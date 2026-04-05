Nepsetms45 is a forex scalping indicator that shows the trader the price reversal points and the current trend direction. The accuracy of indicator signals is on average 87%. This suggests that if the indicator draws an arrow on the chart, then with a probability of 87%, the price will go in the direction of the arrow by at least 20 points or more in the near future. The indicator also shows the direction of the trend and the strength of the movement using lines on the chart.





Nepsetms45 is a ready-made trading system for intraday scalping on M5, M15 and even H1 timeframes. It is very easy to trade with him. When the indicator draws a blue arrow, we open a buy order. Take Profit +20 points. StopLoss set a little below the blue arrow. We do the same thing when the red arrow appears. Only in this case, we open a sell order, set TakeProfit -20 points, and set StopLoss just above the red arrow. The trading system is very simple and proven. You choose the lot size yourself, but we recommend using no more than 10% of the deposit to open each trade.





Recommendations for trading with Nepsetms45:

currency pair: GBPUSD, EURUSD, XAUUSD, USDJPY, EURJPY.

timeframes: M5, M15, H1

broker's minimum spread.





Benefits of the Nepsetms45 indicator:

not redrawn

shows price reversal points

shows the current trend direction

designed for intraday scalping





Nepsetms45 indicator settings: