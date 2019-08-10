PZ Market Depth MT5
- Indicators
- PZ TRADING SLU
- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 10 August 2019
Do you like scalping? This indicator displays information about the latest price quotes received from the broker.
[ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ]
- Identify tick trends easily
- A blue row means the price has increased
- A red row means the price has decreased
- Customizable colors and font sizes
- Display your desired amount of rows
- The indicator is non-repainting
Parameters
- Rows: amount of rows with data to display in the chart
- Font size: font size of the tick data displayed in the chart
- Font bold: made the font bold or regular
- Row height ratio: height of the rows displayed in the chart
- Bullish color: color of upticks
- Bearish color: color of downticks
- Border color: color of rows borders
- Neutral color: color for a row that has the same tick as last quote
- Transparency: From 0 to 255, makes rows transparent
Author
Arturo López Pérez, private investor and speculator, software engineer and founder of Point Zero Trading Solutions.