Trade Volume Copy MT4

3.67

A simple utility to copy trade volumes from one MT5 or MT4 account to another MT4 account.

You can copy positions between Netting and Hedging accounts in any combination. By default, positions opened by all matching symbols with the same volumes will be copied. If the symbol names are different or the volume of copied positions should be different or not all positions should be copied, then the desired behavior can be specified in the settings described in this post. This product will expand functionality in future releases.

Until version 2.0, this product will be free.

Installation order:

  1. In the terminal of the sender account, launch the Expert Advisor in the sender mode.
  2. In the terminal of the receiver account, launch the Expert Advisor in the receiver mode and select one of the previously launched senders from which we want to copy position volumes.


#Tags: copier, copy, coping, копирование, копировщик, копировать

Reviews 6
Luis Pedraza
238
Luis Pedraza 2025.09.05 20:43 
 

Good tool

Zul Abd
143
Zul Abd 2023.09.03 06:12 
 

This EA for copying trades is so great and very helpful. Thank You for the developer.

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Account History Exporter
Yuriy Bykov
5 (1)
Utilities
Performs export of the transaction history of the current trading account. The file is saved in the data folder, which can be opened through the main menu of the terminal:       File -> Open Data Directory       (Ctrl+Shift+D) and go to folder       MQL5/Files   . The file name is generated automatically or set manually through the script parameters. The history file can be used to analyze the history in Excel (may need to be opened through the Import Wizard) or to simulate the same sequence of
FREE
Trade Volume Copy MT5
Yuriy Bykov
4.63 (8)
Utilities
A simple utility to copy trade volumes from one MT5 or MT4 account to another MT5 account. You can copy positions between Netting and Hedging accounts in any combination. By default, positions opened by all matching symbols with the same volumes will be copied. If the symbol names are different or the volume of copied positions should be different or not all positions should be copied, then the desired behavior can be specified in the settings described in this   post . This product will expand
FREE
Account History Export
Yuriy Bykov
5 (1)
Utilities
Performs export of the transaction history of the current trading account. The file is saved in the   MQL4/Files   terminal folder (   which can be opened via the main terminal menu:       File -> Open Data Directory       (Ctrl+Shift+D) and go to folder       MQL5/Files)       or in the terminal's   Common/Files   folder. The file name is generated automatically or set manually through the script parameters. The history file can be used to simulate the same sequence of trades on another trading
FREE
Simple History Receiver
Yuriy Bykov
Utilities
The Expert Advisor allows you to simulate the execution of transactions made by another expert and saved in a csv file. This can be useful for checking the results of a trading strategy on another server. Use another program, for example, Account History Exporter to export the history of transactions on the account to a csv file of the desired format, or connect the program code from Expert History Exporter to your expert to export the history. At the beginning of the file there should be s
FREE
Real Trade Copy MT4
Yuriy Bykov
Utilities
Adviser-Utility for copying transactions from one MT5 account or MT4 account to another MT4 account. Demo-version can be downloaded here . You can copy positions between Netting and Hedging accounts in any combination. You can set filters by the name of the instrument and the magic numbers of the positions that will be copied. So far, the source sends information only about market positions. Pending orders are processed when they turn into open market positions. On one terminal, the Adviser i
Mercator
Yuriy Bykov
Experts
An Expert Advisor that works from one to six currency pairs simultaneously for major currencies (EUR, GBP, USD, CAD). For trading, the price movement and the combination of opening signals for several strategies are analyzed. For position opening signals, indicators based on moving averages with various parameters that change during the work on the market situation are used. The preferred periods of the adviser's work are when there is no strong trend, but the volatility is high enough. The in
Real Trade Copy MT5
Yuriy Bykov
Utilities
Utility for copying transactions from one MT5 account or MT4 account to another MT5 account.  Demo-version can be downloaded   here . You can copy positions between Netting and Hedging accounts in any combination. You can set filters by the name of the instrument and the magic numbers of the positions that will be copied. So far, the source sends information only about market positions. Pending orders are processed when they turn into open market positions. On one terminal, the advisor is laun
MercatorLite
Yuriy Bykov
Experts
An Expert Advisor that works on one or two currency pairs simultaneously for major currencies (EUR, GBP, USD, CAD). For trading, the price movement and the combination of opening signals for several strategies are analyzed. For position opening signals, indicators based on moving averages with various parameters that change during the work on the market situation are used. The preferred periods of the adviser's work are when there is no strong trend, but the volatility is high enough. The indi
Arrival
Yuriy Bykov
Experts
Мультивалютный экспертный советник, объединяющий в себе много экземпляров простых стратегий, работающих одновременно. В основе каждой стратегии лежит простой алгоритм торговли в моменты рынка с повышенной волатильностью и принципа возврата цены к среднему значению. Каждая стратегия была оптимизирована на промежутке последних 14 лет. Сигналы, использующие для торговли данный советник:   Nargin ,   Arrival ,   Meltorum Советник использует статистический принцип "правоты толпы": анализирует сигналы
Sevolter
Yuriy Bykov
Experts
A multi-currency expert advisor that combines many simple strategies that work simultaneously. Each strategy is based on a simple trading algorithm during market moments with increased volatility. Each strategy has been optimized over the past five years. The Expert Advisor uses the statistical principle of "rightness of the crowd": it averages signals from different strategies and opens market positions in the preferred direction. This principle, together with the simultaneous work on correlati
Palicent
Yuriy Bykov
Experts
Multi-currency expert advisor that works simultaneously on 15 pairs of major currencies EUR-GBP-AUD-USD-CAD-JPY. The Expert Advisor combines many simple strategies that work simultaneously. Each strategy is based on a simple algorithm for opening positions when the signal from the Parabolic SAR indicator changes with confirmation for two older periods. Each strategy has been optimized over the past five years. The Expert Advisor uses the statistical principle of "rightness of the crowd": it aver
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Luis Pedraza
238
Luis Pedraza 2025.09.05 20:43 
 

Good tool

andrei150
461
andrei150 2025.06.25 17:27 
 

Не работает

Yuriy Bykov
18539
Reply from developer Yuriy Bykov 2025.06.27 08:10
Наверное, новая версия MT4 требует перекомпиляции этого продукта. В последнее время с MT4 уже не работаю, поэтому попробую перекомпилировать как будет возможность.
Vasily Belozerov
435
Vasily Belozerov 2023.12.06 08:51 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

ROBERT URBANSKI
2423
ROBERT URBANSKI 2023.11.16 07:59 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Pro Trade L90
29
Pro Trade L90 2023.09.22 05:53 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Zul Abd
143
Zul Abd 2023.09.03 06:12 
 

This EA for copying trades is so great and very helpful. Thank You for the developer.

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