MSD Utility MT5

Multi Strategy Dashboard Utility MT5
       Some functions of the MSD Utility can only be used on the full version.
  • Multi instrument and multi time frame scanner, with the best indicators. 
  • Comes with an order management panel.
  • The MSD Utility can be used for manual trading.
  • Click on the '?' button on the dashboard to obtain information about the various elements of the MSD Utility.
  • Uses ATR Take Profits, ATR Stop Losses and ATR Trailing Stops.
  • Comes with an FX Currency Strength meter and a Market Sessions indicator.
  • Has the option to place Trade Lines (Buy, Sell, Close, Alarm). When the price reaches the trendline, the EA will perform the appropriate actions.
  • You can open trades manually in the backtester to test any strategy.
  • The Sleep function can be used as a news filter to disable automated trading on MT5. It affects all EAs on your platform.
  • It sends notifications to your MT5 application, emails and alerts for price action and candlestick patterns.
  • On the Market Watch window right-click and select Show All. By doing so, the MSD Utility will have access to all your brokers' instruments.





