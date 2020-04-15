Basket Recovery System

Basket Recovery System: is useful for trading multiple pair on a single account, single chart.


Functions Of this Ea

with a simple click on a button in any Symbol row, this Utilities will,

  • Open new Order,
  • Set Lot,
  • Close Order,
  • Reverse Order,
  • Add new Symbol,
  • Delete Symbol,

with a simple click on a Navigation Button, this Utilities will,

  • Select all Symbol Available on Broker,
  • ReSet Symbol Lots,
  • Close all Order,
  • Set Low Risk for all Symbol,
  • Remove all Pair with spread above 2two.


