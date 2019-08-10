PZ Market Depth MT5

Do you like scalping? This indicator displays information about the latest price quotes received from the broker.

  • Identify tick trends easily
  • A blue row means the price has increased
  • A red row means the price has decreased
  • Customizable colors and font sizes
  • Display your desired amount of rows
  • The indicator is non-repainting

Parameters

  • Rows: amount of rows with data to display in the chart
  • Font size: font size of the tick data displayed in the chart
  • Font bold: made the font bold or regular
  • Row height ratio: height of the rows displayed in the chart
  • Bullish color: color of upticks
  • Bearish color: color of downticks
  • Border color: color of rows borders
  • Neutral color: color for a row that has the same tick as last quote
  • Transparency: From 0 to 255, makes rows transparent

Author

Arturo López Pérez, private investor and speculator, software engineer and founder of Point Zero Trading Solutions.

