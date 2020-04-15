Basket Recovery System : is useful for trading multiple pair on a single account, single chart.





Functions Of this Ea



with a simple click on a button in any Symbol row, this Utilities will,



Open new Order,

Set Lot,

Close Order,

Reverse Order,

Add new Symbol,

Delete Symbol,

with a simple click on a Navigation Button, this Utilities will,



Select all Symbol Available on Broker,

ReSet Symbol Lots,

Close all Order,

Set Low Risk for all Symbol,

Remove all Pair with spread above 2two.



