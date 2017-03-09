Click Info MT5

5

The Click Info is a simple utility for the MetaTrader 5 terminal that allows the trader to quickly receive information about the High, Low, Open, Close, Time values of the current chart.

In order to receive information about a bar, it is necessary to left-click the selected candle.

Depending on the settings, either a pop-up Alert or a Comment with the information appears.

Information on the bar values (High, Low, Open, Close, Time) can be extremely useful in practice of trading using graphical analysis, evaluation of the Price Action patterns, in the VSA system comparative evaluation of the spread (price ranges of the bars).

Click Info for the MetaTrader 4 terminal : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/15894

Parameters

  • info - parameter responsible for output of the information, can take values Alert and Comment. When set to Alert, the data can be copied to the clipboard and, therefore, pasted into text editors and Excel.

By purchasing this indicator, you will receive:

  • Free product support.
  • Regular updates.
  • Unique indicator, has no analogues.
  • You can use it on any financial instrument (Forex, CFD, options) and timeframe.


Reviews 1
krisnara123
2210
krisnara123 2021.04.13 08:28 
 

I have been looking for such an indicator for a long time .I am happy with the fact that it gives important information on a click of the candle.The developer is so professional and sincere that he kindly fulfilled some feature request that I had.

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Evgeny Belyaev
5 (3)
Indicators
Currency RSI Scalper MT5   -is a professional indicator based on the popular Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator. This product is an oscillator with dynamic overbought and oversold levels, while in the standard RSI, these levels are static and do not change. This allows Currency RSI Scalper to adapt to the ever-changing market. When a buy or a sell signal appears, an arrow is drawn on the chart and an alert is triggered allowing you to open a position in a timely manner and avoid sitting at
Magic Channel Scalper MT5
Evgeny Belyaev
Indicators
Magic Channel Scalper  is a channel indicator for the MetaTrader 5 terminal. This indicator allows finding the most probable trend reversal points. Unlike most channel indicators, Magic Channel Scalper does not redraw. The alert system (alerts, email and push notifications) will help you to simultaneously monitor multiple trading instruments. Attach the indicator to a chart, and the alert will trigger once a signal emerges. With our alerting system, you will never miss a single position opening
Binary Trend System MT5
Evgeny Belyaev
Indicators
Binary Trend System is a professional arrow indicator designed for traders who value transparency and stability. The algorithm is based on time-tested Price Action patterns. The indicator reads market impulses, providing clear entry points (Buy/Sell) directly on your chart. Our algorithm handles the routine analysis, leaving you with only one task — opening the order. Today, the market is flooded with neural network-based "black boxes" whose logic is hidden from the user. We took a different pa
Magic Histogram
Evgeny Belyaev
Indicators
The Magic Histogram indicator is a universal tool, suitable for scalping and medium-term trading. This indicator uses an innovative formula and allows you to determine the direction and strength of the trend. Magic Histogram is not redrawn, so you can evaluate its efficiency using history data. It is most suitable for M5, M15, M30, H1 and H4. Version for the MetaTrader 5 terminal :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/58448 Indicator Benefits Excellent indicator signals! Suitable for beginne
Advanced Stochastic Scalper MT5
Evgeny Belyaev
4.1 (10)
Indicators
Advanced Stochastic Scalper MT5 is a professional indicator based on the popular Stochastic Oscillator. Advanced Stochastic Scalper is an oscillator with dynamic overbought and oversold levels, while in the standard Stochastic Oscillator, these levels are static and do not change. This allows Advanced Stochastic Scalper to adapt to the ever-changing market. When a buy or a sell signal appears, an arrow is drawn on the chart and an alert is triggered allowing you to open a position in a timely ma
Professional Histogram MT5
Evgeny Belyaev
5 (1)
Indicators
Professional Histogram MT5 ( PH ) is a highly efficient and reliable tool for determining the direction and strength of the trend. PH is easy to use and configure both for beginners and experienced traders. Unlike most indicators, Professional Histogram finds longer trends and gives fewer false signals. When a buy or a sell signal appears, an alert is triggered allowing you to open a position in a timely manner and avoid sitting at your PC all the time. Professional Histogram    for the MetaTrad
Smart Reversal Signal
Evgeny Belyaev
3 (2)
Indicators
Smart Reversal Signal  is a professional indicator for the MetaTrader 4 platform; it has been developed by a group of professional traders. This indicator is designed for Forex and binary options trading. By purchasing this indicator, you will receive: Excellent indicator signals. Free product support. Regular updates. Various notification options: alert, push, emails. You can use it on any financial instrument (Forex, CFD, options) and timeframe. Indicator Parameters Perod - indicator calculat
Spread Size MT5
Evgeny Belyaev
Indicators
If you trade on financial markets, you’ve probably realized how important the spread is—the difference between the buy (ask) and sell (bid) price can seriously impact your profit.   Spread Size   is a simple yet highly useful indicator that displays the current spread right on the chart. No more constantly monitoring data manually—everything is right in front of your eyes! Why is it needed? The spread isn’t just a number. It’s your real money. A low spread means entering and exiting a trade will
FREE
Volatility Pro
Evgeny Belyaev
Indicators
The Volatility Pro is a professional indicator for the MetaTrader 4 platform This indicator can be used to calculate the volatility using two methods. It is also possible to apply a moving average to the volatility histogram. This indicator allows to easily identify the bars with high volatility, and it will also be useful for traders who trade the volatility breakouts. By purchasing this indicator, you will receive: Excellent indicator signals. Free product support. Regular updates. Unique ind
Exclusive Stairs MT5
Evgeny Belyaev
Indicators
Exclusive Stairs is a trend indicator for the MetaTrader 5 platform. Its operation algorithm is based on moving averages, processed by special filters and price smoothing methods. This allows the Exclusive Stairs to generate signals much earlier than the conventional Moving Average. This indicator is suitable both for scalpers when used on the smaller timeframes and for traders willing to wait for a couple of days to get a good trade. Exclusive Stairs  for the MetaTrader 4 terminal :  https://ww
Close All Charts MT5
Evgeny Belyaev
Utilities
The Close All Charts utility is designed for quick and convenient closure of all open charts in the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform. It will be especially useful for traders who work with a large number of instruments and charts simultaneously, as well as for those who prefer to maintain order in their workspace. When testing advisors in the strategy tester with different parameters, a large number of charts often open. The Close All Charts utility is able to close them in just 1 second, which avoid
FREE
Spread Monitoring
Evgeny Belyaev
5 (1)
Indicators
Spread Monitoring is a unique product for analyzing a spread. Unlike most similar indicators, Spread Monitoring uses ticks rather than bars allowing you to detect abnormal spread expansions. Features Works on ticks rather than bars. Simple and easy indicator configuration. Works on all timeframes. Works on any financial instrument. No repainting. Parameters Total - number of displayed ticks. clrSpread - indicator line color.
FREE
Click Info
Evgeny Belyaev
Utilities
The Click Info is a simple utility that allows the trader to quickly receive information about the High, Low, Open, Close, Time values of the current chart. In order to receive information about a bar, it is necessary to left-click the selected candle. Depending on the settings, either a pop-up Alert or a Comment with the information appears. Information on the bar values (High, Low, Open, Close, Time) can be extremely useful in practice of trading using graphical analysis, evaluation of the Pri
Exclusive Average
Evgeny Belyaev
Indicators
Exclusive Average is a custom trend indicator based on the standard Simple Moving Average with an improved operation logic. Signals for Position Opening: Open Buy when the price crosses the indicator line upwards. Open Sell when the price crosses the indicator line downwards. Advantages Good signals. The indicator does not repaint. Sending signals to email and mobile devices. Exclusive Average indicator parameters Indicator_Period - indicator calculation period. SendPush - sending push notific
Volumes Alert Push Mail
Evgeny Belyaev
Indicators
The "Volumes Alert Push Mail" is an indicator for the MetaTrader 4, which is based on the standard Volumes indicator with functions for generating alerts, sending messages to email and mobile terminals. Advantages of the "Volumes Alert Push Mail" indicator Highly customizable visualization. Receiving signals in any way possible: emails, push-notifications and alerts. Free technical support from the developer. Parameters Volume - indicator value for sending the messages. Bar - the setting accep
Exclusive Trendline
Evgeny Belyaev
4.33 (3)
Indicators
Every experienced trader knows that the trend lines should be paid attention in Forex trading. But plotting trend lines takes time, and there can be many of them on the chart as well... Yikes!!! Do you want to know how to easily and simply automate this process? Then read on. There is a solution - a smart and reliable indicator of trend lines - the Exclusive Trendline . All you need to do is attach the indicator to the chart, and it will draw all possible trend lines for you. You just have to ad
EW oscillator
Evgeny Belyaev
5 (1)
Indicators
The EW oscillator is an indicator for the MetaTrader 4 based on mathematical calculations on the price chart. Distinctive features Generates minimum false signals. Excellent for identifying trend reversals. Perfect for scalping. Simple and easy indicator configuration. Suitable for working on the smaller timeframes (up to H4). Works on any financial instrument. Recommended symbols EURUSD, EURGBP, USDCHF, AUDNZD, AUDCAD, GOLD. Recommendations on usage The buy signal is formed when the level 20
Eldorado MT4
Evgeny Belyaev
Indicators
Eldorado MT4 is a new MetaTrader 4 indicator based on a digital filter, it has been developed by a professional trader. By purchasing this indicator, you will receive: Excellent indicator signals! Free product support. Regular updates. You can use it on any financial instrument (Forex, CFD, options) and timeframe. Simple indicator setup, minimum parameters. Signals for Position Opening: Open Buy when the channel goes up. Open Sell when the channel goes down. Recommended Usage It is recommended t
List swap MT4
Evgeny Belyaev
Indicators
The List swap is an indicator for the MetaTrader 4 platform, which allows to display swaps for all symbols (available in the Market Watch). When using the free demo version, you need to remember that the Strategy Tester of the MetaTrader 4 does not provide the ability to obtain data on other symbols. In the Strategy Tester, the swap information will be displayed only for the symbol the indicator is attached to. The indicator can be useful for traders utilizing the "Carry trade" strategy, as well
Automatic Trendline
Evgeny Belyaev
Indicators
Every experienced trader knows that the trend lines should be paid the special attention in Forex trading. But plotting trend lines takes time, and there can be many of them on the charts… Do you want to learn how to quickly and easily automate this process? Then read on. There is a solution — smart and reliable trend line indicator, the Automatic Trendline . All you need to do is attach the indicator to the chart, and it will draw all possible trend lines for you. You just have to admire the re
Psychological levels
Evgeny Belyaev
Indicators
The Psychological levels indicator for the MetaTrader 4 terminal. Forex trading is very closely related to psychology. The psychological factors often cause spikes in demand or supply, which is bound to affect the movement of the currency quotes. In Forex, the price usually moves within a certain price corridor, the so-called psychological levels often serve as the boundaries of such corridors. Where are these levels located, and what causes their formation? The psychological Forex levels occur
Exclusive Trend
Evgeny Belyaev
5 (3)
Indicators
Exclusive Trend is a trend indicator that can be used for scalping, as well as intraday trading. Advantage of indicator: Generates minimum false signals. Perfect for scalping. Simple and easy indicator configuration. Recommendations on usage It is recommended to use the indicator during session movements to reduce the likelihood of falling into flat. Period M1 to D1. Trending currency pairs: GBPUSD, EURUSD, AUDUSD. Signals for Position Opening: Open Buy when the indicator is blue. Open Sell w
Exclusive Oscillator
Evgeny Belyaev
Indicators
Exclusive Oscillator is a new trend indicator for MetaTrader 4, which is able to assess the real overbought/oversold state of the market. It does not use any other indicators and works only with the market actions. The indicator is easy to use, even a novice trader can use it for trading. Exclusive Oscillator    for the MetaTrader 5 terminal :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/22300 Advantages Generates minimum false signals. Suitable for beginners and experienced traders. Simple and easy
MA on Fractals
Evgeny Belyaev
Indicators
MA on Fractals is a professional trend-following indicator for MetaTrader 4 . It builds a moving average using Bill Williams' fractals. We believe that MA on Fractals is much more efficient than a standard moving average. Its combination with other indicators allows receiving more accurate trading signals. It is most suitable for M15, M30, H1 and H4. Advantages Unique indicator. Generates minimum false signals. Suitable for beginners and experienced traders. Simple and easy indicator configurat
Ticks Line Chart
Evgeny Belyaev
Indicators
Ticks Line Chart is a professional indicator for the MetaTrader 4 platform. This indicator allows displaying a tick chart in a separate window, so that you can see price changes inside bars. Note that the Strategy Tester of the MetaTrader 4 trading platform only shows the static spread, that is why in in the tester the distance between the ASK and Bid prices will always be the same. Indicator Benefits Perfect for scalping. A unique indicator, there are no free analogues. Using the flexible indi
Exclusive Bollinger
Evgeny Belyaev
4.2 (5)
Indicators
Exclusive Bollinger is a professional indicator based on the popular Bollinger Bands indicator and provided with an advanced algorithm. Unlike the standard Bollinger , my Exclusive Bollinger provides better signals and is equipped with flexible settings allowing traders to adjust this indicator to their trading style. In the indicator, you can set up alerts (alert, email, push), so that you won't miss a single trading signal. Exclusive Bollinger  for the MetaTrader 5 terminal :  https://www.mql5
Alpha Trend
Evgeny Belyaev
3 (4)
Indicators
Alpha Trend is a trend indicator for the MetaTrader 4 platform; it has been developed by a group of professional traders. The Alpha Trend indicator finds the most probable tendency reversal points, which allows making trades at the very beginning of a trend. This indicator features notifications, which are generated whenever a new signal appears (alert, email, push-notification). This allows you to open a position in a timely manner. Alpha Trend does not redraw, which makes it possible to evalua
Gold Trust
Evgeny Belyaev
Experts
Gold Trust is a trading robot based on bidirectional martingale system. Buy and sell positions are opened simultaneously allowing you to make profit regardless of a trend direction. Usage tips Symbol: GBPUSD . Period: H1 . ECN accounts with low spreads are recommended! Deposit: 10 000 USD or 10 000 cents. It works around the clock, VPS is recommended. Advantages Suitable both for a rapid deposit boost and stable low-risk trading. High profit factor and mathematical expectation. Fast optimized
Project Future
Evgeny Belyaev
Indicators
Project Future is a professional arrow indicator with notification functions (alert, email, mobile). Advantages of the indicator Suitable for scalping and intraday trading. Simple and easy indicator configuration. Works on all timeframes. Does not redraw. It can be used in any financial markets: FOREX, CFD, binary options, stocks. It can be used as a stand-alone tool or in conjunction with other indicators. Sending signals to email and mobile devices. Recommended symbols USDCAD, USDJPY, GBPUSD,
EW Oscillator PRO
Evgeny Belyaev
3 (2)
Indicators
EW Oscillator PRO is an indicator for MetaTrader 4 based on mathematical calculations on the price chart. This is one of the most common and useful indicators for finding the trend reversal points. EW Oscillator PRO is equipped with multiple types of notification (push notifications, emails, alerts), which allows opening trades in time. A panel for displaying the information on the indicator signals from different timeframes is located in the top left corner (see screenshot #2). Distinctive fea
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krisnara123
2210
krisnara123 2021.04.13 08:28 
 

I have been looking for such an indicator for a long time .I am happy with the fact that it gives important information on a click of the candle.The developer is so professional and sincere that he kindly fulfilled some feature request that I had.

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