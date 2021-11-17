Ticks Price Channel 4
- Indicators
- Andrej Nikitin
- Version: 1.12
- Updated: 17 November 2021
- Activations: 5
The Price Channel indicator drawn using a tick chart.
After launching it, wait for enough ticks to come.
Parameters:
- Period - period for determining the channel boundaries.
- Price levels count - number of displayed price levels (no levels are displayed if set to 0).
- price mode - choice of prices under calculation (can be bid, ask or average).
- Bar under calculation - number of bars on the chart for the indicator calculation.
Buffer indexes: 0 - Channel upper, 1 - Channel lower, 2 - Channel median.