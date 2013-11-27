Line Crossing Alert

The Expert Advisor notifies that a price has crossed a line on the chart.

It handles two types of lines - horizontal lines and a trendline. The number of lines is unlimited.

It can also notify of changes in the margin level, in the total volume and profit (loss) for a symbol.





Parameters:

price mode - price type (bid or ask).

timeout - alert timeout.

number of repeats - the maximum number of repeated alerts.

comment lines - the number of lines in a comment.

email - enable sending of Email notifications.

notify - enable sending of push notifications to mobile terminals.





Additional parameters:

margin level - alert based on the margin level.

lots count - alert based on the position volume of the current symbol.

profit up - alert based on the profit of position for the current symbol.

loss down - alert based on the loss of position for the current symbol.





Hot Keys:

Consecutive pressing of Ctrl followed by "1"|"2"|"3" calls a trade report in a separate window:

"1" - for the current symbol;



"2" - for all symbols;



"3" - all but the current one.