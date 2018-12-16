SC MTF Obv for MT5 with alert

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What is OBV?

On Balance Volume (OBV) indicator with multi-timeframe support, customizable visual signals, and configurable alert system.

On Balance Volume (OBV) was developed by Joe Granville and is a volume-based momentum indicator that uses cumulative volume flow to predict price changes. It adds volume on up days and subtracts volume on down days to form a running total, creating a line that reflects the flow of money in or out of a security.

OBV is based on the theory that volume precedes price. When OBV is rising while price is flat or falling, it suggests bullish accumulation and a potential upward price breakout. Conversely, a falling OBV with flat or rising price suggests distribution and a potential downward move. Divergences between OBV and price are strong signals.

Features:

Visual signal markers with arrows and vertical lines

Three independent signal buffers with configurable triggers

Signal detection options: direction change, level cross, peak/valley

Configurable alert functions for each signal (email, push, sound, popup)

Multi-timeframe (MTF) capability with interpolation methods

Histogram or line drawing mode

Multiple color modes (simple, direction-based, level-based)

Custom indicator call (iCustom) buffer access for Expert Advisor (EA) integration

Input Parameters: