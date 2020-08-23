Probability distribution PRO

Indicator is used for:

  1. defining price probability distributions. This allows for a detailed representation of the channel and its borders and forecast the probability of a price appearing at each segment of its fluctuations;
  2. defining the channel change moment.

 

Operation principles and features

Indicator analyzes a quote history on lower timeframes and calculates a price probability distribution on higher ones. Forecast algorithms allow the indicator to calculate probability distributions and moving averages without delays that usually accompany conventional moving averages.

The indicator operation is based on processing a deep and detailed quote history. Therefore, before launching indicator on a symbol chart, make sure to download the quote history ( Tools/History Center) of the symbol and increase "Max bars in history" and "Max bars in chart" to the maximum possible value ( Tools/Options/Charts). Indicator produces a large amount of calculations and therefore is resource-intensive. It requires at least a 4-core 2.8 GHz CPU and 4.00 GB of RAM. If the indicator causes much load on MetaTrader 4, decrease the "Number of countable bars of the current chart" parameter in the indicator settings having the default value of 200.

The program splits the total price fluctuation for a given averaging period by seven equal intervals and calculates the frequency of price hits at these intervals. Based on these calculations, the indicator builds the probability columns, which can be displayed in the main terminal window in two ways:

  1. as a color code, by the type of the visible light spectrum when the most probable values are closer to the violet area, while the least probable values ​​are close to the red one. The intervals are colored accordingly (the order of coding of the decreasing probability by means of the color scale is specified in the settings and can be changed by users);
  2. as values specifying the probability of hitting the given intervals with the corresponding color.

The indicator also calculates non-lagging  normalized asymmetry

ASUMM=   (< (x - <x>)^3 >)^(1/3)/ (< (x - <x>)^2 >)^(1/2)  ,

where <...> is the averaging sign, which, when it is module exceeded  the unit, serves as a powerful signal to change the direction of a previously established trend.     

 

 

Operation modes and settings

Algorithm settings:

  • The averaging period in the bars of the current graph (2n+1) - averaging period (1-99).
  • Number of countable bars of the current chart (<=200) - number of calculated indicator graph bars (1-200).
  • Shifting the calculation area of the indicator - global indicator shift (0-100).
  • The non-lagging distribution is calculated - calculate a non-lagging distribution.
  • The non-late channel  is calculated - calculate the current non-lagging channel.
  • Show the values of the probabilities of zones - display area probability values.

Color and display settings:

Colors in probability density descending order.

  • Color of the maximum probability zone (0);
  • Color of zone (1);
  • Color of zone (2);
  • Color of the zone of average probability (3);
  • Color of zone (4);
  • Color of zone (5);
  • Color of the minimum probability zone (6);
    •    

Parameters of non-lagging moving average.

  • Moving average price type.
  • The averaging method.
  • Confidence probability -   Values:   from 0  to  0.999 (0.5 by default).
  • Color of the moving average line=clrDarkOliveGreen; - The color of the indicator line and its figure sector.
  • Paint over the confidence interval? Values: true,   false(by default).

 

Trading mode settings:

  • Calculate the lot size from the risk, deposit and channel
  • Deposit in $
  • Allowable losses in %
  • The channel strategy is used - true - intra-channel strategy (false - channel breakthrough strategy)
  • Color of message about the size of the lot
  • Information about the lot at the bottom of the channel (false - information at the top of the channel)

 

Using in trading


Intra-channel strategy. The strategy is used in case of a formed white line - area of maximum probability. Open order when the price deviates into the yellow or orange areas. Close when the price returns to the white area.

Trend-following strategy. An order is opened when a change of band is identified (the middle falls into the red or yellow sector).

StopLoss is placed slightly further than the channel borders.

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Santi Dankamjad
Indicators
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Signal Envelopes
Aleksey Ivanov
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The Signal Envelopes   indicator uses the robust filtering method based on: (1) the moving median Buff0 = <Median> = (Max {x} + Min {x}) / 2 and (2) the averaging algorithm developed by the author Buff1 = <(<Median> ) ^ (- 3)> * (<Median>) ^ 4  based on the moving median. The Signal Envelopes   indicator allows you to most accurately and with the minimum possible delay set the beginning of a new trend.  The Signal Envelopes indicator can be used both for trading according to scalpe
FindScientificTradePeriod
Aleksey Ivanov
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The indicator visualizes the result of the   CalculateScientificTradePeriod    script (which, of course, also needs to be downloaded), which, firstly , estimates how many Mx bars of the active chart the future trend will most likely continue and what is its quality, and, secondly , calculates the optimal the averaging period (which is also equal to Mx) of the ScientificTrade   indicator, which gives the maximum profit according to the extremely effective   ScientificTrade strategy. For the FindS
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PDP indicator is used for: defining price probability distributions. This allows for a detailed representation of the channel and its borders and forecast the probability of a price appearing at each segment of its fluctuations; defining the channel change moment. Operation principles and features PDP analyzes a quote history on lower timeframes and calculates a price probability distribution on higher ones. Forecast algorithms allow the indicator to calculate probability distributions and mov
Signal Bands
Aleksey Ivanov
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Signal Bands is a sensitive and convenient indicator, which performs deep statistical processing of information. It allows to see on one chart (1) the price trend, (2) the clear price channel and (3) latent signs of trend change. The indicator can be used on charts of any periods, but it is especially useful for scalping due to its high sensitivity to the current market state. The functions of the indicator : First, the Signal Bands indicator draws channels into which all price fluctuations exa
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Iterative Moving Average – IMA.   IMA is obtained by correcting the usual   MA.   The correction consists in addition   to MA averaged difference between the time series (X) and its MA, i.e.   IMA(X)=MA(X) + MA ( Х -MA(X)). Correction is done in several iterations (and, exactly, 2 iterations in this indicator) and with a change in the averaging period.               As a result, the time-series points begin to cluster around (on all sides) of the getting   IMA and with a smaller de
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Aleksey Ivanov
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The Sensitive Signal ( SS ) indicator, using the filtering methods  (which includes cluster multicurrency analysis) developed by the author, allows, with a high degree of probability, to establish the beginning of the true (filtered from interference - random price walks) trend movement. It is clear that such an indicator is very effective for trading on the currency exchange , where signals are highly distorted by random noise. The filtration developed by the author is carried out
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Aleksey Ivanov
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Aleksey Ivanov
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Strong Trend Flat Signal
Aleksey Ivanov
Indicators
The principle of the indicator.               The Strong Trend Flat Signal (STFS) indicator is the intersection of two, developed by the author, non-lagging moving averages with averaging periods 21 and 63.               A simple moving average (SMA) with an averaging period (2n + 1) of bars is always obtained lagging by n bars. If SMA or other types of moving averages are the basis for making trading decisions, then their strong delay does not allow  to open positions in time and close positio
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Aleksey Ivanov
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The principle of the indicator.               The StatChannel ( SC ) indicator is a development of the Bollinger Bands indicator ( ВВ ).  BB is a moving average, on both sides of which two lines are drawn, separated from it by standard deviations std multiplied by the corresponding coefficient. At the same time, a moving average with an averaging period (2n + 1) bars is always obtained lagging behind n bars.  Sliding std is also lagging behind on n bars, also calculated by (2n + 1) points. Such
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Aleksey Ivanov
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Introduction.             The indicator predicts the price in accordance with the prevailing trend  and its own small statistical price fluctuations around this trend. At the same time, in StatPredict , you need to set the time horizon of the forecasted events, which is set by the parameter settings of the “ Length of forecast in bars ” indicator and determined by the characteristic time scale of the current   trend, which is best measured by the ProfitMACD indicator or by the previous price co
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Aleksey Ivanov
Indicators
The principle of the indicator.                             The Asummetry  indicator allows you to predict the beginning of a change in the direction of trends, long before their visual appearance on the price chart.               The author statistically revealed that before changing the direction of the trend, the probability distribution function of the price is made as asymmetric as possible. More precisely, the price movement in any direction always pulls sideways the function of its dist
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The Identify Market State   indicator allows you to set the beginning of a new trends and pullbacks on an existing trend. This indicator can be used both for trading on scalper strategies and for long-term trading strategies.               The indicator is based on the 14 periodic DeMarker   indicator and the 8 periodic simple moving average from this indicator. Statistical studies have shown that the sharp peaks of the DeMarker   indicator curve when they drop below its minimum li
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Indicators
The principle of constructing indicator lines .               Profit Trade  indicator is very effective for trading. Profit Trade  is a deep development of the well-known Donchian channel  indicator. The upper (BlueViolet color) Dup and the lower (IndianRed) Ddn lines of the indicator are constructed in the same way as in the Donchian channel , based on the highest (high of High) and lowest (low of Low) prices for the previous n1 = 20 periods. The middle line (Gold) Dm is constructed in the sam
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Aleksey Ivanov
Indicators
The principle of constructing indicator lines and their meaning .               The Signal Channel   indicator uses a robust filtering method based on two moving medians applicable to the High and Low prices, i.e. the lines <High> and <Low>, where <..> is the sign of linear averaging, which are shifted by certain values ​​in an uptrend and by opposite values ​​in a downtrend, which allows you to get a narrow channel, approximately outlining each bar. Sharp kinks of the lines of such a channel a
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Aleksey Ivanov
5 (1)
Indicators
The Robust filter   indicator is based on the robust filtering algorithm developed by the author using the multi-period averaged moving median. The algorithm for this averaging is shown in the last screenshot.                The indicator calculates and shows: 1. The direction of the trend; 2. Entry and exit points of positions; 3. StopLoss   lines calculated from current price probability distributions and selected probability of closing an order by StopLoss before the trend revers
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Aleksey Ivanov
Indicators
This   indicator is intended for professionals assessing fundamental market trends.  This indicator calculates the index of any instrument and analyzes it.              The index of the state currency shows the real purchasing power of this currency, and the dynamics of this index shows the dynamics of the economic state of the corresponding state. An analysis of the indices of both currencies included in a currency pair makes it much more reliable to identify the trend of this cur
Multicurrency Trend Detector
Aleksey Ivanov
Indicators
The Multicurrency Trend Detector ( MTD ) indicator allows you to immediately and on one chart on a selected time interval (extending from a zero bar to a bar set in the settings by the value horizon) determine the presence, direction and strength of trends in all major currencies, as well as assess the reliability of these trends.               This is achieved by calculating indices (non-relative purchasing power) of eight major currencies, namely: AUD, CAD, CHF, EUR, GBP, JPY, NZ
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Aleksey Ivanov
Indicators
The StatZigZag  indicator looks like a regular ZigZag , but is built on the basis of completely different algorithms. The StatZigZag  indicator is a broken line built from segments of regression lines of different lengths, the beginning of each of which comes from the end of the previous segment. Each regression segment is built until the variance or spread of price around it begins to exceed a certain critical value, after which the construction of this segment ends and the constr
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Aleksey Ivanov
5 (1)
Indicators
The Velocity of price change   ( VP ) indicator shows the average rate of price change at those characteristic time intervals where this rate was approximately constant. The robust algorithm used in VP   to smooth out the price from its random jumps, ensures the reliability of the indicator reading, which does not react to simple price volatility and its insignificant movements.             The indicator allows you to track trends and the moments of their reversals , during which t
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Aleksey Ivanov
5 (1)
Indicators
The trends that you see on the charts are not always trends or, more precisely, trends on which you can make money. The point is that there are two kinds of trends:  1)   true trends that are caused by fundamental economic reasons that are stable and, therefore, can provide a reliable profit for the trader;  2)  and there are false trend sections that only look like a trend and arise due to chains of random events - moving the price (mainly) in one direction. These false trend sec
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Aleksey Ivanov
5 (1)
Indicators
The Quality trend indicator expresses the ratio of the strength of a trend or the speed of its growth (fall) to the degree of its noisiness or a certain norm of amplitudes of chaotic fluctuations of a growing (falling) price. The position of the indicator line above zero shows an increasing trend, below zero - a falling trend, the fluctuation of the indicator line near zero shows a flat. If the indicator line begins to fluctuate rapidly around zero and approach it, then this indica
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