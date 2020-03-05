Average Trailing Stop
- Utilities
- Mehmet Cak
- Version: 3.0
- Updated: 26 June 2025
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
New version of this product is here : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/59924?source=Site+Profile+Seller
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
TOTAL TAKE PROFIT & TOTAL TRAILING STOP.
Average Take Profit & Average Trailing Stop.
Setup TOTAL TAKE PROFIT and TOTAL TRAILING STOP to ALL orders by auto calculated AVERAGE PRİCE.
Inputs Parameters
Average Take Profit (Common TP to all orders according to auto calculated average price)
Average TS Start (Minumum profit to start trailing)
Average TS (Trailing Stop according to auto calculated average price)
Average TS Step (Step change to Trailing Stop)
Magic Number (0 = Follow Manual Orders on Chart) It can follow opened by another EA, if you enter the same magic number.
Super EA für Lau. Vielen Dank für die Mühe und das bereitstellen. Alles Gute