Trinitrotoluol
- Experts
-
- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 19 May 2022
- Activations: 5
Work order
The EA works on any timeframe and any currency pair. During operation, the EA analyzes a wide range of variables and indicators. Once necessary conditions occur, the EA opens a pending order.
The EA doesn't open another order until you the previous one is closed. The EA contains the TrailingStop block, enabling you to move STOPLOSS following the price movement.
The EX performs most effectively on EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, but also can be used on any other currency pair. For best result, you need to launch the Expert Advisor with a broker that has the lowest MODE_STOPLEVEL.
All that is needed for the EA to work is to configure six parameters.
Settings
- Set_Lots – lot volume to open pending orders.
- Set_TakeProfit – take profit of pending orders. Set as the number of points. The recommended value for pairs EURUSD and GBPUSD is 220. The minimum value is restricted by the broker.
- Set_StopLoss – stop loss for pending orders. Set as the number of points. The minimum value is restricted by the broker. The recommended value for pairs EURUSD and GBPUSD is 10.
- Set_TrailingStop – trailing stop. Set as the number of points. The stop loss will move following the price at this distance when the position moves into a profit area. The recommended value for pairs EURUSD and GBPUSD is 10. The minimum value is restricted by the broker.
- Set_Time_Frame_Minut — the timeframe on which the EA's indicators are analyzed. The recommended value for pairs EURUSD and GBPUSD is 5.
- Set_Speed — the rate of price change The recommended value for pairs EURUSD and GBPUSD is 6.