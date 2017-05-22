YTG Stochastic
- Indicators
-
Iurii TokmanVeda http://ytg.com.ua resource - the author works for automation of trade on the forex market - advisers, experts will, trading robots, indicators, trading strategies, scripts, functions and libraries.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
This is an oscillator with dynamic levels.
Description of the indicator settings:
- mode - choose the line type: main line or signal line.
- Kperiod - the period (number of bars) for calculating the %K line.
- Dperiod - the averaging period for calculating the %D line.
- slowing - the slowing value.
- method - the averaging method. It can be any of the following values: Simple averaging. Exponential averaging. Smoothed averaging. Linearly weighted averaging.
- price - choose the price for calculations. It can be one of the following values: 0 - Low/High or 1 - Close/Close.
- Coefficient_K - the ratio for deleting dynamic levels.
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