Prizmal Logic

This Expert Advisor is based on a rule-driven trading strategy that focuses on identifying specific market conditions rather than maintaining constant market exposure.

The system does not attempt to trade continuously and does not seek constant activity.



The strategy analyzes price behavior, volatility characteristics, and timing factors.

These elements are used to determine whether current market conditions justify participation.



Trades are opened only when multiple predefined criteria are aligned.

If these conditions are not met, the Expert Advisor remains inactive.



As a result, trading activity is not uniform.

There may be periods when no trades are opened at all.

This can include full trading days without any positions.



At the same time, during suitable market phases, the system may execute multiple trades within a relatively short period.

This behavior is intentional and reflects the internal structure of the strategy.



Periods of inactivity indicate that market conditions are being filtered out.

Increased activity signals that the market matches the operational model of the strategy.



Risk management is integrated directly into the trading logic.

Each trade is opened with predefined protection parameters.

The system avoids techniques that rely on position accumulation or uncontrolled exposure.



This Expert Advisor is designed for users who understand that consistency in automated trading comes from disciplined condition selection rather than constant activity.

Patience during quiet periods and acceptance of variable trade frequency are essential aspects of using this system as intended.

Key Characteristics

Does not employ high-risk trading techniques such as martingale, grid, or position averaging

Allows up to 1 open positions at the same time

Every trade is protected by a predefined stop-loss

Designed for straightforward operation using default settings

Incorporates time-based and news-related filters to reduce exposure during periods of abnormal price behavior, including sharp moves and gaps

Supports break-even functionality to help protect profits once a trade moves in favor

Supports trailing stop functionality to lock in profits as the market moves

Fully automated Expert Advisor

Recommendations Trading Pair: XAUUSD Timeframe: M15 Minimum Deposit: 500 USD Leverage: 1:30 or higher Trading Mode: Hedging / Netting Account Type: Standard, ECN, Raw, Cent, Micro Account Currency: USD, EUR, GBP, JPY, CAD, etc. (Any major currency and most other currencies) Signal Risk Level: 0.015 Risk Levels Expected Drawdown 0.01 15% 0.02 25% 0.03 35%

PrizmaL: When Trading Becomes an Art Form

Developing a trading robot is akin to composing a symphony or writing a novel.

You cannot simply scatter notes - harmony is essential.

This is exactly how the PrizmaL series is crafted.



This is not merely a collection of indicators, but a holistic philosophy.

I dedicate months to analysis, testing, and refinement to ensure you receive a product where every detail contributes to the overall stability of the system.



My approach is not theoretical; it is battle-tested.

The foundation of this series was laid by a strategy that became the Silver Medalist of the legendary MQL5 Automated Trading Championship 2008, generating over 1,500% profit in just three months.

Today, I utilize and evolve these same winning principles, offering you tools built with respect for both the market and your capital.



Pricing and Distribution

Current release price: $799



This Expert Advisor follows a staged pricing model.

The price is adjusted gradually as distribution progresses.



A controlled distribution model is applied.

The number of distributed copies is intentionally limited to reduce the potential impact of excessive strategy concentration in the market and to preserve stable execution conditions.



The final target price for this Expert Advisor is $2499

Warning

This Expert Advisor is distributed exclusively through the MQL5 website.

Any third party claiming to represent me or offering this EA outside the official MQL5 platform is not authorized. Please block and report such contacts as spam.

Purchases made from sources other than the MQL5 website may involve unauthorized or modified versions.

These versions may not function as intended and are not eligible for updates or official support.

Disclaimer

Trading on financial markets involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

The Expert Advisor is provided as-is, and the user is responsible for proper risk management.

