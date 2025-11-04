Quantum Force

Quantum Force EA – Safe Automated Gold Trading System (No Martingale / No Grid Trading)

Short Description 1:3 Risk & Reward Used on MQL5 MetaTrader 5

A disciplined and fully automated trading system for XAUUSD (Gold).
Quantum Force EA combines adaptive logic gold scalping, volatility filters, trend following and capital protection techniques to provide stable trade execution without using martingale or grid strategies. 


Full Description

Quantum Force EA is an intelligent and fully automated trading system designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) Scalp on MetaTrader 5.
It applies multiple layers of technical analysis, volatility adaptation, and precise execution control to deliver disciplined trading performance.
This system avoids high-risk techniques such as martingale or grid trading, focusing instead on stability and consistent algorithmic logic.

Key Advantages

  • Safe and Stable Trading – No martingale trading, no grid trading, no aggressive trading recovery systems.

  • Optimized for Gold (XAUUSD) – Developed and tested for gold’s unique volatility behavior.

  • Low Drawdown Design – Uses adaptive filters to prioritize capital protection.

  • AI-Inspired Trade Logic – Multi-confirmation system helps reduce false entries.

  • Fully Automated Operation – Attach to your chart and let it manage trades independently.

  • Works in Multiple Market Conditions – Designed for both trending and range-bound environments.

  • Risk Management / Money Management - Controls losses and optimizes position sizing to protect capital and ensure steady trading growth.

  • Precise Entry and Exit Rules – Focused on quality setups rather than trade frequency.

  • Easy to Use – Simple setup suitable for all experience levels.

Main Features

  • Intelligent trend and volatility detection

  • Dynamic Stop Loss and Take Profit management

  • Automatic lot size adjustment based on account balance

  • Built-in capital protection filters

  • Compatible with ECN or standard MT5 accounts

  • No DLL calls or external dependencies

Recommended Settings

  • Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)

  • Timeframe: M15

  • Minimum Balance: 500 USD

  • Leverage: 1 : 100 or higher

  • Account Type: ECN / Low-spread preferred

Designed for traders who value precision and stability in gold trading. For back test demo download expert advisor mt5 




More from author
Apt Indicator MT5
Mohamed Samsudeen
Indicators
APT – Advance Pivot Trader Indicator for MT5 (MQL5) This Indicator works fully on mathematical and algorithmic calculations. APT – Advance Pivot Trader Indicator for MT5 (MQL5) Timeframe & Risk Guidance Low-risk trading:   Recommended H4 (4-Hour) timeframe Medium-risk trading:   Recommended M30 (30-Minute) timeframe Prop Firm Ready This Indicator is designed to work within disciplined commonly required by proprietary trading firms. No grid and no martingale. Recommended Trading Conditions Use
FREE
Wolftrix EA MT5
Mohamed Samsudeen
Experts
Wolftrix EA MT5!   Usage Recommendations: Instrument: XAUUSD (Gold) Timeframe: M15 with H1 (Default Suggestion) Minimum Balance: $500 for 0.01 lot size Account Type: Any MT5 account supporting Gold trading Broker Conditions: Low spread and stable execution recommended Wolftrix EA MT5! Is an advanced XAUUSD Trading Robot designed for traders who prefer precision-based entries with controlled frequency.  It operates exclusively on Gold EA (XAUUSD) and focuses on executing trades only when strong
FREE
Apt EA MT5
Mohamed Samsudeen
Experts
APT – Advance Pivot Trader EA for MT5 (MQL5) This Expert Advisor works fully on mathematical and algorithmic calculations and does not use grid or martingale strategies , making it suitable for traders who prefer controlled and systematic trading. Timeframe & Risk Guidance Low-risk trading: Recommended H4 (4-Hour) timeframe or H8 (8-Hour) timeframe. Medium-risk trading: Recommended M30 (30-Minute) timeframe Prop Firm Ready This EA is designed to work within disciplined commonly required by prop
XAU Alpha EA MT5
Mohamed Samsudeen
Experts
XAU Alpha – Trend & Grid Trading Expert Advisor for MT5 Algorithmic Gold Trading System Designed for Structured Market Conditions XAU Alpha is a professionally developed Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 , designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) trading on the M5 timeframe . The system combines trend-based market analysis with a controlled grid position management model , allowing traders to execute a predefined strategy with consistent logic and disciplined risk handling. XAU Alpha is built
Trend Reversal Bot
Mohamed Samsudeen
Experts
Trend Reversal Bot MT5 – Advanced Trend & Swing Trading EA for XAUUSD Professional Trend Reversal Expert Advisor for MT5 (MQL5) Trend Reversal Bot is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) , specially designed for traders who want a disciplined, emotion-free, rule-based trading system focused on trend reversals and swing trading . This EA is developed with a clear objective: capture high-probability reversal points in trending markets while keeping drawdown strictly under contro
[Deleted] 2025.11.05 12:34 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mohamed Samsudeen
662
Reply from developer Mohamed Samsudeen 2025.11.05 12:36
Thanks! Happy trading!
Reply to review