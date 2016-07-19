PZ The Zone

4.33

This indicator displays buy or sell signals according to Bill Williams' definition of the Trading Zone.

[ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products  | 👉 Get Help ]

  • Easy to use and understand
  • Avoid trading flat markets
  • Deterministic indicator with clear rules
  • The indicator is non-repainting
  • It implements alerts of all kinds
It has straightforward trading implications.
  • A blue arrow is a buy signal
  • A red arrow is a sell signal

    According to Bill Williams trading in the zone helps to maximize/double/triple profits when the market goes your way, namely, when momentum, acceleration and price confirm that you have strong trend or acceleration period. Armed with this information, you can add to positions aggressively. Please, note that this is a reactive indicator and signals are triggered after the price has already accelerated. It can be used to get into trends safely or adding to positions aggresively. For the record, it makes use of the following:

    • Alligator to find strong trends
    • AC and AO to identify trading zones
    • MACD to avoid trading exhausted trends


    Input Parameters

    • MACD Fast: Parameter for the Alligator Indicator
    • MACD Slow: Parameter for the Alligator Indicator
    • MACD Signal: Parameter for the Alligator Indicator
    • Jaws Period: Parameter for the Alligator Indicator
    • Jaws Shift: Parameter for the Alligator Indicator
    • Teeth Period: Parameter for the Alligator Indicator
    • Teeth Shift: Parameter for the Alligator Indicator
    • Lips Period: Parameter for the Alligator Indicator
    • Lips Shift: Parameter for the Alligator Indicator
    • Alerts: enable or disable visual alerts, mail alerts, push alerts or sound alerts.

    Author

    Arturo Lopez Perez, private investor and speculator, software engineer and founder of Point Zero Trading Solutions.

    Reviews 6
    11808337
    26
    11808337 2023.11.13 21:37 
     

    This indicator is profitable. You'd have to combine with another trend following indicator for confirmation.

    Daniel Schwoerer
    1271
    Daniel Schwoerer 2022.09.20 15:10 
     

    Excellent indicator

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    11808337
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    11808337 2023.11.13 21:37 
     

    This indicator is profitable. You'd have to combine with another trend following indicator for confirmation.

    Daniel Schwoerer
    1271
    Daniel Schwoerer 2022.09.20 15:10 
     

    Excellent indicator

    John Winsome Munar
    3471
    John Winsome Munar 2022.06.15 01:32 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Fernando Alonso
    1055
    Fernando Alonso 2021.03.20 21:52 
     

    Best

    DarknezzGR
    240
    DarknezzGR 2020.07.12 00:33 
     

    Good when the trend is clear, give good signals, but when the trend changes in gives many false signals in wrong position

    [Deleted] 2020.03.15 01:59 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

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