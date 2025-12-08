Telegram2MT5 Signal Copier

This EA creates two buttons in a panel that you can drag to any part of the chart (simply click on the panel and drag with the mouse to the part of the chart you want) with which you can close all the open operations in the account with a simple click, or close only the trades that are currently in profit. Check out my new trade dashboard assistant : Simple and Easy MT4 Trade Panel Tell me if you like the product and how it could be improved, Thanks :)

FREE