EA Piranha

Our team tried its best to create an Expert Advisor accessible to everyone. Now you will be able to start trading right now regardless of the broker's trading conditions and the size of the initial deposit.

Monitoring of my accounts: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/author/mizrael


Preparation for work and recommendations

  • It is recommended to trade multiple currency pairs simultaneously. Set a different value of Magic (input parameter) for each pair
  • In order to reduce the deposit load and decrease the drawdown. It is necessary to set the same Magic (input parameter) on mirrored currency pairs.
  • When using the EA on pairs with JPY, make sure to set the Step parameter to 0.2 or greater.
  • It is not recommended to simultaneously trade and test the EA in the strategy tester due to the use of the same Global variables.


Settings

  • Profit - the total profit value of orders with the same magic number and the same direction (Buy or Sell). When reached, these orders are closed.
  • Move - breakeven step after closing an unprofitable order.
  • Step - the minimum distance between orders on the given currency pair and with the same direction (Buy or Sell).
  • Lot - order volume.
  • Martingale - lot multiplier.
  • Magic - order magic number.


Recommended settings values

  • Profit - 10.
  • Move - 5.
  • Step - 0.002. For pairs with JPY, Step - 0.2.
  • Lot - 0.01.
  • Martingale - 1.1.
  • Magic - 1.

Best regards, Dmitriy.

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BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
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- Final real price is 1000$ - Discount and price is 99$ (Next price is 200$),  Price will be increased after 2 purchases. Live Real Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2384841 Welcome, Gold GANN Expert opens automatically trade with Highly profit, Fixed small Stop loss. - Lifetime update free No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam I am focused on help my clients, not just earn. The Gann Gold EA is High safety by small fix Stop Loss, which sets trades based on good risk to reward ratio(1:3). It is
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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Infinity Trader EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth funda
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Общие сведения Для начала торговли достаточно небольшого депозита. Идеален для быстрого разгона депозита!!! Подходит для мультивалютной торговли. Невосприимчивость к большой задержке и величине спреда. Принцип работы После запуска советника на графике советник запоминает уровень открытия первого ордера. Выше уровня открытия первого ордера советник выставляет сеть ордеров на  Sell . Ниже уровня открытия первого ордера советник выставляет сеть ордеров на  Buy . Если общая прибыль ордеров на покуп
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Общие сведения Для начала торговли достаточно небольшого депозита. Подходит для разгона депозита. Подходит для мульти-валютной торговли. Не зависим от качества соединения и торговых условий.  Принцип работы Эксперт открывает ордера по встроенному индикатору. Если прибыль ордера плюсовая. Данный ордер закрывается и открывается новый в противоположном направлении объёмом  Lot . Если прибыль ордера минусовая. Данный ордер закрывается и открывается новый в этом же направлении и объёмом в  Martingal
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Background It only needs a small initial deposit. Suitable for multi-currency trading. Real account monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/294440 Operation Principle The EA opens orders based on a built-in indicator. The EA determines the order with the greatest negative profit each tick. Then the determines the total profit of Buy and Sell orders on each currency pair. If the total profit of Buy or Sell orders on each currency pair plus the amount of the order with the greatest negative p
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Background The EA trades a grid of orders using the martingale technique. It is designed for multi-currency trading. It opens and closes a large number of orders. My account monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/author/mizrael Advantages Trading results are visible every day. The EA works 24/5. Is not sensitive to trading conditions. Suitable for a rapid deposit boost. Ease of use. Recommendations Use the EA on several pairs simultaneously. Recommended deposit 500 $. When using the EA on
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Общие сведения Для начала торговли достаточно небольшого депозита. Идеален для быстрого разгона депозита!!! Подходит для мультивалютной торговли. Невосприимчивость к большой задержке и величине спреда. Работает только со своими ордерами. Принцип работы После запуска советника на графике советник запоминает уровень открытия первого ордера. Выше уровня открытия первого ордера советник выставляет сеть ордеров на  Sell . Ниже уровня открытия первого ордера советник выставляет сеть ордеров на  Buy .
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Общие сведения Для начала торговли достаточно небольшого депозита. Идеален для быстрого разгона депозита!!! Подходит для мультивалютной торговли. Невосприимчивость к большой задержке и величине спреда. Работает только со своими ордерами. Принцип работы После запуска советника на графике советник запоминает уровень открытия первого ордера. Выше уровня открытия первого ордера советник выставляет сеть ордеров на  Sell . Ниже уровня открытия первого ордера советник выставляет сеть ордеров на  Buy .
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1 (1)
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Это самая полная и продвинутая версия эксперта Start Trade. Отлично зарекомендовавшая себя. Ссылка:   https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/39225 В платной версии вы получаете: более проработанную механику Траллинга ордеров. более прочная связь между параллельно открытыми валютными парами. дальнейшие обгрейды и поддержку. Коротко о главном. Для начала торговли достаточно небольшого депозита. Идеален для быстрого разгона депозита!!! Подходит для мультивалютной торговли. Невосприимчивость к больш
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