TOTAL TAKE PROFIT & TOTAL TRAILING STOP.

Average Take Profit & Average Trailing Stop.

Setup  TOTAL TAKE PROFIT  and TOTAL TRAILING STOP to ALL orders by auto calculated  AVERAGE PRİCE.

Inputs Parameters

Average Take Profit (Common TP to all orders according to auto calculated average price)

Average TS Start (Minumum profit to start trailing)

Average TS (Trailing Stop according to auto calculated average price)

Average TS Step (Step change to Trailing Stop)

Magic Number (0 = Follow Manual Orders on Chart) It can follow opened by another EA, if you enter the same magic number.



winter3
249
winter3 2023.03.31 19:59 
 

Super EA für Lau. Vielen Dank für die Mühe und das bereitstellen. Alles Gute

Clay Pot
191
Clay Pot 2021.01.09 05:30 
 

Fantastic. Trails with Majic or all orders and closes orders in positive$.

