Open by Clik

Open by Clik is a tool that allows you to open positions with two mouse clicks.
The place of the click and the direction of clicking decide what position will be opened.
Opening of positions is quick and intuitive.
If the second click is above the first click, opened are positions Long.
If the second click is belowe the first click, opened are positions Short.
By clicking in the chart area, opened are Market Order (BUY and SELL).
By clicking in the area in front of the chart, opened are Pending Order ( BUYSTOP, SELLSTOP, BUYLIMIT i SELLLIMIT ).
On the chart you can determine the size of the lot. Enter the value and press "Enter".
Recommended products
BreakEven Grid Utility for MT4
Sergey Batudayev
Utilities
BreakEven Grid Utility for MT4 BreakEven Grid is a powerful utility for manual trade management on the MetaTrader 4 platform. It provides a convenient on-screen panel with buttons to help you manage your open positions with a single click.  Features: Set BE+Profit: Automatically sets Take Profit to breakeven + desired profit in pips or money. Close BUY/SELL: Instantly close all Buy or Sell orders for the current symbol. Close +$/-$/Old/New: Close only profitable, losing, oldest or newest tra
One Click Trader Real
Andrzej Pierz
Utilities
One Click Trader is a tool designed for MetaTrader 4 platform, which enables you to take your trading to the next level. It enables you to open, manage and close your trades in simple an efficient way by just one click of your mouse button. Up arrow minimizes the OCT panel Down arrow maximizes the OCT panel Right arrow displays the next panel with additional features Left arrow hides the panel with additional features Red SELL button enables you to open short market orders Red SELL STOP button e
HotKeys MT4
Alexey Valeev
3 (1)
Utilities
This utility provides the ability to use hot keys in manual trading instantly responding to the current market situation. You can assign hot keys to open/close positions by their type, close all positions on the current chart and remove all orders on the current chart. You can also assign hot keys for five predefined trade volumes and switch between them if necessary with no need to change the volume manually from time to time. It is also possible to set the auto calculation of a trade volume in
TradePanel MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.84 (89)
Utilities
Trade Panel is a multifunctional trading assistant. The application contains more than 50 trading functions for manual trading and allows you to automate most trading operations. Attention, the application does not work in the strategy tester. Before purchasing, you can test the demo version on a demo account. The demo version is here . Full instructions here . Trade. Allows you to perform trading operations in one click: Open pending orders and positions with automatic risk calculation. Open mu
SimpleOrderRepeater
iDeplo, Inc.
Utilities
本エキスパートアドバイザ（EA）は、以下の条件をすべて満たした注文が決済された場合に、自動的に同一内容の注文を再設定します。 対象となるのは指値注文または逆指値注文で、必ずテイクプロフィット（TP）とストップロス（SL）が設定されているものです。 そして、その注文がTPまたはSLによって決済された際、同じロット数・価格・TP・SL・有効期限などの条件を引き継いだ注文を自動で再発注します。 これにより、一度設定した戦略を継続的に適用でき、裁量判断なしに取引を繰り返すことが可能となります。 ただし、ブローカーによっては再注文時にスリッページが発生する場合がありますので、必ずご利用環境をご確認の上、自己責任でお使いください。
HungrySpiderMulti
Aleksandr Hudilainen
Utilities
HungrySpiderMulti - is an easy-to-use multi-currency trading panel allowing you to trade 28 trading pairs in one window . The panel also allows you to use grid, and trailing stop. Using this panel trader will receive a push-notification about new events. Opening an order: Opening an order occurs in one click. Near the required currency pair, in the Open section, click on the Sell or Buy button. Grid: Near required pair, there is a Grid button. The button has two states, green - on, orange - off
Order Multiplier
Benjamin Zaufall
3.5 (2)
Utilities
This experts helps you with increasing your signal volume. Everytime the signal opens a trade, the experts creats a specific amount of copies of this trade. Evertime the signal closes a trade, the expert closes all the copies of the singal trade. Input parameters: - amount_of_copies: The amount of copies the expert should create - interval_in_seconds: How often the expert should look for new orders to copy or closed orders, to close copies - lot_size_of_copies: The lot size of the new copies
Telegram Trade Copier MT4
Volodymyr Hrybachov
Utilities
Copier of transactions via   Telegram       channel. Will help you instantly publish your trade to the   Telegram   channel or copy transactions from   Telegram       channel. The utility can work in two directions: receiving signals in MT4 and transmitting signals to   Telegram   . No more missed deals No more panic Capital Management Ease of use DEMO  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/54082 You can use it for: copying your own transactions via   Telegram       channel (via the Internet
Advanced Pending Orders
Fernando Jose Velasco Borea
Utilities
This EA facilitates sending multiple orders simultaneously. It also facilitates a function designed to be executed in a specific hour, ideal to facilitate its operation during the night, allowing to schedule positions while we are not next to the graph. The system can send direct orders at the market price or pending orders, speeding up the execution of operations with multiple Take Profit as well as controlling the Slippage of each order. The parameters of the system are: •          Broker Info
MT4 Signal to Telegram And Discord
Mostafa Mahmoud
Utilities
Signal Provider Utility Pro (Telegram & Discord) The Professional Solution for Signal Providers. Automated Broadcasting | Smart GUI Panel | Performance Reports Stop managing your signals manually.   Signal Provider Utility Pro   is the realiable bridge between your MetaTrader 4 terminal and your community on Telegram and Discord. Designed for high-performance signal services, this tool gives you instant control over your broadcasts without ever needing to open the settings window. From   real-ti
Three 3TP Easy Trade Pad for MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
Utilities
Three 3TP Easy Trade Pad Expert for MT4 – Download The 3TP Easy Trade Pad Expert is an advanced tool designed for capital management, risk control, and streamlined trading within the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform. With its functional and specialized interface, this expert advisor allows traders to effortlessly set and manage Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) levels. In addition to simplifying trade execution, the tool provides features for defining acceptable risk, expected profit (R/R), and adv
Spread Costs and Swap Benefits MT4 Version
Yupeng Xiao
Utilities
Spread Costs refers to the amount of the loss caused by the spread, and Swap Benefits refers to the amount of the income gained by overnight positions. Spread Costs is an important indicator for short-term traders, especially for scalping traders, and Swap Benefits is an important indicator for long-term traders. Since the spreads and swaps on the MetaTrader 4 platform are all expressed in points, we need to convert it into the amount expressed in the account currency. This tool can display the
Trailing Stop Loss And Breakeven
Thi Ngo
5 (2)
Utilities
This tool will perform Trailing stop loss and Break even management for orders. Helps you limit or reduce the time spend watching orders on the screen, especially when you need to go to sleep. Just add this EA to 1 chart, you can manage all pairs. You can filter orders by comment, magic number, symbol, and order ticket number. When Breakeven it can add shift/offset pips (to cover the commission...). You can try in strategy tester before purchase. The EA will add Buy and Sell alternately, so yo
Stoploss Supporter
Ugur Oezcan
5 (1)
Utilities
This tool monitors your current Expert Advisors and manages stop losses and take profits. You can customize which EAs and/or which currencies to monitor. It is primarily meant for EAs that you feel manage stop losses and/or take profits poorly. If you want this tool to be able to monitor manual trades, please use '0' (zero) as the magic number. Supports hidden stoploss and take profit Supports ATR-calculated dynamic stoploss Supports Breakeven for individual trades Supports Trailing stop Lower r
QuickClose
Daying Cao
Utilities
QuickClose: Instant Order Management Made Simple QuickClose   allows you to instantly close all orders with a single click. It operates at high speed, giving you the flexibility to close orders for a specific symbol or all symbols at once. This makes trade management significantly faster and more efficient. This   Expert Advisor can swiftly close all buy and sell orders either for a selected symbol or across all trades. The   SymbolButton is specifically designed for order closure, featuring bo
OneClickPlus
Can Pei Pu
Utilities
This utility allows you to easily close profit or loss positions. You can close profit or loss positions by clicking each buttons. If profit or loss positions reaches or exceed value specified as pips, they would be closed. This panel would be placed left bottom corner of the chart. If the users want to change the placement and functions contact me. Important :  -Check allow live trading. -Enable Auto Trade trading.
Close Assistant
Gheis Mohammadi
5 (2)
Utilities
Close Assistant (CA)  is a full featured utility for monitoring and closing a set of positions placed by trader or EA. It closes filtered orders in specified time or level or candle patterns or when a certain profit or loss of the total positions is reached. CA uses Zero Profit Lock function to save deposit when total profit falls to zero. Profit and loss levels can be set in fixed amount of account currency or percentage of balance or equity or margin. CA only monitors and works on filtered po
Position Cloner
Bernhard Stremayr
Utilities
Position Cloner (PC) is a helpful utility that can be used like an EA to duplicate specific positions within the same MT4 instance. This is valuable e.g. to increase the risk when copying a signal to your account. When trading big capital you can also decrease the original risk of your EAs or manually opened positions and then let PC duplicate them. This way you avoid negative slippage due to inordinate lot sizes. You can choose between different, fully customizable options of how PC must clone
Universal tpsl atr
Genesis Hafalla
Utilities
This EA utility does not trade on its own, but it only modifies the open  trades  to add take profit and stop loss that was  opened manually or by any other expert advisors.  The distance is based on Average True Range Indicator(ATR). How Does It Work? If Symbol to modify is set to "All Symbol" simply attach it to one chart, and all open trades in the entire terminal will set the take profit and stop loss with the distance of Average True Range value of their corresponding symbol.  If  Symbol
Guardian Forex Trade Manager MT4
Freddy Amado Soto Javier
Utilities
Title: Guardian Forex Trade Manager MT4 - Advanced Risk Management & One-Click Trading Panel Automate your trading safety, lock in profits early, and manage risk with precision. The Guardian Forex Trade Manager combines a one-click trading panel with powerful defensive algorithms, including a Daily Loss Limit Circuit Breaker and Smart Profit Taking. Full Description: Take control of your trading destiny with the Guardian Forex Trade Manager . This utility is not just a trade assistant; it is y
OpenOrders
Andrey Chiganaev
Utilities
The script allows you to quickly and easily open trades (place orders) on the market. Features Buy and sell at a market price; Place pending orders: Buy/Sell Limit and Buy/Sell Stop; Open a trade with a custom volume; Calculate and set TakeProfit; Calculate and set StopLoss; Auto defining the number of decimal places; Auto defining a symbol the script has been applied to. What you get with the script Ability to calculate each trade instantly; Ability not to enter all calculated values manually
MT4 To Telegram Signal Bridge
Inakis Srl
5 (1)
Utilities
Elevate Your Trading Signals with Our Advanced Telegram Bridge EA It’s time to captivate your audience with real-time trading updates that are both professional and visually appealing. Contact me to receive a trial and see the demo channel! We have significantly invested in user friendly features that create a unique experience for customers and providers. Not sure? Check our brochure here SIGNAL BRIDGE is able to deliver 100% COPIER FRIENDLY SIGNALS for all business cases, even bypassing Metat
Trade Manager MT4 DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.09 (11)
Utilities
DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 4, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
Close All Trades with Confirmation Alert
Azuan Noor
Utilities
Expert Advisor for MT4 Useful utility MUST have for all traders.  With 1 click button, you're able to close all your open positions. Its come with a warning pop up notification when you click to close all your trades, to avoid an accident press the button. Just press 'Yes' to confirm or 'No' to cancel it. The expert will close all your open positions no matter what pairs you currently open or directions. Just attach the expert on 1 of your chart, and you're good to go.
Grid Trading Manager EA
Ibrahim Mohamed Ibrahim Mohamed Elsahafy
Utilities
Professional grid management EA with 3-tab GUI, progressive placement, 5 take profit levels (TP1-TP5), basket breakeven protection, and advanced trailing stop. Automatically manages manual trades with intelligent limit order distribution. --- ### KEY FEATURES **3-Tab Interactive GUI** - STATUS: Real-time monitoring, profit tracking, trailing targets - SETTINGS: Runtime configuration without EA restart - TAKE PROFIT: Configure 5 sequential TP levels **Progressive Order Placement** - Wave-
FREE
Simple Lot Size Calculator
Michal Iwanski
Utilities
The Simple Lot Size Calculator can help you with risk management. Just type risk percentage, stop loss points and click calculate to get required lot size. The Simple Lot Size Calculator calculates a current chart's instrument. It's lightweight. Just load it to your chart then The Simple Lot Size Calculator will apper in the left upper corner of your chart.
Range Bar Chart
Boris Sedov
4 (4)
Utilities
Range Bar Chart — opens range bar charts for MetaTrader 4. The utility allows you to create charts of range bars on which all candlesticks are the same size and may have shadows. Data on the range bar chart are distributed by the bar size, rather than by the time. Each bar represents the price movement instead of time period. It works simple – the bar is not drawn as long as the price does not move. You can add indicators, EAs and scripts to the resulting chart. You get the completely operationa
Broker Analysis Utility
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Utilities
Broker Analysis Utility – Your Ultimate Broker Performance Monitor! Get Full Transparency on Your Broker's Execution Quality! Are you a trader who values precision, transparency, and performance? Broker Analysis Utility is an essential tool designed to monitor your broker's execution quality, connection stability, spreads, slippage, and trading costs in real-time. Whether you are a scalper, day trader, or long-term investor, understanding your broker's performance is crucial to optimizing your
Wolseley Panel MT4 FREE
Walter Wolseley Pessoa Batista De Lima
Utilities
WOLSELEY's Trading Panel - BASIC - - Feel free to contact me at instagram   @walter_robos  or whatsapp/telegram +5592981173937 View your history in a structured and detailed manner, with efficiency rate and profit rate separated by day, week, month and total, as well as asset details, server time and positions&orders in progress. This panel was created looking on HEDGE-type accounts, but it can be used on NETTING-type accounts without any problems. In the PREMIUM version of this Panel you have
VN Trade Panel II
Vyacheslav Nekipelov
4 (1)
Utilities
The new version of the trading panel, which now has the ability to separately close Buy and Sell orders, display targets for all orders on the chart, as well as the ability to use the panel to trade with brokers working on the FIFO rule. Also, the new version adds option buttons for separate management of open orders. It has a convenient visualized interface and intuitive control without a lot of additional tabs to which traders have to be distracted and switch their attention. Thanks to this,
Buyers of this product also purchase
Local Trade Copier EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.96 (105)
Utilities
Experience exceptionally  fast trade copying with the Local Trade Copier EA MT4 . With its easy 1-minute setup, this trade copier allows you to copy trades between multiple MetaTrader terminals on the same Windows computer or Windows VPS with lightning-fast copying speeds of under 0.5 seconds. Whether you're a beginner or a professional trader, the Local Trade Copier EA MT4 offers a wide range of options to customize it to your specific needs. It's the ultimate solution for anyone looking to inc
Trade Assistant MT4
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.42 (192)
Utilities
It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions   -   Application instructions   -   Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteris
Forex Trade Manager MT4
InvestSoft
4.98 (425)
Utilities
Welcome to Trade Manager MT4 - the ultimate   risk management tool   designed to make trading more intuitive, precise, and efficient. This is not just an order placement tool; it's a comprehensive solution for seamless trade planning, position management, and enhanced control over risk. Whether you're a beginner taking your first steps, an advanced trader, or a scalper needing rapid executions, Trade Manager MT4 adapts to your needs, offering flexibility across all markets, from forex and indice
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.69 (65)
Utilities
Trade copier for MetaTrader 4.   It copies forex trades, positions, and orders from any accounts. It is one of the best trade copiers   MT4-MT4, MT5 - MT4   for the   COPYLOT MT4   version (or   MT4 - MT5 MT5 - MT5   for the   COPYLOT MT5   version).        MT5 version Full Description +DEMO +PDF   How To Buy    How To Install     How to get Log Files    How To Test and Optimize    All products from Expforex Copier  version for      MetaTrader 5  terminal ( МТ5 - МТ5, МТ4 - МТ5 )-  Copylot Cli
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.88 (41)
Utilities
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider   turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT5 Version ] [ Discord Version ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
Telegram To MT4 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.95 (40)
Utilities
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal, s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to
Discord To MT4 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
5 (1)
Utilities
Copy trade signals from Discord channels you are a member of directly into MetaTrader 4. No bot token, chat IDs, or admin permissions required. Quick setup : customise your rules in a clean on-chart interface and start copying within minutes. User Guide + Demo | MT5 Version | Telegram Version Core copying features Copy from any Discord channel you are a member of Risk by percent or fixed lot size Exclude specific symbols Copy all signals or only selected signal types Signal recognition with con
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4
Dilwyn Tng
5 (3)
Utilities
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4 is not just a simple local trade copier; it is a complete risk management and execution framework designed for today’s trading challenges. From prop firm challenges to personal portfolio management, it adapts to every situation with its blend of robust execution, capital protection, flexible configuration, and advanced trade handling. The copier works in both   Master (sender) and Slave (receiver)   modes, with real-time synchronization of market and pending orders
PZ Trade Pad Pro MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (2)
Utilities
Effortlessly calculate lot sizes and manage trades to save time and avoid costly errors The Trade Pad Pro EA is a tool for the Metatrader Platform that aims to help traders manage their trades more efficiently and effectively. It has a user-friendly visual interface that allows users to easily place and manage an unlimited number of trades, helping to avoid human errors and enhance their trading activity. One of the key features of the Trade Pad Pro EA is its focus on risk and position manageme
The News Filter
Leolouiski Gan
5 (25)
Utilities
This product filters all expert advisors and manual charts during news time. It is able to remove any of your EA during news and automatically reattach them after news ends. This product also comes with a complete  order management system that can handle your open positions and pending orders before the release of any news. Once you purchase The News Filter , you will no longer need to rely on built-in news filters for future expert advisors, as this product can filter them all from here onwards
Custom Alerts MT4
Daniel Stein
5 (7)
Utilities
Custom Alerts: Monitor Multiple Markets and Never Miss a Key Setup Overview Custom Alerts is a dynamic solution for traders who want a consolidated way to track potential setups across multiple instruments. By integrating data from our flagship tools—such as FX Power, FX Volume, FX Dynamic, FX Levels, and IX Power— Custom Alerts automatically notifies you of crucial market developments without juggling multiple charts or missing prime opportunities. With support for all asset classes your brok
CloseIfProfitorLoss with Trailing
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.87 (31)
Utilities
Closing positions in MetaTrader 4 upon reaching the total profit/loss with the profit trailing function. You can enable the Virtual stops (Separate Order) , Calculating and closing for BUY and SELL positions separately (Separate BUY SELL) , Closing and calculating all symbols or the current symbol only (All Symbols) , Enable trailing for profit ( Trailing Profit) Close on total profit and loss in deposit currency, points, or % of the balance. The application is designed for use on any account t
TPSpro Trade PRO
Roman Podpora
4.67 (6)
Utilities
A tool that can instantly calculate position size or risk based on a given stop-loss level is critical for both professional and novice traders. The TRADE PRO trading utility provides fast and accurate calculations, helping you make decisions in time-sensitive and volatile market conditions. MT5 VERSION    /    Additional installation materials Main functions: Original. Simple. Effective. A unique and convenient way to open the main trading panel: Hover your mouse over the right side of the ch
Ultimate Trailing Stop EA
BLAKE STEVEN RODGER
4.33 (15)
Utilities
This EA Utility allows you to manage (with advanced filtering) unlimited open orders (manual or EA) with 16 trailing stop methods: fixed, percent, ATR Exit, Chandelier Exit, Moving Average, Candle High Low Exit, Bollinger Bands, Parabolic, Envelope, Fractal, Ichimoku Kijun-Sen, Alligator, Exit After X Minutes or Bars, RSI and Stochastic. The trailing stop can be either real or virtual, and you can exit fully or with a partial close percent on touch or bar close.  Moreover, you can add (overrid
Risk Calculator Fast Trade Management Buttons
LEE SAMSON
Utilities
LAUNCH OFFER 30% OFF! $49 instead of $69! The Risk/Reward Tool is a professional-grade Expert Advisor designed to revolutionise the way you plan, visualise, and execute trades in MetaTrader 4. Whether you're a discretionary trader who values precise risk management or a strategy developer who needs to test trade setups visually, this tool provides everything you need in one elegant, intuitive interface. Unlike basic position calculators, the Risk/Reward Tool combines visual trade planning with
Trade Dashboard MT4
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (53)
Utilities
Tired of complex order placement and manual calculations? Trade Dashboard is your solution. With its user-friendly interface, placing orders becomes effortless, by a single click, you can open trades, set stop loss and take profit levels, manage trade lot size, and calculate risk to reward ratios, allowing you to only focus on your strategy. Say goodbye to manual calculations and streamline your trading experience with Trade Dashboard. Download  Demo Version  right now. You can find  Details of
Grid Manual MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.71 (17)
Utilities
Grid Manual is a trading panel for working with grid strategies. The utility is universal, has flexible settings and an intuitive interface. It works with a grid of orders not only in the direction of averaging losses, but also in the direction of increasing profits. The trader does not need to create and maintain a grid of orders, the utility will do it. It is enough to open an order and the Grid manual will automatically create a grid of orders for it and will accompany it until the close. Ful
Multi Copy
Kaijun Wang
5 (1)
Utilities
Copier->Convenient and fast interface interaction, users can use it right away   ->>>> Recommended to use on Windows computers or VPS Windows Basic functions: The normal interaction speed of copy trading is less than 0.5s Automatically detect signal sources and display a list of signal source accounts Automatically match symbols, 95% of commonly used trading symbols on different platforms (special cases such as different suffixes) are automatically matched, basically no manual settings are requ
Exp SafetyLock PRO
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.57 (28)
Utilities
SAFETYLOCK is a powerful tool that enables traders to shield their positions from sudden market reversals by automatically placing an opposite order for any open trade. When a trader or an Expert Advisor (EA) initiates a position, SAFETYLOCK immediately sets a corresponding pending order (Buy Stop or Sell Stop). If the original position starts incurring losses, the pending order is triggered, creating a protective lock that helps mitigate risk. This Expert Advisor offers flexibility, allowing y
Trade Manager Assistant MT4
Ianina Nadirova
Utilities
Upgrade Your Manual Trading: Enhanced Precision and Control with Trade Manager Assistant Learn how to maximize the benefits of the trade panel by exploring comprehensive setup guides in our complimentary demo version. For further insights, visit this resource: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758625 . Manual trading demands careful analysis and quick decisions. However, challenges such as slow execution, poor risk management, and improper configurations often lead to reduced earnings and incre
Telegram Signal pro
Sara Sabaghi
4.86 (7)
Utilities
What is it? Think about it, you can send all the orders/positions info to your telegram channel or group to create your community or VIP signals on telegram. Position info means this EA forward all of your new positions open details (Open price, Open time, Position Type, position Symbol and volume), positions changes ( SL or TP modifying or pending price changes) and position close (Close price, profit or loss, position duration time) and also EA Send NEWS alert (Economic calendar event) on you
Averaging Helper
Sergey Batudayev
5 (2)
Utilities
Averaging Helper - This sort of trading helper instrument will help you average out your previously unprofitable positions using two techniques: standard averaging hedging with the subsequent opening of positions according to the trend The utility has the ability to sort out several open positions in different directions at once, both for buy and for sell. For example, you opened 1 position for a sell and the second for a buy, and they are both unprofit, or one is in the unprofit and one is in
News Filter EA MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (9)
Utilities
News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the   News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify   trading days   and   hours   for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes   risk management   and   equity protection   features
Ultimate Extractor MT4
Clifton Creath
Utilities
Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT4 Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 4 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. Ability to combine multiple accounts and MT4 and MT5 into a single dashboard. What It Does Automatically analyzes your MT4 trading history across all Expert Advisors and generates detailed HTML reports with interactive visualizations. Tracks live performance metric
Fast Copy For Multi Plattform Multi Account MT4
Kaijun Wang
5 (11)
Utilities
Copier->Convenient and fast interface interaction, users can use it right away   ->>>> Recommended to use on Windows computers or VPS Windows Features: Diversified and personalized copy trading settings: 1. Different lot modes can be set for different signal sources 2. Different signal sources can be set for forward and reverse copy trading 3. Signals can be set with comments 4. Whether to calibrate the lot according to the contract lot Diversified and personalized copy order settings 2: 1. Dif
Custom Alerts AIO MT4
Daniel Stein
Utilities
Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
Trade Portfolio Dashboard
LEE SAMSON
Utilities
Instantly see your closed trade history by day and week, your current open trades, and forex exposure on one chart! Use the heatmap to identify profitable trades and where your current drawdown is within your trading portfolio. MT5 Version -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/132613 Quick Close Buttons Use the quick close buttons to close every trade on a single symbol, close out individual trades in full, or take partial profits or losses at the click of a button. No more hunting for trade
Hedge Trade
Mothusi Malau
Utilities
️ Hedge Trade — Smart Fixed-Offset Hedging EA Turn adverse moves into controlled recovery cycles. Hedge Trade is a professional-grade MetaTrader 4 Expert Advisor that protects any open trade by automatically placing and managing one intelligent hedge order. It’s built for traders who prefer to open their own base position but want an automated, disciplined hedging system to manage drawdown and capture counter-moves — safely, transparently, and without martingale. Key Features Automatic Hedg
Telegram To MT4 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
3.67 (6)
Utilities
Copy trade signals from Telegram channels you already belong to (including private and restricted channels) directly into MetaTrader 4. Set your risk rules once, monitor execution, and manage positions with built-in protections designed to reduce mistakes and overtrading. Fast setup : configure your channels, select what to copy, and start within minutes using a clean on-chart interface. User Guide + Demo   |   MT5 Version   |   Discord Version Who this is for Traders who follow one or more sig
Alert Msg to Market Order
Nguyen Quoc Hung
5 (2)
Utilities
This EA is fully automated , it is built based on  the method of catching the pop-up Alert event and Open Market Orders (BUY/SELL) . Download trial version here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/751340 ***NOTE:   It is recommended to remove the available filter settings, only install the filter for your indicator. Parameters of the EA: -------- <EA Settings> -------- Magic Number:   The identifying (magic) number of the currently selected order. Allow Open trade:   Enable/ Disable Open Trade
More from author
HistogramChart
Dariusz Grywaczewski
Indicators
The indicator adds an overlay to the graph to create a histogram. There are no parameters to set. On the chart you can choose the color in the upper right corner by clicking on the appropriate brick. The histogram is shaded depending on the price value. Remember to set a line chart (shown in the screenshot). ........................... I invite you to purchase.
FREE
VisualTicksEA
Dariusz Grywaczewski
Utilities
VisualTicks_EA is an Expert Advisor dedicated to the VisualTicks chart. Works ONLY on the VisualTicks chart. Is a tool that lets you open and close transactions directly on the VisualTicks chart. There is only one parameter in EA settings: magic - next EA number. If you use more than one VisualTicks_EA on MT4, you must enter a different magic number. After starting VisualTicks_EA, the following buttons will appear on the chart: Open BUY - opens one BUY transaction of a specified lot size. Cl
FREE
Sequence Project
Dariusz Grywaczewski
Utilities
This Expert Advisor is a very advanced sequential tool that gives each user the possibility to program the order of tasks according to specific conditions. Everything can be done in a simple and intuitive way. The sequencing of the EA's programming ensures that each operation is carried out one after another. I present the method of operation in the attached movie. EA global settings magic – individual EA number . For each EA attached on the same instrument, a different number must be entered
AST personov
Dariusz Grywaczewski
4 (1)
Indicators
AST_personov is an indicator, which presented of the arithmetic average of the ticks. Next to the current price, a line appears with the value of the AST deviation from the current price (in points). If the value is positive, it is green and if it is negative, it is red. What is the arithmetic average of the ticks ? This is the average of the last ticks that the price move. It has nothing to do with bars ( prices Open, Close, High and Low ). Calculations are carried out using ticks. The values c
UltraDynamicSensor
Dariusz Grywaczewski
Indicators
The purpose of the indicator is to measure the dynamics of price movement, capturing sudden acceleration, and examination of the direction in which the price is moving. Indicator due to its nature, is dedicated to TimeFrame M1, but it can be freely used on higher TF'ach. Calculation and display will be identical to the M1. Indicator all calculations done on ticks, ie single price movements. Are not taken into account the conditions candle (the color of the candle, the candle shape, values : ope
VisualTics
Dariusz Grywaczewski
Indicators
A real rarity for scalpers. Are you looking for TFs lower than M1 ? Do you want to see the price dynamics inside the candle? This is a tool for you. Visual Ticks is an indicator that shows the tick chart in a separate window. He does it in real time waiting for changing ticks. Thanks to Visual Ticks, we can look inside the traditional candle and see the dynamics of the moving price. By setting "period_of_model" we can shape a chart made of candles. "period_of_model" defines how many consecuti
Visual Tics VIA
Dariusz Grywaczewski
Indicators
A real rarity for scalpers. Are you looking for TFs lower than M1 ? Do you want to see the price dynamics inside the candle? This is a tool for you. Visual Ticks is an indicator that shows the tick chart in a separate window. He does it in real time waiting for changing ticks. Thanks to Visual Ticks, we can look inside the traditional candle and see the dynamics of the moving price. By setting "period_of_model" we can shape a chart made of candles. "period_of_model" defines how many consecuti
MultiTrendScanner
Dariusz Grywaczewski
Indicators
MultiTrend_Scanner is an indicator for the MT4 platform that is used to review trends on multiple symbols. We turn it on on any symbol, on any TF and we have a preview of the entire market. The current symbol is permanently assigned in the first segment of scanner. When adding another segment, you can manually enter any symbol. The quantity of added segments is unlimited. In each segment of a given symbol displayed are trends on different TFs. To calculate the strength of these trends are used
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review