Tiks WPR 4
- Indicators
- Andrej Nikitin
- Version: 1.12
- Updated: 17 November 2021
- Activations: 5
The Williams' Percent Range (%R) indicator drawn using a tick chart. After launching it, wait for enough ticks to come.
Parameters:
- WPR Period - period of the indicator.
- Overbuying level - overbought level.
- Overselling level - oversold level.
- price mode - choice of prices under calculation (can be bid, ask or average).
- Сalculated bar - number of bars for the indicator calculation.
The following parameters are intended for adjusting the weight of WPR signals (from 0 to 100). You can find their description in the Signals of the Williams Percent Rangesection of MQL5 Reference.
- The oscillator has required direction.
- Reverse behind the level of overbuying/overselling.
- Divergence of the oscillator and price.
Buffer indexes: 0 - WPR, 1 - SIGNAL_UP, 2 - SIGNAL_DOWN.