EA Piranha

Opposite Richard Hoehne Experts

The EA "Opposite" is a full automated trading expert. The EA uses the hedging strategy as follows: He opens a buy and a sell position at one moment and closes one of the positions after reaching the take profit. Then he opens again two orders in two directions, but in one direction the lot size is bigger than in the other one. Thus one has two possibilities: Either one takes the profit in the direction with less lot size or one takes the profit in the direction with bigger lot size. In the last