PZ Inside Bars
- Indicators
-
- Version: 5.0
- Updated: 11 August 2019
Enhance your price action strategy: inside bar breakouts at your fingertips
This indicator detects inside bars of several ranges, making it very easy for price action traders to spot and act on inside bar breakouts.
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- Easy to use and understand
- Customizable color selections
- The indicator implements visual/mail/push/sound alerts
- The indicator does not repaint or backpaint
An inside bar is a bar or series of bars which is/are completely contained within the range of the preceding bar.
- A blue box is a bullish breakout of an inside bar
- A red box is a bearish breakout of an inside bar
- A green box is an inside bar which breakout direction is yet unknown
This indicator will only detect inside bars when they break at bar closing, provided no high or low broke the formation previously.
Indicator Parameters
- Min Range: Minimum range in bars of the inside bar formation
- Max Range: Maximum range in bars for the inside bar formation
- Max History Bars: Max history bars to analize when the indicator loads
- Drawing Settings: Colors and sizes of price boxes
- Alerts: Enable or disable alerts of all kinds
Author
Arturo López Pérez, private investor and speculator, software engineer and founder of Point Zero Trading Solutions.
Very helpful. I hope the author will continue to deepen the development and use of strategies in this area. If the form and indicators of higher high are added, it will provide more comprehensive support. Thank you.