RFX Delta Volume

5

Note: This indicator cannot be tested in the strategy tester. Please download the free demo version from https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/48627

RFX Delta Volume is an indicator to show bullish and bearish volumes separately for each trading candle. The indicator uses history data of one minute (M1) to estimate the true bullish and bearish volumes in a sub-window. There are two modes of operations for this indicator. In mode "Delta Volume", the indicator shows the difference in bullish and bearish volumes. In mode "Bull & Bear Volumes", the indicator shows both bullish and bearish volumes at the same time for each trading candle. It is recommended to use both modes at the same time for each chart to better see the trade opportunities. The buffers of the indicator are all available for those who want to use this indicator in their Expert Advisors.

Input Parameters

  • Load M1 History Data?: If set to true, the indicator first loads all available history M1 data from your broker's server.
  • Look back (bars): The number of candles that the indicator will look back to estimate and show delta volumes.
  • Mode: Delta Volume or Bull & Bear Volumes. Please see the description above.
  • Alert at Signal?: if set to true, the indicator pops up the alert window whenever a Buy/Sell pattern is recognized.
  • Mobile Notification?: if set to true, the indicator sends a mobile notification (to MT4 app) whenever a Buy/Sell pattern is recognized.
  • Email Notification?: if set to true, the indicator sends an email to the user's email whenever a Buy/Sell pattern is recognized.


Reviews
DFX
2349
DFX 2020.12.10 22:03 
 

I think the best volume indicator in the market. Volume analysis is largely underevaluated in the forex market although it is very important in order to confirm new trends or anticipate the market... very well done!

Adaptive RSI
Rasoul Mojtahedzadeh
5 (2)
Indicators
Relative Strength Index (RSI) is one of the most popular and accurate oscillators widely used by traders to capture overbought and oversold areas of price action. Although the RSI indicator works fine for a period of market, it fails to generate profitable signals when market condition changes, and hence produces wrong signals which results in big losses. Have you ever thought about an adaptive RSI indicator that adapts its period of calculation based on the market conditions? The presented indi
Trendometer
Rasoul Mojtahedzadeh
5 (2)
Indicators
Identifying the trend of the market is an essential task of traders. Trendometer implements an advanced algorithm to visualize the trend of the market. The major focus of this indicator is to evaluate the market in the lower time frames (i.e., M1, M5 and M15) for the scalping purposes. If you are a scalper looking for a reliable indicator to improve your trade quality, Trendometer is for you. The indicator runs on a separate window showing a histogram of red and green bars. A two consecutive gre
Adaptive Stochastic
Rasoul Mojtahedzadeh
Indicators
Stochastic Oscillator is one of the most popular and accurate oscillators widely used by traders to capture overbought and oversold areas of price action. Although the Stochastic indicator works fine for an interval of the market, it fails to generate profitable signals when the market conditions change, and hence it produces wrong signals resulting in big losses. Have you ever thought about an adaptive Stochastic indicator that adapts its period of calculation based on the market conditions? Th
RFX EasyTrade
Rasoul Mojtahedzadeh
5 (1)
Utilities
RFX EasyTrade  is a professional panel to make your trades as easy as possible. You can perform scalping by acting fast and efficient. You can draw a box or a trend line and let RFX EasyTrade to catch a breakout and manage the trade automatically. You can set pending orders and set Order-Cancels-Order easily. If you are a fan of Martingale strategy just set a few settings on the panel and let RFX EasyTrade to automatically manage the trades. You can trade based on time without waiting long time
Bull Bear Powers
Rasoul Mojtahedzadeh
Indicators
Bull Bear Powers indicator shows the absolute power of bulls and bears in the market. Both powers are shown simultaneously with red and green colors for bear and bull powers respectively. When red line goes over the green line it means that bears are controlling the market. When green line goes over the red line it means that bulls are controlling the market. The green/red horizontal symbol line at the bottom of the indicators shows which party has more strength. Time Frame: M30 and H1 are recom
RFX Forex Strength Meter
Rasoul Mojtahedzadeh
5 (1)
Indicators
RFX Forex Strength Meter is a powerful tool to trade 8 major currencies in the Forex market, U.S. Dollar ( USD ) European Euro ( EUR ) British Pound ( GBP ) Swiss Franc ( CHF ) Japanese Yen ( JPY ) Australian Dollar ( AUD ) Canadian Dollar ( CAD ) New Zealand Dollar ( NZD ) The indicator calculates the strength of each major currency using a unique and accurate formula starting at the beginning of each trading day of your broker. Any trading strategy in the Forex market can be greatly improved b
RFX Market Speed
Rasoul Mojtahedzadeh
Indicators
RFX Market Speed is an indicator designed to measure a new dimension of the market which has been hidden from the most traders. The indicator measures the speed of the market in terms of points per second and shows the measurements graphically on the chart, and saves the maximum bullish and bearish speeds per each bar. This indicator is specially designed to help the scalpers of any market with their decisions about the short bias of the market. Note: The indicator uses real-ticks and CANNOT be
RFX Forecast Bands
Rasoul Mojtahedzadeh
Indicators
The RFX Forecast Bands indicator calculates the three significant confidence levels, 99%, 95% and 68% of price movement for a configurable number of bars in the future. The essence of calculations is based on statistical analysis of the asset's recent price changes. These levels can be used for many different purposes in trading systems. For example, one can use them for setting the target profit and stop loss levels effectively. The extreme upper and lower bands represent 99% confidence level,
RFX Market Speed MT5
Rasoul Mojtahedzadeh
Indicators
RFX Market Speed is an indicator designed to measure a new dimension of the market which has been hidden from the most traders. The indicator measures the speed of the market in terms of points per seconds and shows the measurement graphically on the chart, and saves the maximum bullish and bearish speeds per each bar. This indicator is specially designed to help the scalpers of any market with their decisions about the short bias of the market. The indicator uses real-ticks and cannot be fully
RFX5 Forex Strength Meter
Rasoul Mojtahedzadeh
5 (1)
Indicators
RFX Forex Strength Meter is a powerful tool to trade 8 major currencies in the Forex market, U.S. Dollar ( USD ) European Euro ( EUR ) British Pound ( GBP ) Swiss Franc ( CHF ) Japanese Yen ( JPY ) Australian Dollar ( AUD ) Canadian Dollar ( CAD ) New Zealand Dollar ( NZD ) The indicator calculates the strength of each major currency using a unique and accurate formula starting at the beginning of each trading day of your broker. Any trading strategy in the Forex market can be greatly improved b
RFX5 Trendometer
Rasoul Mojtahedzadeh
Indicators
Identifying the trend of the market is an essential task of traders. Trendometer implements an advanced algorithm to visualize the trend of the market. The major focus of this indicator is to evaluate the market in the lower time frames (i.e., M1, M5 and M15) for the scalping purposes. If you are a scalper looking for a reliable indicator to improve your trade quality, Trendometer is for you. The indicator runs on a separate window showing a histogram of red and green bars. A two consecutive gre
Pairs Trading Expert
Rasoul Mojtahedzadeh
Experts
Profitable Statistical Arbitrage  and   M ean Reversion Algorithm This Expert Advisor implements the well-established   Pairs Trading   algorithm — a classic quantitative trading strategy based on   statistical arbitrage   and   mean reversion . The EA identifies the optimal hedge ratio between two correlated trading symbols to construct a synthetic stationary spread . It continuously monitors the deviation of this spread from its mean value and opens synthetic BUY/SELL baskets when the spread
RFX5 Bull Bear Powers
Rasoul Mojtahedzadeh
Indicators
RFX5 Bull Bear Powers   indicator shows the absolute power of bulls and bears controlling the market. Both powers are shown simultaneously with red and green colors for bear and bull powers respectively. When red line goes over the green line it means that bears are controlling the market. When green line goes over the red line it means that bulls are controlling the market. The green/red horizontal symbol line at the bottom of the indicators shows which party has more strength. Time Frame:   M3
Filter:
Reply to review