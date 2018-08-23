Multicurrency overview

Stay updated with Multicurrency Overview!!

The algorithm of this EA releases an average of the movement percentage of all the Forex currencies linked to a single currency, isolating it, letting us to comprehend its real and specific trend.


Above on the left, a panel show us efficiently the trend of the currency, in the timeframe actually used. The second panel will keep you updated on macroeconomic news.


P.N.:The news time is based on your pc clock time, this way you won't have any problem regarding brokers time :


User manual:


Installing:


Multicurrency Overview is an EA, so you have to insert it in "MQL4/Experts" folder.

To stay updated on macro news, you got to allow WebRequest to https://minerva.management on Tools/Options/Expert Advisors (from your MT4 terminal).

You will have a button called "economic calendar". If pushed, the EA will show you macro news.

Input values:

PANEL SETTINGS:

Minimal impact: Here you can choose the minimal impact of the macro news you want to see, if you want to see just "three bulls" news (strong impact), you can set the value on "strong".

Background color: Here you can choose the panel background color.

Front color: You can choose the panel front color.

Buy color: You can choose the color of BUY signal.

Sell color: You can choose the color of SELL signal.


EA SETTINGS:

Enable alert: If set on"True", you'll receive an alert regarding the currencies directionality.

Send mail: If set on"True", you'll receive an e-mail on your phone or any other device, to have always at your disposal the currencies directionality.

Bars to calculate: Choose how may bars/candles trend the indicator will show on the lower window.

Average: Average you'd like to apply on the currencies trend.

Average method: Kind of average you'd like to apply on the currencies trend. (Simple, linear weighted, exponential, smoothed)

Show eur,usd ecc..: If set on"True",the indicator will do calculations on currency, if "False" will ignore it.

Eur,usd ecc.. color: Choose the color to see the movement of the currency on the lower window.


Last but not least, you'll find a list of the currencies on which the indicator will do its calculations.

In case you are using a broker with peculiar suffixes (ex:EURUSDp o EURUSD_), it will suffice to change currencies names and saving the template.

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Trading History - A program for trading and money management on the history of quotes in stratagy tester. It can work with pending and immediate orders, and is equipped with trailing stop, breakeven and take profit functions. Very good for training and testing different strategies. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Allows you to test any trading strategy in the shortest possible time 2. An excellent simulator for trading training. You can gain months of trading experience
Trade Dashboard MT4
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (54)
Utilities
Trade Dashboard simplifies how you open, manage, and control your trades, with built-in lot size calculation. It allows you to execute trades, manage risk, and control positions directly on the chart, with tools such as partial close, breakeven, and trailing stop. Designed to reduce manual work and help you stay focused on your trading decisions. A demo version is available for testing. Detailed explanations of features are provided within the MQL5 platform. Installation instructions are include
Custom Alerts AIO MT4
Daniel Stein
Utilities
Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
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Lukas Roth
4.88 (42)
Utilities
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider   turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT5 Version ] [ Discord Version ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
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