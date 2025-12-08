Telegram2MT5 Signal Copier
- Utilities
- Salvador Martinez Ramos
- Version: 1.262
- Updated: 8 December 2025
- Activations: 5
Telegram2MT5 Signal Copier — Automate Your Telegram Copy Signals Directly in MetaTrader 5
With Telegram2MT5 Signal Copier, every signal you receive on Telegram is executed instantly and automatically in your MetaTrader 5 account.
Telegram to MT5 - Fast, reliable, and fully customizable.
Get the Windows Bridge APP File and Tutorial
Bridge file are needed to connet de Local Web Panel to the MT5 EA
Compatible with Windows 10 & Windows 11 - 64 bits - And Windows Server from 2016
Main Features
- Full compatibility: works perfectly with public and private channels — no restrictions.
- Instant execution: detects and places ENTRY, STOP LOSS, and up to 5 TAKE PROFIT levels in milliseconds. (Use pending orders for now)
- Custom patterns: easily adapt the copier to the exact signal format used by your Telegram channels — no coding required.
- Flexible management: choose to use the original SL/TP or set your own custom ones.
- Dynamic RRR mode: define your Take Profit levels based on Risk/Reward ratio (RRR).
- Visual Dashboard: Local Web Panel, modern and intuitive interface, integrated with MT5 EA for easy control.
- Optimized performance: lightweight, stable, and resource-efficient.
- Auto Break Even — At certaing gain in usd the EA can move SL to breakeven.
Upcoming Features (in development):
- Dynamic Trailing Stop — automatically adjust SL as the trade evolves.
- Daily Max Drawdown Limit — ideal for funded accounts and trading challenges (FTMO, MFF, etc.).
- News Filter — avoid trading during high-impact events.
- Daily Max Trades Limit — control the number of trades per day.
- Daily Basket Profit Target — automatically close all trades once your daily goal is reached.
- Spread & Slippage Filters — avoid trades under poor execution conditions.
- Time Filter — avoid trades at certain times.
- Statistics by channel — Orders won and lost by channel and amount.
Fast, Secure, and Fully Local
No external servers or third-party APIs required.
All processes run locally on your PC, ensuring maximum privacy, speed, and control over your trades.