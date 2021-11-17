Ticks Bulls 4
- Indicators
- Andrej Nikitin
- Version: 1.12
- Updated: 17 November 2021
- Activations: 5
The Bulls Power indicator drawn using a tick chart.
After launching it, wait for enough ticks to come.
Parameters:
- Period - period of averaging.
- The number of ticks to identify high/low - number of single ticks for determining high/low.
- Calculated bar - number of bars for the indicator calculation.
The following parameters are intended for adjusting the weight of Bulls Power signals (from 0 to 100). You can find their description in the Signals of the Bulls Power oscillator section of MQL5 Reference.
- Reverse of the oscillator to required direction.
- Divergence of the oscillator and price.
Buffer indexes: 0 - Bulls, 3 - SIGNAL VALUE