Trinitrotoluol

Work order

The EA works on any timeframe and any currency pair. During operation, the EA analyzes a wide range of variables and indicators. Once necessary conditions occur, the EA opens a pending order.

The EA doesn't open another order until you the previous one is closed. The EA contains the TrailingStop block, enabling you to move STOPLOSS following the price movement.

The EX performs most effectively on EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, but also can be used on any other currency pair. For best result, you need to launch the Expert Advisor with a broker that has the lowest MODE_STOPLEVEL.

All that is needed for the EA to work is to configure six parameters.


Settings

  • Set_Lots – lot volume to open pending orders.
  • Set_TakeProfit – take profit of pending orders. Set as the number of points. The recommended value for pairs EURUSD and GBPUSD is 220. The minimum value is restricted by the broker.
  • Set_StopLoss – stop loss for pending orders. Set as the number of points. The minimum value is restricted by the broker. The recommended value for pairs EURUSD and GBPUSD is 10.
  • Set_TrailingStop – trailing stop. Set as the number of points. The stop loss will move following the price at this distance when the position moves into a profit area. The recommended value for pairs EURUSD and GBPUSD is 10. The minimum value is restricted by the broker.
  • Set_Time_Frame_Minut — the timeframe on which the EA's indicators are analyzed. The recommended value for pairs EURUSD and GBPUSD is 5.
  • Set_Speed — the rate of price change The recommended value for pairs EURUSD and GBPUSD is 6.
Video Trinitrotoluol
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BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
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- Final real price is 1000$ - Discount and price is 99$ (Next price is 200$),  Price will be increased after 2 purchases. Live Real Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2384841 Welcome, Gold GANN Expert opens automatically trade with Highly profit, Fixed small Stop loss. - Lifetime update free No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam I am focused on help my clients, not just earn. The Gann Gold EA is High safety by small fix Stop Loss, which sets trades based on good risk to reward ratio(1:3). It is
Infinity Trader EA
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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Infinity Trader EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth funda
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