DYJMobileGamingTradingWinner

The DYJ MOBILE GAMING TRADING WINNER can use your various terminals (MOBILE PHONE, WEB, TRADINGVIEW, MT5) for manual trading, and then automatically processed by EA. Mobile trading can use EA's various grid modes, scalp mode, hedging arbitrage mode and independent order mode to open positions manually,

EA can automatically set stop loss for mobile opening. And use your mobile phone to open a grid, scalp, and hedge orders.

EA can set up fully automatic trading, set up automatic and mobile phone manual mixed trading, or set up independent mobile phone manual trading.

When the order direction is correct, TP leaves the market.

When the order direction is wrong, EA can turn it from loss to win.

EA is suitable for any forex broker and any variety of transactions. It is compatible with Deriv broker Syntheic account index

EA does not limit the size of deposit and leverage, account leverage is recommended to be 500 or higher, it is recommended to deposit $5 to 10000 or higher, it is recommended to use the minimum trading volume trading

We recommend trading the Boom 1000 Index with strong trends and low risk

Input

InpMagicNumber = 1935

InpPairs = "GBPUSD,EURUSD" -- comma-separated list of symbols to be traded.

InpMaxSpread = 36 -- Maximum SPREAD

RiskPercent = Risk(%) Risk(%) In Still Available Risk or [-x=lot] -- Manage lots or automatically Risk.

InpAutoRiskInBalance = 10 -- Still Available Risk In Balance(x%)

InpDirection = Both -- 1. BUY, 2. SELL, 3. BOTH, 4. Disable

InpIsOpenOrder = OpenOrders --

1. OPEN AND PENDING MODE

2. PENDING MODE

3. HEDING MODE: NO ARBITRAGE FOR OPEN AND PENDING ORDER

4. HEDING ARBITRAGE MODE FOR OPEN AND PENDING ORDER

5. HEDING BOTH ARBITRAGE MODE FOR OPEN AND PENDING ORDER

6. HEDING GRID BOTH ARBITRAGE MODE FOR PENDING ORDER

NOTE: 3 to 6 Ensure InpHedingCoeff>0

InpGridMode = STOP_MODE --

1. BUYSTOP_MODE,

2. SELLSTOP_MODE,

3. STOP_MODE,

4. BUYLIMIT_MODE,

5. SELLLIMIT_MODE,

6. LIMIT_MODE,

7. BOTH_MODE,

8. BUY_AND_BUYLIMIT,

9. SELL_AND_SELLLIMIT

InpMaxGridOrders = 10 -- Maximum Grid Orders.["0"->disable grid]

InpStopLoss = 600 -- order stop loss

InpTakeProfit = 600 -- order takeprofit.

InpTotalProfits = 10 -- Profit target for closing all positions.

InpTrailingPercentage = 0.7 -- Dynamic profit target:70%

InpHedingCoeff = 10 -- TakeProfits:Multiple of SPREAD[0=false]



