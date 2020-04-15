Basket Recovery System
- Utilities
- Samuel Akinbowale
- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 15 April 2020
Basket Recovery System: is useful for trading multiple pair on a single account, single chart.
Functions Of this Ea
with a simple click on a button in any Symbol row, this Utilities will,
- Open new Order,
- Set Lot,
- Close Order,
- Reverse Order,
- Add new Symbol,
- Delete Symbol,
with a simple click on a Navigation Button, this Utilities will,
- Select all Symbol Available on Broker,
- ReSet Symbol Lots,
- Close all Order,
- Set Low Risk for all Symbol,
- Remove all Pair with spread above 2two.