Symbol Swap

Tired of opening a new chart and applying a template for each Currency pair? So am I. That's why I created an indicator which gives you the option to switch between charts for the first 9 currencies in the Market Watch.

In addition to changing between top 9 currencies, the value per 1 lot, the margin required and the amount of pips for any trade you have open for that currency pair are also displayed.

Best of all, the colors can be changed!!!