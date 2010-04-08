Delta Volume Indicator

Introducing the Delta Volume Profile Indicator - Unleash the Power of Institutional Precision! 

Technical Indicator: Are you ready to trade like the pros? The Delta Volume Profile Indicator is no ordinary tool. It’s a high-precision, cutting-edge indicator that puts the power of institutional-grade trading in your hands. This unique indicator analyses delta volume distribution in real-time, revealing the market's hidden buy/sell imbalances that the biggest financial institutions rely on to anticipate price direction. With unparalleled accuracy, it goes beyond the basic volume analysis, providing you with deep insight into where "big money" is positioning.

This is not just any indicator; it’s a game-changer! Developed to cater to traders who demand high reliability and consistency, the Delta Volume Profile Indicator uses advanced volume profile techniques that allow you to view the market through the lens of top-tier market participants. Get ready to spot the levels where smart money is actively trading and join their ranks by capitalizing on hidden imbalances and crucial price levels that drive significant market moves.

Features:

  • Real-Time Delta Volume Analysis: Tracks buy and sell imbalances as they happen, giving you a true real-time advantage.
  • Aggressive Buyers and Sellers : It identify when aggressive buyers or sellers are dominating the market. Passive buyers and sellers are not keen in market participation.
  • Institutional-Grade Reliability: Provides you with the confidence that professionals and institutions have, ensuring you trade with conviction.
  • Powerful Visuals: Clear and detailed profiles that highlight the Delta Value of significant volume, making it easy to spot high-impact price levels.
  • Foot Print: Individual Candle Delta Footprint shows on the chart
  • Customizable Candle Display Settings: Set it up according to your trading style, with adjustable numbers of Delta display candle to ensure you are looking at volume profile in real time according to your settings.
  • Plug-and-Play Interface: Seamless integration with your platform, making it easy to install and start using right away.

Get ahead of the curve with the Delta Volume Profile Indicator! Whether you're a day trader, swing trader, or a long-term investor, this indicator brings you an edge that’s usually reserved for the institutional elite. Now is your chance to experience the power of real-time delta volume profile analysis and make the market’s hidden movements work for you!

Don’t just trade – Trade smart, trade powerful! Get the Delta Volume Profile Indicator now and elevate your trading to the next level.

This indicator available for MT4 and MT5 Version -- 

NOTE: Delta Volume Indicator is designed to show Historic and Present candle Delta volume as it is shown on the image, if otherwise kindly message me directly. Thanks

 


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4.67 (12)
Indicators
This indicator is a super combination of our 2 products  Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  and  Currency Strength Exotics . It works for all time frames and shows graphically impulse of strength or weakness for the 8 main currencies plus one Symbol! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength acceleration for any symbols like Gold, Exotic Pairs, Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show  true currency strength accelerat
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Indicators
Miraculous Indicator – 100% Non-Repaint Forex and Binary Tool Based on Gann Square of Nine This video introduces the Miraculous Indicator , a highly accurate and powerful trading tool specifically developed for Forex and Binary Options traders. What makes this indicator unique is its foundation on the legendary Gann Square of Nine and Gann's Law of Vibration , making it one of the most precise forecasting tools available in modern trading. The Miraculous Indicator is fully non-repaint, meaning t
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Alexey Minkov
4.5 (28)
Indicators
All-in-One Trade Indicator (AOTI) – Since 2015. The All-in-One Trade Indicator (AOTI) determines daily targets for EURUSD, EURJPY, GBPUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURCAD, EURAUD, AUDJPY, GBPAUD, GBPCAD, GBPCHF, GBPJPY, AUDUSD, and USDJPY. All other modules work with any trading instruments. The indicator includes various features, such as Double Channel trend direction, Price channel, MA Bands, Fibo levels, Climax Bar detection, and others. The AOTI indicator is based on several trading strategies, and
ECM Channel MT4
Paulo Rocha
Indicators
ECM Elite Channel is a volatility-based indicator, developed with a specific time algorithm, which consists of finding possible corrections in the market. This indicator shows two outer lines, an inner line (retracement line) and an arrow sign, where the channel theory is to help identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market. The market price will generally fall between the boundaries of the channel. If prices touch or move outside the channel, it's a trading opportunity. The ind
Gold Multi Factor Adaptive Engine
Guang Jun Huang
Indicators
Adopt market correlation and indicator resonance Here are some trading recommendations based on the current market conditions: (1) Note: It doesn't mean you have a perfect deal, but rather helps you avoid bad trades (2) Why traditional indicators are prone to distortion. For example, the 10-day moving average is calculated by calculating the average price of the top 10 candlesticks. Result: I prove I want to rise, and the signal is easily distorted. This indicator adopts a self-proof + corrob
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UNIVERSAL RISK TRADE MANAGER MT5 Control Your Risk. Protect Your Capital. Trade with Confidence. Successful trading is not only about finding the right entry. It is about controlling how much you can lose when the market moves against you. Universal Risk Trade Manager MT5 is a professional risk-management and trade-execution assistant designed to calculate position sizes, protect trading capital, and manage open trades directly from a clear, easy-to-use chart panel. Whether you trade Forex, Gold
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