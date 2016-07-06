PZ Sandwich Bars MT5

Spot high-probability trades: sandwich bar breakouts at your fingertips

This indicator detects Sandwich Bars of several ranges, an extremely reliable breakout pattern. A sandwich setup consists on a single bar that engulfs several past bars, breaking and rejecting the complete price range.

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Easy and effective usage

Customizable bar ranges

Customizable color selections

The indicator implements visual/mail/push/sound alerts

The indicator does not repaint or backpaint

The indicator could not be easier to read.



A blue box is a bullish breakout

A red box is a bearish breakout





Indicator Parameters

Min Range: Minimum range in bars of the formation

Max Range: Maximum range in bars for the formation

Max History Bars: Max history bars to analize when the indicator loads

Drawing Settings: Colors and sizes of price boxes

Alerts: Enable or disable alerts of all kinds





Author

Arturo López Pérez, private investor and speculator, software engineer and founder of Point Zero Trading Solutions.