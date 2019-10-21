Description:

Abigail is a medium-term trading system making profit during the price rollback.

The Expert Advisor has been optimized for working on EURUSD. However, it can successfully work with other currency pairs as well.

You can examine the Expert Advisor's trading statistics for different brokers and symbols at MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 Trading Signals sections.

Parameters:

Risk management:

enter volume - market entry volume. If the value is greater than 0 - number of lots, if less than 0 - percentage of available funds, if equal to 0 - entry is suspended.

portion of partial closing - partial closing (greater or equal to 1.0 - closing the entire position).

limit of number of addition - limiting the number of additions to a position.

limit step additions - setting addition steps.

Maintaining positions:

take_profit - number of points for setting Take Profit (0 - disabled)

stop_loss - number of points for setting Stop Loss (0 - disabled)

trailing_stop - number of points for setting TrailingStop (0 - disabled, <0 - placed according to the indicator)

Strategy settings:

period general

deviation general

period defining

deviation defining

period accurate

deviation accurate

Settings of additional indicators:

ATR period (if less than 1 - disabled)

ATR limit

RSI period (if less than 1 - disabled)

Momentum period

Momentum limit

CCI period

Indicator for Trailing Stop (enabled only if trailing_stop is less than 0):