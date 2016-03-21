PZ Inside Bars

Enhance your price action strategy: inside bar breakouts at your fingertips



This indicator detects inside bars of several ranges, making it very easy for price action traders to spot and act on inside bar breakouts.

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Easy to use and understand

Customizable color selections

The indicator implements visual/mail/push/sound alerts

The indicator does not repaint or backpaint

An inside bar is a bar or series of bars which is/are completely contained within the range of the preceding bar.

A blue box is a bullish breakout of an inside bar

A red box is a bearish breakout of an inside bar

A green box is an inside bar which breakout direction is yet unknown



This indicator will only detect inside bars when they break at bar closing, provided no high or low broke the formation previously.





Indicator Parameters

Min Range: Minimum range in bars of the inside bar formation

Max Range: Maximum range in bars for the inside bar formation

Max History Bars: Max history bars to analize when the indicator loads

Drawing Settings: Colors and sizes of price boxes

Alerts: Enable or disable alerts of all kinds





Author

Arturo López Pérez, private investor and speculator, software engineer and founder of Point Zero Trading Solutions.