Curiosity 1 Box Break EA

5

Curiosity 1 box break It is an advanced trading system. This is a fully automatic Expert Advisor, which allows you to presize the trade according to the preferences of the trader. Curiosity 1 have more than 260 customization options for your trade. Different options for different styles of trade.  Curiosity 1 box break  is a break system of trade with different algorithm of trade mode.  This EA using signals to place orders.  Is a revolution in the  customization of the trading. The algorithms developed for the identification of areas of break  price. You can download the demo and test it yourself. 

BECAUSE I HAVE TO USE CURIOSITY (https://youtu.be/3oBtPfD3RuE)

Curiosity 1 box break is a expert advisor based in  the indicator Mars 1 Box Break (  https://www.mql5.com/es/market/product/37613 )


Curiosity 1 have 17 diferent operative mode for control de cycle of trade, have operative mode for trade to trade (normal mode) for trend trade, for consolidate market, for breaking trade and grip trade in diferent operative mode. This robot is designed for major currency pairs and trades several strategies.It uses the algorithm for analysis of price data and finds the best parameters. The algorithm of the advisor depends on the selected settings. 

Characteristics:

    • very stable growth curve as result of smart averaging techniques
      • "safety first" approach in development
        • The system have option to closing profitable and loser orders in parts
          • optimizable for any market
            • Can be optimized in the strategy tester
              • stress-tests on historical data on  multiple pairs
                • fully automatic
                  • It has several trading modes.
                    • It has several types of trailing stop
                      • Broker type: Low spread, fast execution, low commission fast and reliable ECN broker.
                        • Fast VPS a most.
                          • The algorithm of the adviser allows you to trade with the trend and against the trend.
                          • Optimized pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, USDJPY, EURJPY, GBPJPY, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, EURAUD, EURCAD, EURGBP, AUDNZD, EURCHF, AUDCAD, AUDJPY, GBPCHF, AUDCHF, CHFJPY, CADJPY, CADCHF, GBPCAD, NZDCAD, NZDJPY, NZDCHF, GBPNZD, EURNZD, GBPAUD and XAUUSD.

                            • Magic Number
                            • Indicator option
                            • Option of entry and exit
                            • Configuration of Trade Mode
                            • Configuration of Operative Mode.
                            • Configuration of Entry Point.
                            • FILTER WHIT 23 CLASSIC INDICATOR
                            • Configuration of Lot.
                            • Configuration of Risk.
                            • Configuration of exit
                            • Partial Close:
                            • Configuration of breakeven
                            • Configuration of Trailing
                            • Configuration of Time to Trade
                            • Information in the Screen

                            Recommended settings for EURUSD are set by default


                            DOWNLOAD SET HERE: (https://www.mql5.com/es/blogs/post/726352) .

                            Default settings in the set are recommended, but you can experiment, if you wish.

                            See the principal option of Trade here: (https://www.mql5.com/es/blogs/post/725953)



                            ------  This product is sold only on the MQL5-market. Sales at another site is illegal --------

                            I will be happy to answer any questions you may have. Have a successful trading.

                            I will be thankful for your positive reviews and ratings - it inspires me for further improvements of my Expert Advisors.


                            Reviews 1
                            CHENCHO
                            95
                            CHENCHO 2020.06.12 09:38 
                             

                            Perfect EA, and better support. The Ea is the best that I used. After first week, 12% profit, and maxim 22% DD. The chipper EA and good profit. I use low risk. The important is the control for Risk and money managment. I used FIBO GRIP system

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                            Aurum AI mt4
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                            CHENCHO
                            95
                            CHENCHO 2020.06.12 09:38 
                             

                            Perfect EA, and better support. The Ea is the best that I used. After first week, 12% profit, and maxim 22% DD. The chipper EA and good profit. I use low risk. The important is the control for Risk and money managment. I used FIBO GRIP system

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