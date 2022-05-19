Trinitrotoluol

Work order

The EA works on any timeframe and any currency pair. During operation, the EA analyzes a wide range of variables and indicators. Once necessary conditions occur, the EA opens a pending order.

The EA doesn't open another order until you the previous one is closed. The EA contains the TrailingStop block, enabling you to move STOPLOSS following the price movement.

The EX performs most effectively on EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, but also can be used on any other currency pair. For best result, you need to launch the Expert Advisor with a broker that has the lowest MODE_STOPLEVEL.

All that is needed for the EA to work is to configure six parameters.





Settings