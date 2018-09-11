SC MTF Cci for MT5 with alert
- Indicators
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Krisztian KenediMQL4 / MQL5 Developer | TrueTL Project Founder (since 2011)
I have been developing professional trading tools and custom algorithms since 2011.
- Version: 5.15
- Updated: 16 February 2026
Freelance programming services, updates, and other TrueTL products are available on my MQL5 profile.
Feedback and reviews are highly appreciated!
What is CCI?
Commodity Channel Index (CCI) is a versatile oscillator developed by Donald Lambert in 1980 that measures the deviation of price from its statistical average. The indicator compares the current price level to an average price level over a specified period, revealing overbought and oversold conditions.
CCI is primarily used to identify cyclical trends and extreme conditions. Readings above +100 indicate overbought conditions, while readings below -100 indicate oversold conditions. The indicator oscillates around zero, with most values typically falling between +100 and -100. Traders also watch for divergences between CCI and price action, which can signal potential trend reversals.
Features:
- Visual signal markers with arrows and vertical lines
- Three independent signal buffers with configurable triggers (direction change, level cross, peak/valley, extreme zones)
- Configurable alert functions (email, push, sound, popup) with time range filtering
- Multi-timeframe (MTF) capability with interpolation methods
- Multiple drawing and color modes (histogram/line, simple/direction/level-based coloring)
- Adjustable overbought/oversold levels with optional middle level
- Custom indicator call (iCustom) buffer access for Expert Advisor (EA) integration
Input Parameters:
- Basic Settings:
- CCI parameters: Period (default: 14), Applied price, Bar shift offset.
- Multi-timeframe: CCI timeframe selection and MTF interpolation mode.
- Levels Settings:
- Level configuration: Toggle visibility, set High/Low boundaries (default: +100/-100), optional Middle level display (0).
- Level appearance: Customize color, style, and width.
- Signal Settings:
- Signal triggers: Configure 3 independent signals with detection types (direction change, level cross, peak/valley, extreme zones, middle level cross).
- Visual markers: Arrows and vertical lines with customizable size, style, position, Wingdings codes, and colors.
- Alert Settings:
- Alert configuration: Timing (Off/After close/Before close/Both), interval limit, time range filter, middle level alerts.
- Delivery methods: Email, push notification, popup, sound with file selection.
- Color and Style Settings:
- Color modes: Simple, Direction-based, Level-based (multiple modes).
- Display options: Histogram mode, line appearance customization (4 colors, style, width).
I love indicators with alerts. Many Thanks