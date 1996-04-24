Pullback Hunter

PULLBACK HUNTER

What is every trader's cherished dream? To see without delay the places where the reversal will happen. This, of course, is from the category of magic, though... nothing is impossible. But for now I've prepared for you an indicator that marks in real time the end of corrections to the current movement or in short - catches pullbacks.What is the main point? Many people practice rebounds when the price moves in the direction of the open position. And they do them on the formation of new extrema. Everything is good, but in this case, the weighted average price of the position is not optimal. But if we wait for pullbacks and buy in during the trend, we will get a good average price. This indicator shows the places where the correctional movement is most likely to end.

What is important? It is not recommended to use the indicator "head-on". That is, on the "up" arrow to buy and wait for the down arrow to close the purchase. The optimal use of the indicator is a set position. With the additional tool you filter your direction and on the arrows you buy (or short) in the filtered direction. For example, you use the Cumulative Delta. It shows you buying across the market. You wait for the up arrows and buy. Use additional analytical tools to exit the position.

What is the principle of the indicator? Arrows are the places where the price tests the support or resistance levels. These levels are calculated by the algorithm inside the indicator. One and the same candle may test several support levels at the same time. This can be understood by the color of the arrows. If the candlestick has tested one level, then its color will be determined by the setting item "1 Support Level" (see picture "Window of settings"). If two levels, then "2 Support Levels", etc. There may be many candlesticks, which test one single level, and you can disable their display by selecting the color "None".

Signals appear without delay at the end of a candle, if it has tested the level. The signals do not overdraw. 

You can select the Number of the Sup/Res levels you want to analyze. You can also enable the Flexibility option for the levels.

The levels disappear if they are broken by the price. The breakdown value is determined by the user in the settings. If the Breakdown ATR item is disabled, the breakdown value is a percentage of the current price, set by the Breakdown Percentage item. Otherwise, the breakdown value is determined by the ATR value, or more precisely by the set percentage of the ATR value (if percentage = 50 and Breakdown ATR = true, then the breakdown is 50% of the current ATR value).

Bar's Quantity - the number of candles to the left on which the indicator signals are displayed.

You can also enable alerts on the appearance of signals.

PULLBACK HUNTER is not an Expert Advisor! When using it, you need to additionally determine the main direction of price movement. Work with the settings and choose the optimal parameters at which the majority of corrective movements are "caught". The indicator works on all timeframes and trading instruments.

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RelicusRoad Pro: Quantitative Market Operating System 70% OFF LIFETIME ACCESS (LIMITED TIME) - JOIN 2,000+ TRADERS Why do most traders fail even with "perfect" indicators? Because they trade Single Concepts in a vacuum. A signal without context is a gamble. To win consistently, you need CONFLUENCE . RelicusRoad Pro is not a simple arrow indicator. It is a complete Quantitative Market Ecosystem . It maps the "Fair Value Road" price travels on, distinguishing between random noise and true structur
Berma Bands
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (11)
Indicators
The Berma Bands (BBs) indicator is a valuable tool for traders seeking to identify and capitalize on market trends. By analyzing the relationship between the price and the BBs, traders can discern whether a market is in a trending or ranging phase. Visit the [ Berma Home Blog ] to know more. Berma Bands are composed of three distinct lines: the Upper Berma Band, the Middle Berma Band, and the Lower Berma Band. These lines are plotted around the price, creating a visual representation of the pric
South African Sniper Indicator
Joel Malebana
5 (1)
Indicators
Introducing the South African Sniper Indicator Created by a dedicated team of South African traders with years of profitable experience in the financial markets, the South African Sniper Indicator is designed to give traders a sharp edge — combining simplicity, precision, and power in one tool. This is a plug-and-play indicator for MT5, built to deliver accurate BUY and SELL (Sniper Entry) signals — complete with target levels and automated trailing stops. Whether you trade forex, indice
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RENKO Reversal
Anton Polkovnikov
5 (3)
Utilities
RENKO Reversal by StockGamblers Actually working RENKO in MT5. Uses "custom symbols" for drawing. You can apply any indicators with complete peace of mind. The movement of the last price is displayed in real during the formation of the "brick". Put the script in the MQL5/Experts folder. More precisely: C:\Users\user\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\terminal_number\MQL5\Experts Settings: ValuePerBar - height of the "brick" in points revCandle - multiplier for the height of the turning "brick".
FREE
Delete Indicators
Anton Polkovnikov
Utilities
The script removes all of the indicators on the chart with one movement of the hand. There are situations when there are too many indicators on the chart. And it is required to delete all of them without closing the tab. Unfortunately, the settings window doesn't allow us to select all indicators at once and we have to delete one by one. This script will solve this problem. Simply drag the script   from Navigator window onto the chart.
FREE
Anchored VWAP with no Volume
Anton Polkovnikov
Indicators
Anchored VWAP (with no Volume) A unique development of one of the most useful VWAP indicators. This product allows you to get away from using the basics of VWAP, namely the volume. Everything is calculated without it. In addition, a convenient system for selecting starting points has been developed - by moving the "starting field" you indicate to the script the area, in which the extremum, from which the calculation will start, should be searched for. The main advantages of this development: con
TrendMeasurer indicator manual
Anton Polkovnikov
Indicators
TrendMeasurer indicator manual / TMi manual The indicator is designed to help the user to find the end point of a strong trending price movement. Important - END. Not start. How the indicator works The first price impulse and its subsequent pullback form a certain "critical mass" which acts as "fuel" for further price movement. The production of this fuel indicates the potential end of the trend. Both volume and indicator calculated in a certain way from price data can be the fuel. The amount of
TrendMeasurer indicator
Anton Polkovnikov
Indicators
TrendMeasurer indicator / TMi The indicator is designed to help the user to find the end point of a strong trending price movement. Important - END. Not start. How the indicator works The first price impulse and its subsequent pullback form a certain "critical mass" which acts as "fuel" for further price movement. The production of this fuel indicates the potential end of the trend. Both volume and indicator calculated in a certain way from price data can be the fuel. The amount of "fuel" can be
VWAP Daily
Anton Polkovnikov
Indicators
Weighted average price indicator or VWAP. The well-known standard VWAP with the beginning of the day is added with the function of selecting the periodization. It can be calculated both every day and on other periods. Also the indicator allows to exclude the volume from the calculation, which will allow using it on the cryptocurrencies and forex. There is an alert for a VWAP price crossing. There are 1 and 2 standard deviation. Settings: Volume: turning volume on and off in the calculation mecha
Point of Control POC
Anton Polkovnikov
Indicators
A huge number of traders use the VolumeProfile/MarketProfile analysis method. And I think there is no need to explain such concepts as POC and VAH/VAL. However, the standard VolumeProfile representation has a drawback - we only see the current picture of the market. We see the "convexity" of the volume distribution within the period. But we don't see the main thing - the "migration" of the POC level during the price movement. Our indicator is unique. It is dynamic. The first feature is that the
Volatility indicator no lagging
Anton Polkovnikov
Indicators
Non-lagging VOLATILITY indicator A radical modification of the ATR indicator, which corrected all of its shortcomings (the picture shows the difference with ATR). The indicator shows the swing size of the current market movement. Features: does not have a time window period, i.e. any subjective settings non-delayed, the extremums of the indicator always coincide with the extremum of the price (note the picture) is normalized by means of a color solution, i.e. it has the properties of an oscillat
MultiVWAP
Anton Polkovnikov
Indicators
MultiVWAP A radical reworking of the well-known VWAP, which is in fact a completely new unique tool. It gives you the opportunity to put 5 types of different VWAPs on the chart: Volume - standard VWAP calculated based on volume No volume - no volume in calculations, which allows using the indicator on the charts, for which the broker does not supply volumetric data Volatility - new development, the calculation is based on unsteady volatility Buyer - VWAP calculation is based on current market bu
Seconds charts TimeFrame
Anton Polkovnikov
Utilities
Seconds time frame In MT5 there are no second charts by default. Many of the presented options for creating such do not work fully - errors with extrema, inability to use indicators, etc. I present you a fully working variant. The script works as an Expert Advisor by creating a custom symbol. To work, the script is placed on the M1 chart of the instrument of interest, after which the window of the custom symbol will open automatically. The settings are minimal and intuitive - the timeframe inter
POC Auto
Anton Polkovnikov
Indicators
Auto Point of Control Indicator for those who use the Market/Volume Profile in their trading, who are familiar with the concepts of POC and VAH/VAL. I often noticed that it is inconvenient to change the zone of POC level calculation. Also it is not always convenient to use periodic areas, such as Day, Hour, etc. So I decided to develop a fully automated POC, where the zones change each other through the algorithm in the script. How to use POC - everyone decides for himself. They can be stop-loss
Cumulative Delta NG
Anton Polkovnikov
Indicators
Cumulative delta indicator As most traders believe, the price moves under the pressure of market buying or selling. When someone redeems an offer standing in the cup, the deal is a "buy". If someone pours into the bid standing in the cup - the deal goes with the direction of "sale". The delta is the difference between purchases and sales. A cumulative delta - the difference between the cumulative sum of purchases and sales for a certain period of time. It allows you to see who is currently contr
Levels StopTP
Anton Polkovnikov
Indicators
LEVELS (extremes, stops, takeprofits) The indicator visualizes the levels of recent price extremes. Such values are searched for by means of an internal algorithm. It does not redraw.  It is used to change stop order placement levels (done manually by the user, the indicator only visualizes the level). It can also be used for taking partial profits at opposite levels of the movement. The indicator will allow you to take most of the strong movements. You don't have to worry about exiting a positi
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