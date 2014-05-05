Line Crossing Alert 4
The Expert Advisor notifies that a price has crossed a line on the chart.
It handles two types of lines - horizontal line and a trendline. The number of lines is unlimited.
Parameters:
- prefix of signal line - prefix of object (line) names processed by the indicator. If the parameter is empty, it handles all object types: horizontal lines and trendlines.
- price Mode - price type (bid or ask).
- timeout - crossing alert timeout.
- number of repeats - the limit of crossing alert repeats.
- number of comment lines - the number of lines in a comment.
- SMS alerts sending flag - enable SMS alerts.
