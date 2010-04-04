RSI with Bands

🌟 After 7 years, I've decided to release some of my own indicators and Expert Advisors (EAs) for free.
If you find them useful, please Show support with a 5-star rating! Your feedback motivates me to continue providing free tools. 👍🚀

Explore my other free tools as well here.
_________________________________

📈 "RSI with Bands" Indicator – Better Trading Decisions

The "RSI with Bands" Indicator combines the classic RSI with simple bands to show you clearer when to buy or sell. It's designed to help you spot the best times to enter and leave the market.

Main Benefits:

  • Precision Overbought & Oversold Analysis 🚀: Enhances the RSI by adding bands that spotlight true market extremes, avoiding common pitfalls of false signals.
  • Clear Signals 🔍: See easily when prices are too high or too low, so you can decide when to trade.
  • Better Timing 📊: The bands add extra information to the regular RSI, helping you find the right moment to make your move.

How to Use It:

  1. User-Friendly Setup 🛠️: Add it to your Metatrader 4 without hassle. Adjust it in a few clicks to fit what you need.
  2. Easy to Read 📡: Keep an eye on the indicator and use it to guide when you buy or sell.

The "RSI with Bands" Indicator is great for anyone looking to trade smarter, not harder, using easy-to-understand signals.

Get In Touch 📞

Questions or need help? Chat with me on Telegram at @amirghm.

Brought to you by Wolfox Software Corp. (2020-2024) 🏢

Created by Amir Hossein Ghasemi 🌟

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Indicators
Scalper Vault is a professional scalping system which provides you with everything you need for successful scalping. This indicator is a complete trading system which can be used by forex and binary options traders. The recommended time frame is M5. The system provides you with accurate arrow signals in the direction of the trend. It also provides you with top and bottom signals and Gann market levels. The indicator provides all types of alerts including PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFT
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Roman Podpora
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Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
ReTest Histogram ms
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator "ReTest Histogram" for MT4, No Repaint. - ReTest_Histogram indicator can be used for search of entry signals into the main trend direction after the retesting of strong S/R level. - ReTest Histogram can be in 2 colors: red for bearish trend and green for bullish one. - Once you see steady consecutive histogram columns of the same color it means new trend takes place. - ReTest signal is 1 column with opposite color in histogram and next column with trend color (see the pic
Gold Multi Factor Adaptive Engine
Guang Jun Huang
Indicators
Adopt market correlation and indicator resonance Here are some trading recommendations based on the current market conditions: (1) Note: It doesn't mean you have a perfect deal, but rather helps you avoid bad trades (2) Why traditional indicators are prone to distortion. For example, the 10-day moving average is calculated by calculating the average price of the top 10 candlesticks. Result: I prove I want to rise, and the signal is easily distorted. This indicator adopts a self-proof + corrob
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Israr Hussain Shah
Indicators
Money Flow Profile MT5 HERE   Here   our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis This Master Edition is engineered for clarity and speed, featuring a unique Auto-Theme Sync system that instantly beautifies your chart layout upon loading. Key Features: True Money Flow Calculation: Goes beyond stand
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