Line Crossing Alert 4

The Expert Advisor notifies that a price has crossed a line on the chart.

It handles two types of lines - horizontal line and a trendline. The number of lines is unlimited.

Parameters:

  • prefix of signal line - prefix of object (line) names processed by the indicator. If the parameter is empty, it handles all object types: horizontal lines and trendlines.
  • price Mode - price type (bid or ask).
  • timeout - crossing alert timeout.
  • number of repeats - the limit of crossing alert repeats.
  • number of comment lines - the number of lines in a comment.
  • SMS alerts sending flag - enable SMS alerts.
Filter:
Andrei
836
Andrei 2017.05.14 21:50 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Reply to review