Omega Sense X Cryptocurrency
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Overview
Omega Sense X is a professional trading indicator developed exclusively for Bitcoin (BTC) on the MetaTrader 5 platform. It utilizes an intelligent multi-factor analysis system to identify high-probability trading opportunities while filtering out weaker market conditions. This helps traders make more informed decisions without continuously monitoring the market.
Key Features
- Clear Buy and Sell signals.
- Smart filtering system to improve signal quality.
- Automatic Entry Price calculation.
- Automatic Stop Loss placement.
- Five Take Profit targets (TP1–TP5).
- Professional real-time trading dashboard.
- Trend strength and market bias analysis.
- Automatic lot size calculator based on risk percentage.
- Candlestick pattern detection.
- Trading session filter.
- Customizable trading alerts.
- Clean and user-friendly interface.
What the Indicator Displays
When a valid trading opportunity is detected, the indicator automatically displays:
- Buy or Sell signal
- Entry price
- Stop Loss
- Five Take Profit levels (TP1–TP5)
- A real-time dashboard to help evaluate current market conditions.
Dashboard
The built-in dashboard provides valuable market information, including:
- Bullish and bearish market strength
- Current trend strength
- Overall market bias
- Active trading session
- Technical market status for quick decision-making.
Risk Management
Omega Sense X includes built-in risk management tools that help traders by:
- Automatically calculating lot size
- Allowing customizable risk percentage
- Automatically determining Stop Loss and Take Profit levels.
Notes
- This indicator is designed exclusively for Bitcoin (BTC).
- Compatible with MetaTrader 5 only.
- Most settings can be customized to suit your trading style.