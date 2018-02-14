PZ Time Trader EA

This expert advisor can enter and exit trades at specific times and on specific weekdays, expressed in GMT Time. It offers weekday selection, trade management settings, a martingale function and money management features.

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Easy to use and supervise

Fully configurable entry and exit times (up to 5 trades)



Enable or disable trading weekdays in inputs



Customizable break-even, stop-loss, take-profit and trailing-stop settings

Works for ECN/Non-ECN brokers and 2-3-4-5 digit symbols

Implements a martingale feature

Kindly note that the EA is not able to open two trades at exactly the same time, just one trade for each hh:mm entry.





Input Parameters

Trade #1: Enter time and order type (buy or sell)

Trade #2: Enter time and order type (buy or sell)

Trade #3: Enter time and order type (buy or sell)

Trade #4: Enter time and order type (buy or sell)

Trade #5: Enter time and order type (buy or sell)

Trade on Monday: Enable or disable trading activity on this day



Trade on Tuesday: Enable or disable trading activity on this day

Trade on Wednesday: Enable or disable trading activity on this day

Trade on Thursday: Enable or disable trading activity on this day

Trade on Friday: Enable or disable trading activity on this day

Trade on Sunday: Enable or disable trading activity on this day

Time to Close All Trades - Enable or disable the close all trades function and edit the time.

Break-even: Profit in pips at which the EA moves the stop-loss above/below the open price for the first trade.

Break-even Behavior: Upon breakeven, the SL can be moved to the open price, or secure part of the profits.

Trailing Stop: Trailing stop expressed as % of current trade profit.

Trailing Step: Minimum increase in pips for the trailing stop.

Take Profit: Stealth take profit for the first trade.



Money Management - In this settings block you can set the lotsize for the first trade, or allow the EA to calculate it by itself. It also implements a martingale behavior that will double the lotsize with each additional lost trade. Entering a manual lot size is recommended.

EA Settings - You can select the magic number and custom comment for trades.





Author

Arturo Lopez Perez, private investor and speculator, software engineer and founder of PZ Trading Solutions.