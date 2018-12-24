Sensitive Price Levels

The Sensitive Price Level indicator (SPL) draws fixed horizontal levels on charts that allow seeing sensitive target prices, helping to find more accurate entry points to open or close your trades. It is a needful instrument to take a decision in trading activity and to give a clear orientation on charts. A simple control panel allows calculating operation costs and lots.

Features

1.Grid visualization

price levels multiple of 10X,100X,1000X, identified by colors:

- 10X     : DIMGRAY dot lines.

- 100X   : YELLOW dot lines.

- 1000X : MAGENTA dot lines.

Default colors and price multiples can be modified with the control panel.

You can show/hide line prices by pressing the SHOW PRICE button.

2. LOTS are calculated according to risk (expressed as the percentage of the capital) and stop loss (SL).

A message with maxim lots will appear if lots surpass the limit.

3. RISK  represents the operation cost, including commissions, expressed as the percentage of the stop loss.

You can change risk/spread visualization by pressing the RISK button.

Button Parameters

1. Resolution - Grid resolution ( five choices).

2. Capital Risk – Manage your risk percentage.

3.Commission  – Broker’s commission for operation (1 lot trade).

4. Stoploss – operation  SL calculated in point.

Settings and Parameters

XValueButton : X button chart coordinate (default 200)

YValueButton : Y button chart coordinate (default 30)

FontSizeButton : button size (default 30)

FontSizeText : text size (default 3)

Resolution : grid resolution (default 100)

RiskPerc : capital risk operation (default 5)

Commission : broker’s commission (default 0)

Stoploss : stop loss operation (default 100)

Color10x : color line 10x (default DimGray)

Color100x : color line 100x (default Yellow)

Color1000x : color line 1000x (default Magenta)

NumLINE :  number of lines drawn (default 300)

ColorButton : button color (default Blue)

ColorSetButton : second button color (default DodgerBlue)

ColorText : text color (default White)

ColorError : error text color (default Red)

For more inquiries please ask me in the Comments

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Trading History - A program for trading and money management on the history of quotes in stratagy tester. It can work with pending and immediate orders, and is equipped with trailing stop, breakeven and take profit functions. Very good for training and testing different strategies. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Allows you to test any trading strategy in the shortest possible time 2. An excellent simulator for trading training. You can gain months of trading experience
Trade Dashboard MT4
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (54)
Utilities
Trade Dashboard simplifies how you open, manage, and control your trades, with built-in lot size calculation. It allows you to execute trades, manage risk, and control positions directly on the chart, with tools such as partial close, breakeven, and trailing stop. Designed to reduce manual work and help you stay focused on your trading decisions. A demo version is available for testing. Detailed explanations of features are provided within the MQL5 platform. Installation instructions are include
Custom Alerts AIO MT4
Daniel Stein
Utilities
Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
Trade Manager MT4 DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.09 (11)
Utilities
DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 4, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
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