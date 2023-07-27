GenisysX Knight

⭐⭐⭐  ------ GOOD LUCK -----  ⭐⭐⭐

EA is an advanced system that exploits unique fluctuation between AUD, CAD, and NZD currencies. Historically results show that these pairs used in composition always return back first moved pair after fast movement in one direction. This observation can allow us to include a grid-martingale system where can get maximum points of these unique situations.
Uses only 3 pairs: AUDCAD, AUDNZD, and NZDCAD. 

  • Real account monitoring;
  • Much cheaper than similar alternatives;
  • Operate on mini accounts even 1 USD;
  • No complicated needles parameters;
  • Easy to use.

Requirements

  • Supported currency pairs: AUDCAD, AUDNZD, and NZDCAD;
  • Suffix (e.g. AUDCAD.a) should be included in the Setup Pairs;
  • Timeframe: M15;
  • The EA is sensitive to spread and slippage. I advise using a good ECN broker;
  • The EA should run continuously;
  • EA uses the adaptive lot-sizing calculation, but with low leverage (1:30 and lower) could be margin requirement problems on low equity accounts.
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Ahmed Khalid A Bahakem
720
Ahmed Khalid A Bahakem 2026.03.05 04:12 
 

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Natalija Melnitsjenko
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Natalija Melnitsjenko 2024.12.18 15:04 
 

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