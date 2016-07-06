PZ Sandwich Bars MT5

5

Spot high-probability trades: sandwich bar breakouts at your fingertips

This indicator detects Sandwich Bars of several ranges, an extremely reliable breakout pattern. A sandwich setup consists on a single bar that engulfs several past bars, breaking and rejecting the complete price range.

[ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ]

  • Easy and effective usage
  • Customizable bar ranges
  • Customizable color selections
  • The indicator implements visual/mail/push/sound alerts
  • The indicator does not repaint or backpaint

The indicator could not be easier to read.

  • A blue box is a bullish breakout
  • A red box is a bearish breakout

Indicator Parameters

  • Min Range: Minimum range in bars of the formation
  • Max Range: Maximum range in bars for the formation
  • Max History Bars: Max history bars to analize when the indicator loads
  • Drawing Settings: Colors and sizes of price boxes
  • Alerts: Enable or disable alerts of all kinds

Author

Arturo López Pérez, private investor and speculator, software engineer and founder of Point Zero Trading Solutions.


Reviews 3
zeejunaid
74
zeejunaid 2025.06.19 09:07 
 

excellent indicator.I use it by keeping minimum no of bars to 6 instead of 3 which is default position.

areteus areteus
452
areteus areteus 2021.05.15 09:03 
 

It works well do you combine with PZ inside or use it alone?

Quantum Trader
3029
Quantum Trader 2021.02.07 16:57 
 

this is add on to your good work Mr..Arturo , i like this indicator and added to my chart . Thank you

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This product was   updated   for the   2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATEe NOTICE: Smart Price Action Concepts   is currently available for $200. The price will   increase to $299   after the next   30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing , send me a private message to claim FREE Bonus + Gift. First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Tool is Non Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator , Which makes it ideal for profe
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Identify trending and flat markets effortlessly This indicator calculates how much has a symbol moved in relative terms to find trending or flat markets. It displays what percentage of the latest price range is directional. It can be used to avoid trading in flat markets, or to find flat markets to execute range-bound trading strategies. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products  |  Get Help ] A value of zero means the market is absolutely flat A value of 100
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zeejunaid
74
zeejunaid 2025.06.19 09:07 
 

excellent indicator.I use it by keeping minimum no of bars to 6 instead of 3 which is default position.

areteus areteus
452
areteus areteus 2021.05.15 09:03 
 

It works well do you combine with PZ inside or use it alone?

Quantum Trader
3029
Quantum Trader 2021.02.07 16:57 
 

this is add on to your good work Mr..Arturo , i like this indicator and added to my chart . Thank you

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