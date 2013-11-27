Line Crossing Alert

The Expert Advisor notifies that a price has crossed a line on the chart.

It handles two types of lines - horizontal lines and a trendline. The number of lines is unlimited.

It can also notify of changes in the margin level, in the total volume and profit (loss) for a symbol.


Parameters:

  • price mode - price type (bid or ask).
  • timeout - alert timeout.
  • number of repeats - the maximum number of repeated alerts.
  • comment lines - the number of lines in a comment.
  • email - enable sending of Email notifications.
  • notify - enable sending of push notifications to mobile terminals.


Additional parameters:

  • margin level - alert based on the margin level.
  • lots count - alert based on the position volume of the current symbol.
  • profit up - alert based on the profit of position for the current symbol.
  • loss down - alert based on the loss of position for the current symbol.


Hot Keys:

  • Consecutive pressing of Ctrl followed by "1"|"2"|"3" calls a trade report in a separate window:
    • "1" - for the current symbol;
    • "2" - for all symbols;
    • "3" - all but the current one.
  • Ctrl then "I" displays Account Information;
  • Ctrl then "S" displays Symbol Information;
  • Ctrl then "M" shows margin change grid in a separate window;
  • Ctrl then "A" shows and hides the options edit menu.
Recommended products
SolarTrade Suite LaunchPad Market Expert
Adam Gerasimov
Experts
SolarTrade Suite Financial Robot: LaunchPad Market Expert - designed to open trades! This is a trading robot that uses special innovative and advanced algorithms to calculate its values, Your Assistant in the World of Financial Markets. Use our set of indicators from the SolarTrade Suite series to better choose the moment to launch this robot. Check out our other products from the SolarTrade Suite series at the bottom of the description. Do you want to confidently navigate the world of inves
TradePilotmt5
Hossein Khalil Alishir
Utilities
TradePilot Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 TradePilot is a professional and user-friendly Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) . It simplifies automated trading , risk management , and trade execution with a smart trading panel . Perfect for beginners and experienced traders looking for a reliable trade manager EA with automated lot size calculation and smart position management. Key Advantages User-Friendly Trading Panel: Customizable panel with buttons and hotkeys for fast ex
Mine Farm
Maryna Kauzova
Experts
Mine Farm is one of the most classic and time-tested scalping strategies based on the breakdown of strong price levels. Mine Farm is the author's modification of the system for determining entry and exit points into the market... Mine Farm - is the combination of great potential with reliability and safety. Why Mine Farm?! - each order has a short dynamic Stop Loss - the advisor does not use any risky methods (averaging, martingale, grid, locking, etc.) - the advisor tries to get the most
Renko Logic
Ahmed Mohammed Bakr Bakr
Experts
MetaTrader 5 Renko Expert Advisor - User Guide Overview This Expert Advisor implements a complete Renko-based trading system with custom brick calculation, visual display, and automated trading logic. -The EA only for Rent unlimited Version coming soon. Features 1. Renko Engine Custom Renko Calculation : Built from scratch, no offline charts needed No Repainting : Uses only closed Renko bricks Configurable Brick Size : Set in points via input parameters Real-time Brick Formation : Automatically
SMA Stochastic Grid EA
Christoph Kreher
Experts
Simple EA with two indicators (SMA + STOCHASTIC) and Grid. The Expertadvisor opens positions in the direction of the trend when the lines of the Stochastic indicator intersect in the swing high or swing low area. It then uses a simple grid strategy if the position turns into a loss. Grid levels can be defined specific to the market. It depends on your personal preferences and the respective market which parameters should be set and how. You have to test it yourself. The EA is programmed in such
Zigzag Price Arrows 1
Aiman Saeed Salem Dahbag
Utilities
The Zigzag Price Arrow indicator   is an enhanced version of the classic Zigzag indicator, combining the traditional zigzag pattern with advanced visual features. It not only identifies major market turning points but also provides clear trading signals through: •   Directional arrows:   Displays colored arrows (green for buy, magenta for sell) indicating potential trend directions. •   Price labels:   Shows the exact price values at each pivot point directly on the chart. •   Improved visual c
Quantum Force
Mohamed Samsudeen
Experts
Quantum Force EA – Disciplined Automated Gold Trading System (No Martingale / No Grid Trading) Short Description Designed Around a 1:3 Risk-reward Structure on MQL5 MetaTrader 5 A disciplined and fully automated trading system for XAUUSD (Gold). Quantum Force EA combines adaptive logic gold scalping, volatility filters, trend following and capital protection techniques to rule-based trade execution without using martingale or grid strategies.  Full Description Quantum Force EA is an intelligen
Trading Utility
Tahir Hussain
Utilities
Trading Utility for Forex Currency Pairs Only not for Gold  Functions Auto Lot Calculation based on Risk Auto stoploss  Auto TakeProfit Breakeven Auto Close Half % Close in percentage with respect to the PIPs Pending Orders BuyLimit Sell Limit with distances BuyStop Sell Stop    with distances Trading Informations Risk in percentage For Multiple trades Combine Takeprofit and Combine Stoplosses
RSI Master PRO EA
Luis Corso
Experts
RSI Master PRO – Professional Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 Overview: RSI Master PRO is an Expert Advisor (EA) developed for MT5, designed to trade automatically in the financial markets using the Relative Strength Index (RSI) as its core decision-making engine. Its modular design and fully customizable parameters make it a powerful and flexible tool for traders who base their strategy on this momentum indicator. ️ Key Technical Features: • RSI-Based Logic: Uses RSI readings to generate
Breakevan Utility
Jose Luis Thenier Villa
Utilities
BreakEvan Utility  Is a simple tool in a panel with this utilities: This utility will draw a Golden Line in the chart applied showing the breakeven price, considering all the positions opened for that specific symbol. Also the information panel shows: Balance Breakeven Price for that chart Force Breakeven (for that symbol) as ON/OFF Force Breakeven Global (takes into account all trades opened) as ON/OFF Total Lots opened for Symbol Total Lots opened Global And two buttons: Force Breakeven: Whe
Signal Indicator to Expert MT5
William Oswaldo Mayorga Urduy
Utilities
Do you have an indicator that gives signals and you want to convert it to Expert? With this expert you can convert it without having to reprogram or adapt your indicator, you just have to follow the steps to configure it properly: 1) The indicator must be in the indicators folder. 2) You must carefully select the BUY and SELL buffers provided by the indicator. 3) Select if you want to take all the operations or only those of the BUY or SELL type. 4) Select how you want the operations to be
Trendline Trade Panel MT5
Sugianto
Experts
The Trendline Trade Panel was created to make it easier to train forex trading skills in backtester and at the same time make it easier to live trade using trendlines with the push of a button. This ea is perfect for beginners who want to learn to trade manually because all of its features are equipped with basic tools for trading forex. Other uses for Trendline Trade Panel: + Can be used to perform recovering loss positions made by other EA or positions that open manually. Fill in magic number
Fuzzy Logic Trend EA
Percival David
Experts
Exclusive EA for FOREX HEDGE account The EA (FuzzyLogicTrendEA) is based on fuzzy logic strategies based on the analysis of a set of 5 indicators and filters. Each indicator and filter has a weight in the calculation and, when the fuzzy logic result reaches the value defined in the EA parameter, a negotiation is opened seeking a pre-defined gain. As additional functions it is possible to define maximum spread, stop loss and so on . Recommended Symbol: EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, AU
Gold Sentinnel
Saumyajit Purakayastha
Experts
Gold Sentinel — Precision Scalper for XAUUSD Overview Gold Sentinel is an Expert Advisor designed for structured scalping on XAUUSD. It applies adaptive breakout detection and systematic risk management to identify clear, high-probability trading conditions in gold’s volatile environment. The system operates with consistency and restraint, focusing on precision execution rather than overtrading. Core Features Precision Entry Logic — Detects breakout movements from consolidation phases using dyna
CrossRoad Scalping Pro Infinite Breakeven
Fabio Rodrigues
Experts
CrossRoad Scalping Pro Infinite Breakeven will have a promotional launch price until December 8, 2025. This Expert Advisor adapts to any asset. It is universal. The Multi-Asset Scalper EA is a professional automated trading system developed for the MetaTrader 5 platform, designed for scalping operations on multiple assets simultaneously. Version 8.2 incorporates multi-timeframe technology with triple confirmation and integrated risk management. Technical Architecture 1. Intelligent Signal Sy
Auto SLTP Maker MT5
Oleg Remizov
5 (1)
Utilities
Auto SLTP Maker MT5  is an assistant for all those who forget to set StopLoss and/or TakeProfit in deal parameters, or trade on a very fast market and fail to place them in time. This tool automatically tracks trades without StopLoss and/or TakeProfit and checks what level should be set in accordance with the settings. The tool works both with market and pending orders. The type of orders to work with can be set in the parameters. It can track either trades for the instrument it runs on, or all
Bober Real MT5
Arnold Bobrinskii
4.76 (17)
Experts
Bober Real MT5 is a fully automatic Forex trading Expert Advisor. This robot was made in 2014 year and did a lot of profitbale trades during this period. So far over 7000% growth on my personal account. There was many updates but 2019 update is the best one. The robot can run on any instrument, but the results are better with EURGBP, GBPUSD, on the M5 timeframe. Robot doesn't show good results in tester or live account if you run incorrect sets. Set files for Live accounts availible only for cu
DYJMobileGamingTradingWinner
Daying Cao
Experts
The  DYJ MOBILE GAMING TRADING WINNER  can use your various terminals (MOBILE PHONE, WEB, TRADINGVIEW, MT5) for manual trading, and then automatically processed by EA. Mobile trading can use EA's various grid modes, scalp mode, hedging arbitrage mode and independent order mode to open positions manually, EA can automatically set stop loss for mobile opening. And use your mobile phone to open a grid, scalp, and hedge orders. EA can set up fully automatic trading, set up automatic and mobile phone
Holiday Guard
Nataliia Vyhovska
Utilities
Achieve peace of mind with our EA companion! Simply set it and let it roll. Safeguard your trades on sluggish market days and holidays. Get updates on your balance and EA status every Friday evening, for example. Stay in the loop even if your terminal or VPS decides to take a break. Trading made easy – enjoy the tranquility! This EA has several functionalities Closing of pending or open positions during pre-configured holidays. Automatic closing and reopening of pending positions during the nig
Quantum Trade Manager Pro
Muhammad Tayyab Pirzada
Utilities
Quantum Order Manager is a professional trading utility built for traders who demand precision, efficiency, and strict risk control. It offers an intuitive interface for managing trades, calculating position sizes, and automating essential trading functions, without relying on manual calculations or external scripts. Suitable for scalpers, day traders, and swing traders, it helps streamline trading workflows while maintaining full control over strategy and execution. Key Advantages: 1. Efficie
Margin Call Shield MT5
DigitalPrime
Utilities
Margin Call Shield – Defend Your Margin on Your Terms Margin Call Shield is a tool for MetaTrader 5 traders who want to decide for themselves which open positions are closed during margin call situations before the platform does so automatically based on its internal rules. By default, the broker or platform decides which positions to close, often using undisclosed algorithms. Margin Call Shield lets you set this order according to your own strategy. Why Was Margin Call Shield Created? In a mar
OptiTrade EA
Prabhath P V
Experts
Special OptiTrade Offer Hello! Want to simplify your trading? Get the OptiTrade EA for MetaTrader 5 at just $99, Price will increase in every 5 sales. What is OptiTrade? OptiTrade is a tool that automates trading on MetaTrader 5, designed specifically for XAUUSD on a 5-minute chart. It monitors the market, identifies good trading opportunities, and includes features to protect your funds. Note: This tool is for people with enough money to trade carefully. It’s not about making fast profits—it’s
Classic Market Surfer EA
Buti Andy Moeng
Experts
Classic Market Surfer EA - A Timeless, Proven Strategy for Gold Trading For years, this powerful trading strategy has been hidden from the public-reserved for a select few. Now, for the first time, the Classic Market Surfer EA is available to traders like you.   Built on pure, time-tested trading principles, this EA doesn't rely on trendy gimmicks like AI or machine learning. Instead, it harnesses a classic, robust strategy that has consistently delivered results over the years. This is not a "g
Trade bot Smartic
Dmytro Merenko
Experts
ID Trade_Bot BS - an effective tool for automated trading using RSI Trade_Bot BS is an efficient solution for automated trading based on RSI, allowing flexible parameter customization and risk management. Thanks to the ability to choose a trading mode, dynamic Stop-Loss and Take-Profit levels, and trading mode adjustment (buying, selling, or both), it is suitable for various trading strategies. Key Features: Uses the RSI indicator to determine market conditions. Automatically opens an
Eabotpro Signals
Dany Abou Haidar
Indicators
Eabotpro Signals v3.0 A professional MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to deliver high-precision trading signals with real-time notifications, trade management tools, and a clean interface. "Recommended Base time frame is 4H Fibo From input . and trade time frame 1 mint , and 5 mint " Key Features: High-Accuracy Signals : Optimized for precision and consistency across different market conditions. Smart Trade Panel : Displays entry price, targets, stop levels, performance stats, and profit trackin
Blue CARA MT5
Duc Anh Le
Experts
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
Owl Smart Levels MT5
Sergey Ermolov
4.03 (32)
Indicators
MT4 version  |   FAQ The Owl Smart Levels Indicator is a complete trading system within the one indicator that includes such popular market analysis tools as Bill Williams' advanced fractals , Valable ZigZag which builds the correct wave structure of the market, and Fibonacci levels which mark the exact levels of entry into the market and places to take profits. Detailed description of the strategy Instructions for working with the indicator Advisor-assistant in trading Owl Helper Private User
ArcTrader
Syed Oarasul Islam
Experts
ArcTrader is designed to trade any markets (Stocks, Forex, Commodities, Futures, Cryptos). The strategies are developed based on various Price Actions that will be observed on different Fibonacci Arc Levels. Product Home Page:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/51336 ADVANTAGES: Works on any market and time frames Multiple Strategies in 4 categories:  Retracement, Breakout, Trend Follow, Reversal Trades simultaneously on any number of markets under the same account  Display Fibonacci Arc
Trading Edge Scanner
Maya Roma Oberholzer
Utilities
TradingEdge Scanner - Professional Multi-Market Pattern Recognition Tool OVERVIEW: TradingEdge Scanner is a sophisticated pattern recognition system designed for serious traders who need reliable inside day, breakout, and false breakout detection across both Forex and Cryptocurrency markets. KEY FEATURES: Dual Market Coverage: Separate scanning for Forex (weekdays) and Crypto (24/7) Enhanced Alert System: Separate notifications for Forex and Crypto patterns Professional Summary Table
Session Break FVG MT5
Ahmed Mohammed Ahmed Hassan Aljasmi
Experts
Session Break FVG EA is an Expert Advisor for trading any pairs on any timeframe, with an accuracy and performances never seen before. All trades are protected by a Stop Loss and use a Take profit or trilling stop to exit profitable trades. It operates during the Aisa, London, and New York markets times. It's smilier to ICT strategy. EA first wait for session to break then it looks for FVG (Fair Value Gap) to form. Every trade has stop loss and take profit. Not using any danger strategy like mar
Buyers of this product also purchase
Trade Assistant MT5
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.41 (205)
Utilities
It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions - Application instructions - Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteristics bef
Forex Trade Manager MT5
InvestSoft
4.97 (583)
Utilities
Welcome to Trade Manager MT5 - the ultimate risk management tool designed to make trading more intuitive, precise, and efficient. This is not just an order placement tool; it's a comprehensive solution for seamless trade planning, position management, and enhanced control over risk. Whether you're a beginner taking your first steps, an advanced trader, or a scalper needing rapid executions, Trade Manager MT5 adapts to your needs, offering flexibility across all markets, from forex and indices t
Local Trade Copier EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.96 (118)
Utilities
Experience exceptionally fast trade copying with the   Local Trade Copier EA MT5 . With its easy 1-minute setup, this trade copier allows you to copy trades between multiple MetaTrader terminals on the same Windows computer or Windows VPS with lightning-fast copying speeds of under 0.5 seconds. Whether you're a beginner or a professional trader, the   Local Trade Copier EA MT5   offers a wide range of options to customize it to your specific needs. It's the ultimate solution for anyone looking t
TradePanel MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.86 (148)
Utilities
Trade Panel is a multifunctional trading assistant. The application contains more than 50 trading functions for manual trading and allows you to automate most trading operations. Attention, the application does not work in the strategy tester. Before purchasing, you can test the demo version on a demo account. The demo version is here . Full instructions here . Trade. Allows you to perform trading operations in one click: Open pending orders and positions with automatic risk calculation. Open mu
Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
Lukas Roth
5 (15)
Utilities
Beta Release The Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader is nearly at the official alpha release. Some features are still under development and you may encounter minor bugs. If you experience issues, please report them, your feedback helps improve the software for everyone. The price will increase after 20 sales. Remaining copies at $90: 2/20 . Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader is a powerful tool that automatically copies trading signals from Telegram channels or groups directly to your MetaTrader 5 account
Trade Dashboard MT5
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (107)
Utilities
Tired of complex order placement and manual calculations? Trade Dashboard is your solution. With its user-friendly interface, placing orders becomes effortless, by a single click, you can open trades, set stop loss and take profit levels, manage trade lot size, and calculate risk to reward ratios, allowing you to only focus on your strategy. Say goodbye to manual calculations and streamline your trading experience with Trade Dashboard. Download  Demo Version  right now. You can find  Details of
Ultimate Extractor
Clifton Creath
5 (8)
Utilities
Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT5 *****this is the local HTML version of Ultimate Extractor. Check out Ultimate Extractor Cloud on mql5 for the Cloud version****** Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 5 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. What It Does Automatically analyzes your MT5 trading history across all Expert Advisors and generates detailed HTML reports with inte
HINN Lazy Trader
ALGOFLOW OÜ
5 (2)
Utilities
Lazy Trader is your personal risk management assistant that independently finds the best market entries, manages positions, and helps you extract maximum profit from every trading idea! It monitors charts from M1 to W1 , finds optimal entry points based on your parameters, and manages trades without your involvement: - Got an idea on the daily chart? No need to wait for lower timeframes to form a signal — Lazy Trader will check everything and open all necessary positions while you live your lif
Trade copier MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.6 (35)
Utilities
Trade Copier is a professional utility designed to copy and synchronize trades between trading accounts. Copying occurs from the account / terminal of the supplier to the account / terminal of the recipient, which are installed on the same computer or VPS . Before buying, you can test the demo version on a demo account. Demo version here . Full instruction here . Main functionality and benefits: Supports copying MT5> MT5, MT4> MT5, MT5> MT4, including MT5 netting accounts. * Supports copying Dem
Smart Stop Scanner MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Utilities
Smart Stop Scanner – Multi-Asset Stop-Loss Intelligence for Modern Traders Overview The Smart Stop Scanner brings professional stop-loss monitoring to every chart. It analyzes market structure, detects meaningful breakouts, and identifies the most relevant protective levels across Forex, Gold, Indices, Metals, Crypto, and more. All results appear inside one clean, DPI-aware dashboard designed for clarity, speed, and instant decision-making. How Stop-Loss Levels Are Identified Instead of rely
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (43)
Utilities
Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.86 (28)
Utilities
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT4 Version ] [ Discord Version ]     New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
Telegram To MT5 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.53 (15)
Utilities
Copy trade signals from Telegram channels you already belong to (including private and restricted channels) directly into MetaTrader 5. Set your risk rules once, monitor execution, and manage positions with built-in protections designed to reduce mistakes and overtrading. Fast setup : configure your channels, select what to copy, and start within minutes using a clean on-chart interface. User Guide + Demo | MT4 Version | Discord Version Who this is for Traders who follow one or more signal provi
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.82 (34)
Utilities
Trade copier for MT5 is a trade copier for the МetaТrader 5 platform. It copies forex trades  between any accounts   MT5 - MT5, MT4 - MT5 for the COPYLOT MT5 version (or MT4 - MT4 MT5 - MT4 for the COPYLOT MT4 version)    Reliable copier!         MT4 version Full Description +DEMO +PDF   How To Buy    How To Install     How to get Log Files    How To Test and Optimize    All products from Expforex You can also copy trades in the МТ4 terminal (МТ4 - МТ4, МТ5 - МТ4):     COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.33 (27)
Utilities
DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 5, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
Smart Stop Manager MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Utilities
Smart Stop Manager – Automated Stop-Loss Execution with Professional Precision Overview The Smart Stop Manager is the execution layer of the Smart Stop lineup, built for traders who require structured, reliable, and fully automated stop-loss management across multiple open positions. It continuously monitors active trades, calculates the optimal stop level using Smart Stop market-structure logic, and updates stops automatically with clean, transparent rules. Whether managing a single asset or
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.91 (11)
Utilities
EASY Insight AIO – All-In-One Power for AI-Driven Trading Want to skip the setup and start scanning the entire market – Forex, Gold, Crypto, Indices, and even Stocks – in seconds? EASY Insight AIO is the complete plug-and-play solution for AI-powered trade analysis. It includes all core Stein Investments indicators built-in and automatically exports clean, structured CSV files – perfect for backtesting, AI prompts, and live market decision-making. No need to install or configure indicators manu
Grid Manual MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.9 (20)
Utilities
Grid Manual is a trading panel for working with grid strategies. The utility is universal, has flexible settings and an intuitive interface. It works with a grid of orders not only in the direction of averaging losses, but also in the direction of increasing profits. The trader does not need to create and maintain a grid of orders, the utility will do it. It is enough to open an order and the "Grid manual" will automatically create a grid of orders for it and will accompany it until the close. F
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (6)
Utilities
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 is a local trade copier and a complete risk management and execution framework designed for today’s trading challenges. From prop firm challenges to personal portfolio management, it adapts to every situation with a blend of robust execution, capital protection, flexible configuration, and advanced trade handling. The copier works in both Master (sender) and Slave (receiver) modes, with real-time synchronization of market and pending orders, trade modifications, pa
HINN MagicEntry Extra
ALGOFLOW OÜ
4.67 (12)
Utilities
HINN MAGIC ENTRY – the ultimate tool for entry and position management! Place orders by selecting a level directly on the chart! full description Key features: - Market, limit, and pending orders - Automatic lot size calculation - Automatic spread and commission accounting - Unlimited partitial take-profits  - Breakeven and trailing stop-loss  functions - Intuitive, adaptive, and customizable interface - Session and strong algorithmic level visualization - Works with any assets and account typ
The News Filter MT5
Leolouiski Gan
4.74 (19)
Utilities
This product filters   all expert advisors and manual charts   during news time.  It is able to remove any of your EA during news and automatically reattach them after news ends. This product also comes with a complete  order management system   that can handle your open positions and pending orders before the release of any news. Once you purchase   The News Filter , you will no longer need to rely on built-in news filters for future expert advisors, as this product can filter them all from her
Telegram to MT5 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
5 (7)
Utilities
Telegram to MT5: The Ultimate Signal Copying Solution Simplify your trading with Telegram to MT5, the modern tool that copies trading signals directly from Telegram channels and chats to your MetaTrader 5 platform, without the need for DLLs. This powerful solution ensures precise signal execution, extensive customization options, saves time, and boosts your efficiency. [ Instructions and DEMO ] Key Features Direct Telegram API Integration Authenticate via phone number and secure code. Easily man
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro MT5
Vu Trung Kien
5 (10)
Utilities
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro MT5 is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will n
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (49)
Utilities
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
Cerberus Equity Watcher
Samuel Bandi Roccatello
5 (3)
Utilities
Cerberus the Equity Watcher  is a risk management tool that constantly monitors your account equity and avoid major drawdowns, caused by faulty EAs or by your emotional behaviour if you are a discretional trader. It is extremely useful for systematic traders that rely on EAs that might contain bugs, or that might not performed well in unexpected market conditions.  Cerberus let you set a minimum equity value and (optionally) a  maximum value , if either of those are reached all positioned are f
Ultimate Trade Manager plus Mobile MT5 RunwiseFX
Runwise Limited
5 (5)
Utilities
Comprehensive on chart trade panel with the unique ability to be controllable from mobile as well. Plus has a library of downloadable configuration, e.g. exit rules, extra panel buttons, pending order setup and more. Please see our product video. Works with all symbols not just currency pairs. Features On chart panel plus controllable from free app for Windows, iPhone and Android Built-in script engine with library of downloadable configuration, e.g. add 'Close All Trades in Profit' button, exit
Auto Trade Copier for MT5
Vu Trung Kien
4.41 (27)
Utilities
Auto Trade Copier is designed to copy trades to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts/terminals with 100% accuracy. The provider and receiver accounts must be on the same PC/VPS. With this tool, you can copy trades to receiver accounts on the same PC/VPS. All trading actions will be copied from provider to receiver perfectly. This version can be used on MT5 accounts only. For MT4 accounts, you must use Auto Trade Copier (for MT4). Reference: - For MT4 receiver, please download Trade Receiver Fr
Seconds Chart MT5
Boris Sedov
4.59 (17)
Utilities
Seconds Chart is a unique tool for creating second-based charts in MetaTrader 5 . With Seconds Chart , you can construct charts with timeframes set in seconds, providing unparalleled flexibility and precision in analysis that is unavailable with standard minute or hourly charts. For example, the S15 timeframe indicates a chart with candles lasting 15 seconds. You can use any indicators and Expert Advisors that support custom symbols. Working with them is just as convenient as on standard charts.
VirtualTradePad One Click Trading Panel
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.58 (72)
Utilities
Trading Panel for trading in One click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the  chart  or the  keyboard . With our trading panel, you can execute trades with a single click directly from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than with the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions make trading faster and more convenient for traders. Graphic tips, info labels, and full information on trade deals are on the chart MetaTrader.  
ManHedger MT5
Peter Mueller
4.8 (5)
Utilities
THIS EA IS A SEMI-AUTO EA, IT NEEDS USER INPUT. Manual & Test Version Please DON'T BUY this product before TESTING  and watching my video about it. The price of the ManHedger will increase to 250$ after 20 copies sold. Contact me for user support or bug reports or if you want the MT4 version! MT4 Version  I do not guarantee any profits or financial success using this EA. With this Expert Advisor, you can: Implement your own Zone Recovery strategy to capitalize on trending markets. Create Grid
More from author
Ticks Bars
Andrej Nikitin
4 (2)
Indicators
This tick indicator draws synthetic bars/candlesticks that contain a definite number of ticks. Parameters: option prices - price option. It can be Bid, Ask or (Ask+Bid)/2. the number of ticks to identify Bar - number of ticks that form OHLC. price levels count - number of displayed price levels (no levels are displayed if set to 0 or a lower value). calculated bar  - number of bars on the chart. Buffer indexes: 0 - OPEN, 1 - HIGH, 2 - LOW, 3 - CLOSE.
FREE
Ticks Bands
Andrej Nikitin
Indicators
The Bollinger Bands indicator drawn using a tick chart. After launching it, wait for enough ticks to come. Parameters: Period - period of averaging. Deviation - deviation from the main line. Price levels count - number of displayed price levels (no levels are displayed if set to 0). Bar under calculation - number of bars on the chart for the indicator calculation. Buffer indexes: 0 - BASE_LINE, 1 - UPPER_BAND, 2 - LOWER_BAND, 3 - BID, 4 - ASK.
Ticks
Andrej Nikitin
3 (1)
Indicators
A simple tick indicator of Bid and Ask prices. The period separator (1 minute) is displayed as a histogram. Parameters Show Bid Line - show/hide the Bid line; Show Ask Line - show/hide the Ask line; Show Labels - show/hide the last price values.
FREE
TrailingStop MA
Andrej Nikitin
3.5 (2)
Indicators
The indicator draws two simple moving averages using High and Low prices. The MA_High line is displayed when the moving average is directed downwards. It can be used for setting a stop order for a sell position. The MA_Low line is displayed when the moving average is directed upwards. It can be used for setting a stop order for a buy position. The indicator is used in the TrailingStop Expert Advisor. Parameters Period - period of calculation of the moving average. Deviation - rate of convergence
FREE
Tick
Andrej Nikitin
4.5 (2)
Indicators
A simple tick indicator of Bid and Ask prices. The period separator (1 minute) is displayed as a histogram. Parameters Price_levels_count - number of price levels to be displayed. Bar_under_calculation - number of bars of the indicator to be displayed on the chart.
FREE
TrailingStop MA 4
Andrej Nikitin
4 (1)
Indicators
The indicator draws two simple moving averages using High and Low prices. The MA_High line is displayed when the moving average is directed downwards. It can be used for setting a stop order for a sell position. The MA_Low line is displayed when the moving average is directed upwards. It can be used for setting a stop order for a buy position. The indicator is used in the TrailingStop Expert Advisor. Parameters Period - period of calculation of the moving average. Deviation - rate of convergence
FREE
Ticks RSI 4
Andrej Nikitin
Indicators
The Relative Strength Index indicator drawn using a tick chart. After launching it, wait for enough ticks to come. Parameters: RSI Period - period of averaging. overbuying level - overbought level. overselling level - oversold level. calculated bar - number of bars on the chart for the indicator calculation. The following parameters are intended for adjusting the weight of RSI signals (from 0 to 100). You can find their description in the Signals of the Oscillator Relative Strength Index section
Ticks Envelopes 4
Andrej Nikitin
Indicators
The Envelopes indicator drawn using a tick chart. After launching it, wait for enough ticks to come. Parameters: Averaging period - period of averaging. Smoothing type - type of smoothing. Can have any values of the enumeration ENUM_MA_METHOD . Option prices - price to be used. Can be Ask, Bid or (Ask+Bid)/2. Deviation of boundaries from the midline (in percents) - deviation from the main line in percentage terms. Price levels count - number of displayed price levels (no levels are displayed if
Ticks Stochastic 4
Andrej Nikitin
Indicators
The Stochastic Oscillator indicator is drawn on the tick price chart. After launching it, wait for enough ticks to come. Parameters: K period - number of single periods used for calculation of the stochastic oscillator; D period - number of single periods used for calculation of the %K Moving Average line; Slowing - period of slowing %K; Calculated bar - number of bars in the chart for calculation of the indicator. The following parameters are intended for adjusting the weight of signals of the
Ticks MACD 4
Andrej Nikitin
Indicators
The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence(MACD) indicator drawn using a tick chart. After launching it, wait for enough ticks to come. Parameters: Fast EMA period - indicator drawn using a tick chart. Slow EMA period - slow period of averaging. Signal SMA period - period of averaging of the signal line. calculated bar - number of bars on the chart for the indicator calculation. The following parameters are intended for adjusting the weight of MACD signals (from 0 to 100). You can find their desc
Ticks Bands 4
Andrej Nikitin
Indicators
The Bollinger Bands indicator drawn using a tick chart. After launching it, wait for enough ticks to come. Parameters: Period - period of averaging. Deviation - deviation from the main line. Price levels count - number of displayed price levels (no levels are displayed if set to 0). Bar under calculation - number of bars on the chart for the indicator calculation. Buffer indexes: 0 - BASE_LINE, 1 - UPPER_BAND, 2 - LOWER_BAND, 3 - BID, 4 - ASK.
Ticks OsMA 4
Andrej Nikitin
Indicators
The Moving Average of Oscillator(OsMA) indicator drawn using a tick chart. After launching it, wait for enough ticks to come. Parameters: Fast EMA period - fast period of averaging. Slow EMA period - slow period of averaging. Signal SMA period - period of averaging of the signal line. calculated bar - number of bars for the indicator calculation.
Ticks CCI 4
Andrej Nikitin
Indicators
The Commodity Channel Index(CCI) indicator drawn using a tick chart. After launching it, wait for enough ticks to come. Parameters: period - number of single periods used for the indicator calculation. calculated bar - number of bars for the indicator calculation. The following parameters are intended for adjusting the weight of CCI signals (from 0 to 100). You can find their description in the Signals of the Commodity Channel Index section of MQL5 Reference. The oscillator has required directio
Ticks ADX 4
Andrej Nikitin
Indicators
The Average Directional Movement Index indicator drawn using a tick chart. After launching it, wait for enough ticks to come. Parameters: Period - period of averaging. Сalculated bar - number of bars on the chart for the indicator calculation. Buffer indexes: 0 - MAIN_LINE, 1 - PLUSDI_LINE, 2 - MINUSDI_LINE.
Tick StdDev 4
Andrej Nikitin
Indicators
The Standard Deviation (StdDev) indicator drawn using a tick chart. After launching it, wait for enough ticks to come. Parameters: Period - period of averaging. Method - method of averaging. calculated bar - number of bars for the indicator calculation.
Ticks Momentum 4
Andrej Nikitin
Indicators
The Momentum indicator drawn using a tick chart. After launching it, wait for enough ticks to come. Parameters: period - period of the indicator calculation. levels count - number of displayed levels (no levels are displayed if set to 0) calculated bar - number of bars for the indicator calculation.
Ticks Bulls 4
Andrej Nikitin
Indicators
The Bulls Power indicator drawn using a tick chart. After launching it, wait for enough ticks to come. Parameters: Period - period of averaging. The number of ticks to identify high/low - number of single ticks for determining high/low. Calculated bar - number of bars for the indicator calculation. The following parameters are intended for adjusting the weight of Bulls Power signals (from 0 to 100). You can find their description in the Signals of the Bulls Power oscillator section of MQL5 Refer
Ticks Bears 4
Andrej Nikitin
Indicators
The  Bears Power indicator drawn using a tick chart. After launching it, wait for enough ticks to come. Parameters: Period - period of averaging. The number of ticks to identify high/low - number of single ticks for determining high/low. Calculated bar - number of bars for the indicator calculation. The following parameters are intended for adjusting the weight of Bears Power signals (from 0 to 100). You can find their description in the Signals of the Bears Power oscillator section of MQL5 Refe
Tiks ATR 4
Andrej Nikitin
Indicators
The  Average True Range (ATR)  indicator drawn using a tick chart. After launching it, wait for enough ticks to come. Parameters: ATR Period  - number of single periods used for the indicator calculation. The number of ticks to identify Bar  - number of single ticks that form OHLC. Price levels count  - number of displayed price levels (no levels are displayed if set to 0 or a lower value). price mode  - choice of prices under calculation (can be bid, ask or average). Сalculated bar  - number of
Tiks WPR 4
Andrej Nikitin
Indicators
The  Williams' Percent Range (%R)  indicator drawn using a tick chart. After launching it, wait for enough ticks to come. Parameters: WPR Period  - period of the indicator. Overbuying level  - overbought level. Overselling level  - oversold level. price mode  - choice of prices under calculation (can be bid, ask or average). Сalculated bar  - number of bars for the indicator calculation. The following parameters are intended for adjusting the weight of WPR signals (from 0 to 100). You can find t
Ticks Price Channel 4
Andrej Nikitin
Indicators
The  Price Channel  indicator drawn using a tick chart. After launching it, wait for enough ticks to come. Parameters: Period  - period for determining the channel boundaries. Price levels count  - number of displayed price levels (no levels are displayed if set to 0). price mode  - choice of prices under calculation (can be bid, ask or average). Bar under calculation  - number of bars on the chart for the indicator calculation. Buffer indexes: 0 - Channel upper, 1 - Channel lower, 2 - Channel m
Abigail 4
Andrej Nikitin
Experts
Description: Abigail is a medium-term trading system making profit during the price rollback. The Expert Advisor has been optimized for working on EURUSD. However, it can successfully work with other currency pairs as well. You can examine the Expert Advisor's trading statistics for different brokers and symbols at MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 Trading Signals sections. Parameters: Risk management: enter volume - market entry volume. If the value is greater than 0 - number of lots, if less than
TimeFilter 4
Andrej Nikitin
Utilities
TimeFilter indicator allows you to visually select bit masks (GoodHourOfDay, BadHoursOfDay, GoodDayOfWeek, BadDaysOfWeek) for the  Intraday Time Filter  module of trading signals of the Standard Library. The use of time filters allows you to take into account the particulars of each trading session in performing trading operations.
TimeFilter simple 4
Andrej Nikitin
1 (1)
Utilities
The indicator is an inter-week hourly filter. When executing trading operations, the indicator allows considering time features of each trading session. Permissive and restrictive filter intervals are set in string form. The used format is [first day]-[last day]:[first hour]-[last hour]. See the screenshots for examples. Parameters: Good Time for trade - intervals when trading is allowed. Bad Time for trade - intervals when trading is forbidden. time filter shift (hours) - hourly shift. percenta
TrailingStop 4
Andrej Nikitin
4.83 (6)
Utilities
The Expert Advisor modifies the Stop Loss order position opened for the instrument of the current chart based on indicator values. Uses indicators Parabolic SAR ,  NRTR (Nick Rypock Trailing Reverse) ,  Moving Average  or linear regression channel. Switchable modes: Trailing stop only when in profit; Trailing stop only following the price; On every teak or on formed bars; Trailing for each order separately or for a total position. Has an option of "hidden stop", also you can exclude individual
AccountQuickReport 4
Andrej Nikitin
5 (1)
Utilities
The script creates account summary report in a separate window. The report can be created for all deals and for deals on selected financial instruments. It is possible to specify a time interval of calculation and save report to an htm file. Script inputs report starting date - initial report generation date. symbols selection for report - select a method of choosing tools for a report generation. allSymbol - report is generated for deals performed on all symbols. onlyCurrentSymbol - report is
PositionGroupClose 4
Andrej Nikitin
5 (1)
Utilities
The EA performs trade operations of closing position groups. Positions are grouped by type. It is possible to select orders by the profit (loss) value. It is possible to form the closure groups manually. You can set a value for automatic closure of a positions group after reaching a certain profit/loss level or price level. The additional functions of the EA are called using the hot keys: SHIFT+A - show/hide Auto exit options. SHIFT+S - show/hide Settings panel. SHIFT+V - sound ON/OFF. SHIFT+I -
AddPosition 4
Andrej Nikitin
Utilities
The Expert Advisor for increasing (or opening) market positions. Allows specifying the desired risk, target and searching for the best open price and trade volume. Configurable Parameters: lots - directly the volume of the position increase. % equity - the amount of growth as a percentage of the amount of funds. stop loss - directly the level of the stop loss order. loss - the level of the stop loss order depending on the allowable loss. take profit - directly the take profit level of the o
Line Crossing Alert 4
Andrej Nikitin
Utilities
The Expert Advisor notifies that a price has crossed a line on the chart. It handles two types of lines - horizontal line and a trendline. The number of lines is unlimited. Parameters: prefix of signal line - prefix of object (line) names processed by the indicator. If the parameter is empty, it handles all object types: horizontal lines and trendlines. price Mode - price type (bid or ask). timeout - crossing alert timeout. number of repeats - the limit of crossing alert repeats. number of comme
Tick Advisor
Andrej Nikitin
Experts
Tick Advisor is an intraday trading system that tries to profit during the price rollback. Martingale can be enabled, but you should be extremely careful (take profit often and at a proper time!). You can examine the Expert Advisor's trading statistics for different brokers and symbols in the MetaTrader 4 Trading Signals sections. Parameters Risk management: enter volume - a volume for entry If the value is greater than 0 - number of lots, if less than 0 - percentage of available funds, if equa
Filter:
Andrei
836
Andrei 2017.05.14 21:53 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Reply to review