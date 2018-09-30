SC MTF Williams Percent Range for MT5 with alert

5
Williams %R indicator with multi-timeframe support, customizable visual signals, and configurable alert system.

Freelance programming services, updates, and other TrueTL products are available on my MQL5 profile.

Feedback and reviews are highly appreciated!

What is Williams %R?

Williams %R (Williams Percent Range) is a momentum oscillator developed by Larry Williams that measures the level of the closing price relative to the high-low range over a given period. Values range from -100 to 0, where readings near 0 indicate overbought conditions and readings near -100 indicate oversold conditions.

Williams %R is closely related to the Stochastic Oscillator but inverted. It is particularly useful for identifying turning points in the market. Traders typically watch for crossings of the -20 (overbought) and -80 (oversold) threshold levels to generate buy and sell signals.

Features:

  • Visual signal markers with arrows and vertical lines
  • Three independent signal buffers with configurable triggers
  • Signal detection options: direction change, level cross, peak/valley
  • Configurable alert functions for each signal (email, push, sound, popup)
  • Multi-timeframe (MTF) capability with interpolation methods
  • Histogram or line drawing mode
  • Multiple color modes (simple, direction-based, level-based)
  • Custom indicator call (iCustom) buffer access for Expert Advisor (EA) integration

Input Parameters:

  • Basic Settings:
    • Williams %R period: Number of bars used in the high-low range calculation (default: 14).
    • Williams %R bar shift: Offset the line drawing by a specified number of bars.
    • Williams %R timeframe: Choose the timeframe for MTF display.
    • MTF on higher TF only: Restrict MTF display to timeframes higher than the current chart.
    • MTF Interpolation mode: Select smoothing method (Off, Linear, Smooth, Weighted, Simple Moving Average).
    • Maximum bars to calculate: Limit the number of bars calculated for performance optimization.
  • Levels Settings:
    • Show levels: Toggle overbought/oversold level line visibility.
    • High level (overbought): Upper threshold value (default: -20).
    • Low level (oversold): Lower threshold value (default: -80).
    • Show middle level: Toggle the midpoint level line.
    • Level appearance: Customize color, style, and width.
  • Signal Settings:
    • Signal 1/2/3 trigger: Configure detection type (direction change, level cross, peak/valley).
    • Visual markers: Enable arrows and vertical lines with customizable size, style, and position.
    • Arrow customization: Set Wingdings codes and colors for up/down signals.
  • Alert Settings:
    • Alert timing: Choose when alerts trigger (Off, After close, Before close, Both).
    • Alert interval limit: Set minimum minutes between repeated alerts.
    • Time range filter: Restrict alerts to specific hours.
    • Delivery methods: Enable email, push, popup, and sound notifications.
  • Color and Style Settings:
    • Color mode: Select from multiple modes (simple, direction-based, level-based).
    • Histogram mode: Switch between line and histogram display.
    • Line appearance: Customize colors (4 per line), style, and width.
Reviews 5
Detleff Böhmer
3262
Detleff Böhmer 2022.06.22 11:28 
 

Gut gemacht, toller Indikator, DANKE!!

Dhany Esperanza
777
Dhany Esperanza 2021.02.28 05:44 
 

Very good substitution for default MT5 WPR indicator. Comes with all alert types and customized colors based on level and directions. Wish Krisztian keep developing and optimizing for speed, at least monitoring it, for sometimes MT5 requires an indicator to be recompiled. Thumbs up!

7596596
14
7596596 2021.01.04 21:33 
 

Works as advertized. Thank you!

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Detleff Böhmer
3262
Detleff Böhmer 2022.06.22 11:28 
 

Gut gemacht, toller Indikator, DANKE!!

Dhany Esperanza
777
Dhany Esperanza 2021.02.28 05:44 
 

Very good substitution for default MT5 WPR indicator. Comes with all alert types and customized colors based on level and directions. Wish Krisztian keep developing and optimizing for speed, at least monitoring it, for sometimes MT5 requires an indicator to be recompiled. Thumbs up!

7596596
14
7596596 2021.01.04 21:33 
 

Works as advertized. Thank you!

A. Forex
269
A. Forex 2019.05.05 11:12 
 

Super! Thanks for the great job!

[Deleted] 2019.01.14 07:09 
 

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