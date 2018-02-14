PZ Time Trader EA

This expert advisor can enter and exit trades at specific times and on specific weekdays, expressed in GMT Time. It offers weekday selection, trade management settings, a martingale function and money management features.

[ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products  | 👉 Get Help ]

  • Easy to use and supervise
  • Fully configurable entry and exit times (up to 5 trades)
  • Enable or disable trading weekdays in inputs
  • Customizable break-even, stop-loss, take-profit and trailing-stop settings
  • Works for ECN/Non-ECN brokers and 2-3-4-5 digit symbols
  • Implements a martingale feature

Kindly note that the EA is not able to open two trades at exactly the same time, just one trade for each hh:mm entry.

Input Parameters

  • Trade #1: Enter time and order type (buy or sell)
  • Trade #2: Enter time and order type (buy or sell)
  • Trade #3: Enter time and order type (buy or sell)
  • Trade #4: Enter time and order type (buy or sell)
  • Trade #5: Enter time and order type (buy or sell)
  • Trade on Monday: Enable or disable trading activity on this day
  • Trade on Tuesday: Enable or disable trading activity on this day
  • Trade on Wednesday: Enable or disable trading activity on this day
  • Trade on Thursday: Enable or disable trading activity on this day
  • Trade on Friday: Enable or disable trading activity on this day
  • Trade on Sunday: Enable or disable trading activity on this day
  • Time to Close All Trades - Enable or disable the close all trades function and edit the time.
  • Break-even: Profit in pips at which the EA moves the stop-loss above/below the open price for the first trade.
  • Break-even Behavior: Upon breakeven, the SL can be moved to the open price, or secure part of the profits.
  • Trailing Stop: Trailing stop expressed as % of current trade profit.
  • Trailing Step: Minimum increase in pips for the trailing stop.
  • Take Profit: Stealth take profit for the first trade.
  • Money Management - In this settings block you can set the lotsize for the first trade, or allow the EA to calculate it by itself. It also implements a martingale behavior that will double the lotsize with each additional lost trade. Entering a manual lot size is recommended.
  • EA Settings - You can select the magic number and custom comment for trades.

Author

Arturo Lopez Perez, private investor and speculator, software engineer and founder of PZ Trading Solutions.

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Exp4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
Utilities
VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT4 — advanced trading panel and chart workspace for MetaTrader 4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a professional trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 4 . It helps traders open, manage, protect, close and analyze trades faster from one chart-based interface. The product was created for active manual traders who need more than a simple set of buttons. PRO SE combines one-click execution, pending orders, position control, partial close, basket profit/loss log
VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.85 (61)
Utilities
Trading Panel for trading in 1 click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the chart or the keyboard. Using our trading panel, you can trade in one click from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions that make life easier for a trader and help a trader conduct their trading activities much faster and more conveniently. Graphic tips and full information on trade deals on the chart
Trading History MT4
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (9)
Utilities
Trading History - A program for trading and money management on the history of quotes in stratagy tester. It can work with pending and immediate orders, and is equipped with trailing stop, breakeven and take profit functions. Very good for training and testing different strategies. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Allows you to test any trading strategy in the shortest possible time 2. An excellent simulator for trading training. You can gain months of trading experience
Trade Dashboard MT4
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (54)
Utilities
Trade Dashboard simplifies how you open, manage, and control your trades, with built-in lot size calculation. It allows you to execute trades, manage risk, and control positions directly on the chart, with tools such as partial close, breakeven, and trailing stop. Designed to reduce manual work and help you stay focused on your trading decisions. A demo version is available for testing. Detailed explanations of features are provided within the MQL5 platform. Installation instructions are include
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staycalm
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staycalm 2022.02.27 04:30 
 

For some reason didn't work for me.

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