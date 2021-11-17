Ticks Stochastic 4

The Stochastic Oscillator indicator is drawn on the tick price chart.

After launching it, wait for enough ticks to come.

K period - number of single periods used for calculation of the stochastic oscillator;

D period - number of single periods used for calculation of the %K Moving Average line;

Slowing - period of slowing %K;

Calculated bar - number of bars in the chart for calculation of the indicator.

Parameters:

The following parameters are intended for adjusting the weight of signals of the Stochastic oscillator (0 - 100). Their description can be found in MQL5 Reference in the section Signals of the Oscillator Stochastic.

The oscillator has required direction.

Reverse of the oscillator to required direction.

Crossing of main and signal line.

Divergence of the oscillator and price.

Double divergence of the oscillator and price.

Buffer indexes: 0 - MACD_LINE, 1 - SIGNALLINE, 2 - SIGNAL_UP, 3 - SIGNAL_DOWN.