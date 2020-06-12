Symbol Swap
- Utilities
-
SHANE O MAR EDWARDSI am a humble and hardworking individual trying to make an honest living in this wicked world we live in.
- Version: 1.0
Tired of opening a new chart and applying a template for each Currency pair? So am I. That's why I created an indicator which gives you the option to switch between charts for the first 9 currencies in the Market Watch.
In addition to changing between top 9 currencies, the value per 1 lot, the margin required and the amount of pips for any trade you have open for that currency pair are also displayed.
Best of all, the colors can be changed!!!