Sc MTF Average True Range ATR MT5

Freelance programming services, updates, and other TrueTL products are available on my MQL5 profile.



Feedback and reviews are highly appreciated!



What is ATR?

Average True Range (ATR) indicator with multi-timeframe support, customizable visual signals, and configurable alert system.

The Average True Range (ATR), developed by J. Welles Wilder, is a technical indicator that measures market volatility. It calculates the average of the True Range over a specified period. The True Range is the greatest of the following: the distance from the current high to the current low, the distance from the previous close to the current high, or the distance from the previous close to the current low.

ATR does not indicate price direction — it purely measures volatility. A rising ATR indicates increasing volatility, while a falling ATR signals decreasing volatility. Traders use ATR to assess market conditions, set dynamic stop-losses (e.g., ATR-based trailing stops), determine position sizing, and identify potential breakouts. High ATR values typically occur during fast-moving or news-driven markets, while low ATR values suggest quiet, consolidating conditions.

Features:

Visual signal markers with arrows and vertical lines

Three independent signal buffers with configurable triggers

Signal detection options: direction change, peak/valley

Configurable alert functions for each signal (email, push, sound, popup)

Multi-timeframe (MTF) capability with interpolation methods

Histogram or line drawing mode

Multiple color modes (simple, direction-based)

Custom indicator call (iCustom) buffer access for Expert Advisor (EA) integration

Input Parameters: