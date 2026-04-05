Forex Gump Signal
- Indicators
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Andrey KozakLaboratory of Automatic Systems (LAS) - more than 10 years, we have been developing, testing and programming automatic trading robots for the forex market.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 20
Forex Gump Signal is a new indicator from the ForexGump series. This indicator, unlike others, determines the price reversal points using a mathematical calculation of the speed of a standard moving average. When the moving speed slows down, the indicator interprets this as a signal for a trend reversal. This allows the indicator to capture even the smallest price reversal points. In order for the indicator to start analyzing larger reversal points, it is necessary to decrease the "first_slowdown" parameter and increase the value of the "second_deceleration" parameter.
Advantages:
- suitable for scalping
- well shows price reversal points on all timeframes
- works on all currency pairs
- does not redraw its values
Indicator settings:
- first_slowdown - speed of the first range.
- second_deceleration - speed of the second price range.
- bars - the number of bars on which calculations are made and the display of the indicator on the chart.
- thickness_of_thick_line - Thick line size.
- thin_line_thickness - thin line size.
- Signal - send signals to phone and email.