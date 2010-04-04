🌟 After 7 years, I've decided to release some of my own indicators and Expert Advisors (EAs) for free.

If you find them useful, please Show support with a 5-star rating! Your feedback motivates me to continue providing free tools. 👍🚀

Explore my other free tools as well here.

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📈 "RSI with Bands" Indicator – Better Trading Decisions

The "RSI with Bands" Indicator combines the classic RSI with simple bands to show you clearer when to buy or sell. It's designed to help you spot the best times to enter and leave the market.

Main Benefits:

Precision Overbought & Oversold Analysis 🚀: Enhances the RSI by adding bands that spotlight true market extremes, avoiding common pitfalls of false signals.

Enhances the RSI by adding bands that spotlight true market extremes, avoiding common pitfalls of false signals. Clear Signals 🔍: See easily when prices are too high or too low, so you can decide when to trade.

See easily when prices are too high or too low, so you can decide when to trade. Better Timing 📊: The bands add extra information to the regular RSI, helping you find the right moment to make your move.

How to Use It:

User-Friendly Setup 🛠️: Add it to your Metatrader 4 without hassle. Adjust it in a few clicks to fit what you need. Easy to Read 📡: Keep an eye on the indicator and use it to guide when you buy or sell.

The "RSI with Bands" Indicator is great for anyone looking to trade smarter, not harder, using easy-to-understand signals.

Get In Touch 📞

Questions or need help? Chat with me on Telegram at @amirghm.

Brought to you by Wolfox Software Corp. (2020-2024) 🏢

Created by Amir Hossein Ghasemi 🌟

