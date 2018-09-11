SC MTF Cci for MT5 with alert

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What is CCI?

Commodity Channel Index (CCI) indicator with multi-timeframe support, customizable visual signals, and configurable alert system.

Commodity Channel Index (CCI) is a versatile oscillator developed by Donald Lambert in 1980 that measures the deviation of price from its statistical average. The indicator compares the current price level to an average price level over a specified period, revealing overbought and oversold conditions.

CCI is primarily used to identify cyclical trends and extreme conditions. Readings above +100 indicate overbought conditions, while readings below -100 indicate oversold conditions. The indicator oscillates around zero, with most values typically falling between +100 and -100. Traders also watch for divergences between CCI and price action, which can signal potential trend reversals.

Features:

Visual signal markers with arrows and vertical lines

Three independent signal buffers with configurable triggers (direction change, level cross, peak/valley, extreme zones)

Configurable alert functions (email, push, sound, popup) with time range filtering

Multi-timeframe (MTF) capability with interpolation methods

Multiple drawing and color modes (histogram/line, simple/direction/level-based coloring)

Adjustable overbought/oversold levels with optional middle level

Custom indicator call (iCustom) buffer access for Expert Advisor (EA) integration

Input Parameters: