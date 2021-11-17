Ticks Bears 4

The Bears Power indicator drawn using a tick chart.

After launching it, wait for enough ticks to come.

Parameters:

Period - period of averaging.

The number of ticks to identify high/low - number of single ticks for determining high/low.

Calculated bar - number of bars for the indicator calculation.

The following parameters are intended for adjusting the weight of Bears Power signals (from 0 to 100). You can find their description in the Signals of the Bears Power oscillator section of MQL5 Reference.

Reverse of the oscillator to required direction.

Divergence of the oscillator and price.

Buffer indexes: 0 - Bears, 3 - SIGNAL VALUE