Ticks Bands
- Indicators
- Andrej Nikitin
- Version: 1.14
- Updated: 7 December 2025
- Activations: 5
The Bollinger Bands indicator drawn using a tick chart.
After launching it, wait for enough ticks to come.
Parameters:
- Period - period of averaging.
- Deviation - deviation from the main line.
- Price levels count - number of displayed price levels (no levels are displayed if set to 0).
- Bar under calculation - number of bars on the chart for the indicator calculation.
Buffer indexes: 0 - BASE_LINE, 1 - UPPER_BAND, 2 - LOWER_BAND, 3 - BID, 4 - ASK.