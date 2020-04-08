Raptor HTF Stochastic

The HTF Stochastic displays Stochastic oscillator from a higher time frame.

For example:

You can see D1 Stochastic on a M30 chart.

It has all parameters available like a normal Stochastic.

The HTF Stochastic is visible for all time frames below the one you setup.

So if you choose H4 period you can see Stochastic oscillator from that time frame on H1, M30, M15, M5 and M1 chart.

For M30 setup, you can have M30 Stochastic on M15, M5 and M1 chart.