Note: This indicator cannot be tested in the strategy tester. Please download the free demo version from https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/48627

RFX Delta Volume is an indicator to show bullish and bearish volumes separately for each trading candle. The indicator uses history data of one minute (M1) to estimate the true bullish and bearish volumes in a sub-window. There are two modes of operations for this indicator. In mode "Delta Volume", the indicator shows the difference in bullish and bearish volumes. In mode "Bull & Bear Volumes", the indicator shows both bullish and bearish volumes at the same time for each trading candle. It is recommended to use both modes at the same time for each chart to better see the trade opportunities. The buffers of the indicator are all available for those who want to use this indicator in their Expert Advisors.

Input Parameters

Load M1 History Data?: If set to true, the indicator first loads all available history M1 data from your broker's server.

If set to true, the indicator first loads all available history M1 data from your broker's server. Look back (bars): The number of candles that the indicator will look back to estimate and show delta volumes.

The number of candles that the indicator will look back to estimate and show delta volumes. Mode: Delta Volume or Bull & Bear Volumes. Please see the description above.

or Please see the description above. Alert at Signal? : if set to true, the indicator pops up the alert window whenever a Buy/Sell pattern is recognized.

: if set to true, the indicator pops up the alert window whenever a Buy/Sell pattern is recognized. Mobile Notification? : if set to true, the indicator sends a mobile notification (to MT4 app) whenever a Buy/Sell pattern is recognized.

: if set to true, the indicator sends a mobile notification (to MT4 app) whenever a Buy/Sell pattern is recognized. Email Notification?: if set to true, the indicator sends an email to the user's email whenever a Buy/Sell pattern is recognized.



