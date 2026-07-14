DGem Trade Manager Panel

Trade Manager Panel

## Short description 
Manage your manual trades with one click: automatic break-even, trailing stop, two-level partial close and risk-based lot sizing — all from a single on-chart panel.

---

## Full description

Trade Manager Panel is an on-chart utility that takes care of your open trades so you can focus on the market instead of the order ticket. Drop it on any chart and it manages every position on that symbol automatically, while an interactive panel lets you size new trades and close positions in one click.

Every setting can be changed live from the panel — no need to remove and reload the tool. Your settings are remembered per symbol and survive timeframe changes.

### Key features

- **Risk-based lot sizing.** Type your risk percentage and stop-loss distance; the panel shows the exact lot and the money at risk in your account currency.
- **Automatic initial stop-loss.** Any position left without a stop gets one at a distance you choose — protection from the first second.
- **Automatic break-even.** Once a trade reaches your trigger, the stop moves to entry plus an offset that covers spread and commission.
- **Trailing stop, three modes.** Fixed distance in points, ATR-based, or structure-based (last swing high/low). Choose what fits your style.
- **Two-level partial close.** Lock in profit in stages: close a first percentage at one target, a second percentage further out.
- **One-click group close.** Close all positions, only the winners, or only the losers — instantly.
- **Live per-position status.** See at a glance which positions have hit break-even and which partials have fired, with real-time profit/loss.
- **Works with your existing trades** whether opened by hand or by another EA, on the current chart symbol.

### How to use

1. Attach Trade Manager Panel to the chart of the symbol you want to manage.
2. Make sure algorithmic trading is enabled in your terminal.
3. Set your risk percentage and stop-loss in the panel to size a trade, or adjust the management settings (break-even, trailing, partials) live.
4. Open your trades as usual — the panel manages them automatically from there.
5. Use the Close All / Close Win / Close Loss buttons whenever you want to exit a group of positions in one click.

### Input parameters

| Parameter | Meaning |
|---|---|
| Magic filter | Manage only positions with this magic number (0 = all positions on the symbol) |
| Risk % per trade | Risk percentage used by the lot calculator |
| Absolute lot cap | Hard ceiling on the calculated lot |
| Automatic initial SL | Post a stop-loss if the position has none |
| Initial SL distance | Distance of that initial stop, in points |
| Break-even trigger | Profit in points that moves the stop to break-even |
| Break-even offset | Offset beyond entry, to cover spread and commission |
| Trailing mode | Off, Fixed points, ATR, or Structure (swing high/low) |
| Min profit before trailing | Profit in points required before the trailing starts |
| Trailing distance | Distance to the stop in Fixed-points mode |
| ATR period / multiplier | Settings for ATR trailing mode |
| Structure lookback bars | Number of bars used for the swing in Structure mode |
| Trailing buffer | Extra points below/above the computed trailing level |
| Partial 1 / 2 enabled | Turn each partial-close level on or off |
| Partial 1 / 2 trigger | Profit in points that fires each partial close |
| Partial 1 / 2 percent | Percentage of the initial lot closed at each level |

### Notes and limitations

- Manages positions on the **current chart symbol** only. Attach one instance per symbol you want to manage.
- The trailing **mode** and ATR settings are set from the inputs; all point/percentage thresholds are also editable live from the panel.
- The tool acts on positions in profit (break-even, trailing, partials) and posts an initial stop when one is missing; it does not open trades by itself.
- Requires algorithmic trading to be enabled in the terminal to modify or close positions.

trade manager, break even, trailing stop, partial close, risk management, lot size, position manager, utility, panel, one click



## Version
1.00
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4.4 (5)
Utilities
Footprint Chart Pro — Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 6.34 | Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization DEMO USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY TICK / REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROLLED OVER PERIOD.
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (8)
Utilities
Working Demo Download Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 is a local trade copier and a complete risk management and execution framework designed for today’s trading challenges. From prop firm challenges to personal portfolio management, it adapts to every situation with a blend of robust execution, capital protection, flexible configuration, and advanced trade handling. The copier works in both Master (sender) and Slave (receiver) modes, with real-time synchronization of market and pending orders,
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.23 (30)
Utilities
DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 5, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
Telegram To MT5 Ultra
Mirel Daniel Gheonu
5 (3)
Utilities
Telegram To MT5 — Signal Copier Turn the trading calls from your Telegram channels into real MT5 orders — automatically, on as many accounts as you like, with risk and rules fully under your control. Telegram To MT5 connects the VIP / signal channels you already follow on Telegram to your MetaTrader 5 terminal. A free companion desktop app reads the messages (even from channels that block bots), and this Expert Advisor executes them on your account — applying your own risk settings, symbol mappi
The News Filter MT5
Leolouiski Gan
4.78 (23)
Utilities
This product filters   all expert advisors and manual charts   during news time.  It is able to remove any of your EA during news and automatically reattach them after news ends. This product also comes with a complete  order management system   that can handle your open positions and pending orders before the release of any news. Once you purchase   The News Filter , you will no longer need to rely on built-in news filters for future expert advisors, as this product can filter them all from her
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Order Block FVG Gold Smart-Money Expert Advisor for XAUUSD (M15). Trades institutional Order Block + Fair Value Gap confluence zones with liquidity-sweep quality scoring and score-based position sizing. Overview Order Block FVG Gold is a rule-based Smart-Money EA built and tuned specifically for gold (XAUUSD) on the M15 timeframe. It does not martingale, does not grid, and does not average down. Every position takes a fixed, risk-defined stop loss. The EA enters on the confluence of an instituti
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