SC MTF Williams Percent Range for MT5 with alert

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What is Williams %R?

Williams %R indicator with multi-timeframe support, customizable visual signals, and configurable alert system.

Williams %R (Williams Percent Range) is a momentum oscillator developed by Larry Williams that measures the level of the closing price relative to the high-low range over a given period. Values range from -100 to 0, where readings near 0 indicate overbought conditions and readings near -100 indicate oversold conditions.

Williams %R is closely related to the Stochastic Oscillator but inverted. It is particularly useful for identifying turning points in the market. Traders typically watch for crossings of the -20 (overbought) and -80 (oversold) threshold levels to generate buy and sell signals.

Features:

Visual signal markers with arrows and vertical lines

Three independent signal buffers with configurable triggers

Signal detection options: direction change, level cross, peak/valley

Configurable alert functions for each signal (email, push, sound, popup)

Multi-timeframe (MTF) capability with interpolation methods

Histogram or line drawing mode

Multiple color modes (simple, direction-based, level-based)

Custom indicator call (iCustom) buffer access for Expert Advisor (EA) integration

Input Parameters: