Holiday Guard

Achieve peace of mind with our EA companion! Simply set it and let it roll. Safeguard your trades on sluggish market days and holidays. Get updates on your balance and EA status every Friday evening, for example. Stay in the loop even if your terminal or VPS decides to take a break. Trading made easy – enjoy the tranquility!

This EA has several functionalities

  1. Closing of pending or open positions during pre-configured holidays.
  2. Automatic closing and reopening of pending positions during the night (high spread times).
  3. Monitoring of the terminal, whether the terminal is still online and running (heartbeat function).
  4. Fixed interval at which a push message is sent with account information and the date of the last transactions.

The Close opened Positions option is deactivated by default and may only be used with EAs that open pending positions. Otherwise, you must first test this option in a demo account so that there is no endless loop in which the position is opened and immediately closed again.


Settings

Order Management

Magic Numbers to Close, Comma-Separated. Empty = ALL | Order and Position close will affect only this Magic Numbers. Empty = All Orders and Postions.

Close manual Trades | Holiday Dates will affect manual Trades On / Off.

Close pending Orders | Holiday Dates will close pending Orders.

Close opened Positions | Holiday Dates will close open Positions.

Close x Hours before, on Holiday Days | It's a good idea to stop some Hours before Holidays begin.


Spread-Protection

Hour-Time to close for high Spread | The time in hours that pending positions should be removed.

Minute-Time to close for high Spread | The time in minutes which pending positions should be removed.

Hour-Time to open for high Spread | The time in hours which pending positions should be re-inserted.

Minute-Time to open for high Spread | The time in minutes which pending positions should be re-inserted.

Close pending Stop Orders at Night and reopen | Activate spread protection for buy stop/sell stop positions.

Close pending Limit Orders at Night and reopen Activate spread protection for buy limit/sell limit positions.


Monitoring (Add URL https://api.pushover.net and https://cronitor.link in MT5 Settings)

Pushover.net User Key | User Key is visible on the Dashboard of Pushover.

Pushover.net API Key | Click new Application on Pushover and you get you API Key.

Heartbeat URL (you can use cronitor.io) Add URL in MT5 Settings! | URL will be triggered for MT5 Monitoring.

Heartbeat Interval in Minutes | Interval in Minutes to send a Heartbeat. Leave it at the default setting.

Push Information about Balance | Send Balance Amount in Push Notification.

Push Information about Equity | Send Equity Amount in Push Notification.


Balance and Status Notification Days

Hour the Notification will be sent (0 - 24)  | Select the hour when you would like to get informed with Push Notification.

Send Balance and Status Notification Day 1..5 | Select the days when you would like to get informed with Push Notification.


Date 1..20

Set your start and stop Holiday Dates.


Timeframe does not matter. Ensure you add the Web Address to MT5 Settings.
https://api.pushover.net

Add your Heartbeat Provider as well in MT5 Settings. I personally use cronitor and there I connected the Telegram Alert.
https://cronitor.link

I wish you good Trading and Peace of Mind with this Utility.

#OfflineProtection #AccountSafety #PushUpdates #AutomatedAlerts #VPSGuardian #TradeSecurity #NotificationUtility


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The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
Trade Copier Ultimate
Janitha Sandaruwan Amaradasa Wickramasingha Arachchilage
5 (4)
Utilities
Trade Copier Ultimate - Telegram to MT5 Signal Copier Trade Copier Ultimate automatically copies Telegram trading signals into MetaTrader 5. The EA can read signal messages, detect the symbol, order type, entry price, Stop Loss, Take Profit levels and selected update commands, then execute or manage the trade in MT5 using your lot and risk settings. It is more than a basic Telegram to MT5 copier. TCU also supports Bot API and user-account Bridge workflows, Discord signal routing, local MT5 to MT
Entry In The Zone with SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.83 (6)
Utilities
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE WITH SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading op
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.87 (31)
Utilities
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT4 Version ] [ Discord Version ]     New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
Trump Shock Guard
Thomas Christoph Lipka
Utilities
TRUMP SHOCK – Real-Time Market Protection for MT5 TRUMP SHOCK is a MetaTrader 5 risk-management utility designed to react to sudden market-moving news and unexpected volatility. Markets such as Gold, Oil and USD-related instruments can move within seconds following major political statements or breaking news. TRUMP SHOCK monitors important Truth Social posts and general breaking news and can automatically trigger predefined protective actions in MetaTrader 5 — helping you reduce unwanted exposur
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