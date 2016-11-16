Trading Planner Semi Automated EA

5

Semi Automated EA for working as your trading assistant.

Overview

  • Trading planner will make you act like professional traders in real markets.
  • Before entering markets, they make a plan for their trades, screening out all opportunities in all time frames.
  1. Trading Planner can be used for all Time Frames (M1 ~ MN). Simply draw trendline as a trend and Support/Resistance.
  2. At this version, market opportunities will be taken by trendline using strategy of 1, 2, 3.
  3. Simply draw the trendline by defining point1 and 2 as usual (two previous high, or two previous low, or previous high and previous low or vice versa).
  4. And later, new trade position will be performed by Trading Planner automatically when price reaches trendline at the 3rd step (see screenshots).
  5. After creating a plan in chart, the Trading Planner becomes a fully automated EA, following trendline angle you have created.

Before creating a trading plan, you should have understanding about this:

  • It is best to place a Sell position when the price as high as possible at Resistance level, and to place a Buy position when the price as low as possible at Support level.
  • Because the real market is indeed like that. They immediately buy when price is very cheap, and immediately sell when the price is soaring high. Thus they gain from trade.
  • Preferring "to be patient" and waiting for a position at Support/Resistance is much better in markets.


Input Parameters

  • Magic number - Unique number intended to be used for trade identification. The EA will manage all positions that have the same magic number defined in input parameters as a group. Default is 0.
  • Automated Trading Plan - Generate a trading plan automatically, will be available in version 3. The EA will become fully automated when input parameter is true. Default is false.
  • Trade for buy - Allow the EA to open buy position. Default is true.
  • Trade for sell - Allow the EA to open sell position. Default is true.
  • Use pending order - if false, then new position will be performed immediately by the EA when the price reaches trendline. If true, then the EA will create new position by placing a limit order (buy-limit/sell-limit) when price reaches "Range of pending order" before the price hits trendline. Default is false.
  • Range of pending order (pips) - The pips range for the EA to open limit orders before price reaches trendline. Default is 30.
  • Pips adjustment below or above trendline as limit order - As we know that pending order will only be opened by broker after price and its spread reached limit position. This value is used for make sure pending order could be opened by broker after spread. Default is 2.
  • Slippage - If slippage occurs suddenly, how many pips the slippage permitted before EA opening new positions. Default is 3.
  • Trade comment - Your personal comment will be written in your trades. Comments will be displayed in terminal after right-click on it and Comments has been checked. Default is empty.
  • Default starting size of volume (lot) - Starting volume (lot size) as default for first new position. Default 0.01
  • Allow increments - Allow increments of lot when EA balancing positions (if there are more than 1 opened position with same magic number). Default is true.
  • Lot increments - Default lot as increments. Example : if your default lot is 0.01, and current increments is 0.01, and the 1st position is still available, then the 2nd position will be opened with 0.02 (previous lot + increments). If lot increments is 0, then 2nd position will have same volume with 1st position. Default is 0.
  • Lot multiply by - Number multiplication. If "Allow increments" is false, then size of volume for next new position will be multiplied with this numeric. Example: if 1st position is 0.01 and 1st position is still available, then next new position is 0.02 (previous lot x 2).
  • (Buy)Use breakeven (stop-profit) - This is for safety for buy position. If enabled, then EA will modify s/l become s/p (stop-profit) after position up and reaches "Range pips before breakeven". Default true.
  • (Buy) Pips range before breakeven - Pips range before EA modify stop-profit for buy position. Default is 30.

** Explanation for Trading Planner is continued to Comments tab.

Reviews 8
Paulina Andrea Madariaga Figueroa
4222
Paulina Andrea Madariaga Figueroa 2023.09.26 10:19 
 

This is an incredible tool, it saves a lot of time in analysis. The author is kind and she thought of everything.

Muhammad Asad Zahid
588
Muhammad Asad Zahid 2020.06.25 12:26 
 

This product is another gem after A2SR. Incredible it is if you use both products together. First, it will help you mark the SR trend lines in a go and saves your time marking different angles. Second, It takes the burden off your head. You will not have to keep looking charts again and again. you can look at the charts once a day to mark the positions. they will execute for you perfectly without any major draw downs. Thirdly, it will make you more money because theres obviously no human emotions involved in automated trading. I have been using this product for nearly a month now. It takes time to understand for the week but once you get use to it, money will start flowing in. These products gives you confidence while you trade without any tension and reduces the margin for errors. p.s Use it with A2SR and give some time to adjust with the strategy. You will become a pro trader in few months time. Traders should review and make them the top products on here so that most can take advantage rather than wasting money on useless products which only makes you money once or twice before blowing your account.Their customer service is damn amazing!! Also, A big thank you to the technical support team. They are always there to help and will train you to become a professional. They will not ask you privately to give good reviews to give you a cheap product for free so that they have more reviews to thug innocent people. Buy the top rated product and also buy A2SR and trading planner and compare the results after a month. you will know the difference. THANK YOU!!

dpolifka
162
dpolifka 2019.02.21 23:58 
 

This EA in combination with A2SR has made a huge difference in my trading abilities. Even with a full time job, setup some trade plans based on A2SR, and let the EA do the rest. This has helped build consistency in my results, and boosted my confidence that is is possible to be a profitable trader. Many Thanks to the developer!

Recommended products
The News Filter
Leolouiski Gan
5 (25)
Utilities
This product filters all expert advisors and manual charts during news time. It is able to remove any of your EA during news and automatically reattach them after news ends. This product also comes with a complete  order management system that can handle your open positions and pending orders before the release of any news. Once you purchase The News Filter , you will no longer need to rely on built-in news filters for future expert advisors, as this product can filter them all from here onwards
Telegram Signal pro
Sara Sabaghi
4.86 (7)
Utilities
What is it? Think about it, you can send all the orders/positions info to your telegram channel or group to create your community or VIP signals on telegram. Position info means this EA forward all of your new positions open details (Open price, Open time, Position Type, position Symbol and volume), positions changes ( SL or TP modifying or pending price changes) and position close (Close price, profit or loss, position duration time) and also EA Send NEWS alert (Economic calendar event) on you
Trade Copier Global
Laszlo Tormasi
5 (15)
Utilities
Trade Copier Global: The name speaks for itself. This copier allows you to copy orders between MT4 terminals even if they are not installed on the same computer. Features Copying trades between MT4 terminals around the world with a short delay. Automatically recognizes symbol prefixes. Can connect many Slaves to the same Master. Supports pending and market orders. Supports partial order close (with limitations, see below) Can send messages and notifications to the Slaves from the Master Several
My Lot Calculator
Mr Pavels Virkovskis
Utilities
Attention! If necessary, the expert can be reprogrammed for MetaTrader 5. Please remember to watch the explanatory YouTube video after you read the description below. My Lot Calculator is a very simple utility for lightning-fast and super-accurate* manual trade execution based on the risk in the account currency. It works as an Expert Advisor on any MT4 Chart. All you need to do in Settings is just specify the risk per trade in money and commission per 1 lot (if any). Then just add a Horizontal
Time Wizard
Agus Santoso
Utilities
MQL5 Blogs : https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/761446 MT4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/136790 MT5 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/136791 Time Wizard is a professional trading assistant built for traders who need speed, timing, and execution control in one clean dashboard. This Expert Advisor is designed for event-based trading, scheduled execution, and fast semi-automatic order management. It allows you to prepare your orders in advance, define the exact e
Grid Trading
Waseem Raza
5 (3)
Utilities
Grid Trading EA is a semi-automated one-click trading EA for both Normal Trading and Grid/Martingale Trading . Normal Trading Simply click Buy or Sell directly from the chart. The EA will automatically manage trades by: Setting Stop Loss and Take Profit Managing Trailing Stop Grid / Martingale Trading When Grid Trading mode is enabled, the EA will automatically open additional grid orders at specified distances while increasing the lot size based on your settings. Inputs & Settings Lots — Initia
AdvCopyTraders
Chukwudi Joshua Obiekwe
Utilities
AdvCopyTraders PRO is a powerful and ultra-fast trade copier designed for traders who manage multiple MT4 accounts. It duplicates all trades from a Master account to one or more Slave accounts instantly — including entries, exits, modifications, SL/TP updates, and partial closes. Whether you're a signal provider, fund manager, or using multiple brokers, this copier guarantees perfect synchronization and zero execution delay on the same PC/VPS. Key Features Instant Copying (0–1ms) Lightning-f
Size calculator
Smail El Hassar
Utilities
Size Calculator allow you to calculate the size you need for your position giving two parametres: the number of pips risked and the money risked, for example if you want to risk 20 USD on 200 pips, then you will need to input 200 in the case reserved for pips and 20 in the case reserved for risk, the size will appear in left top carner of the chart in your metatrader 4 platform,  Size Calculator  support the following symbols : EURUSD GBPUSD AUDUSD NZDUSD  GOLD WTI  EURJPY GBPJPY USDJPY AUDJPY C
Minor 21 Currencies Pivot Support Resistance Tool
Jairzino Rivelino Williams
Utilities
This MetaTrader4 tool monitors 21 minor currency pairs over a user-defined timeframe, displaying key PIVOT values along with SUPPORT Zones 1, 2, and 3, and RESISTANCE Zones 1, 2, and 3 for each selected pair. Users can choose to have this information optionally displayed on the chart ; however, logging of the data to the log file is always active and occurs periodically based on the selected timeframe. For example, when set to an hourly timeframe, data will be logged every hour; on a minute-base
TradePilot
Hossein Khalil Alishir
Utilities
TradePilot Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 4 TradePilot is a professional and user-friendly Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 4 (MT4) . It simplifies automated trading , risk management , and trade execution using a smart trading panel . Perfect for beginners and experienced traders looking for a reliable trade manager EA with automated lot size calculation . Key Advantages User-Friendly Trading Panel: Customizable panel with buttons and hotkeys. Smart Risk Management: Supports percen
Five Minutes Strategy
Igor Semyonov
Utilities
The   Five Minutes Strategy   EA is designed for trading binary options. EURUSD on the five-minute period is strongly recommended. Trading is performed by the opening prices based on the signals of the   Five Minutes   indicator. It requires at least 100 bars in history to operate. Input Parameters Initial Deposit - initial deposit. Lot Value - lot size. Lot Type - lot type: Fixed - fixed. Variable - variable. Last Lot Value - last lot value (used in cases when the EA is reattached) Day lot typ
Newking Real Hard Pending EA
Wang SangHyeon
Utilities
이 제품은 한국에서 개발되었습니다. 대한민국에서 개발 된 서비스 제공 제품입니다. 제품의 개요 기능을 설명합니다. 매수 예약 리밋, 스탑 주문 매도 예약 리밋, 스탑 주문  매수 예약 리밋, 스탑 주문 취소 매도 예약 리밋, 스탑 주문 취소 매수 포지션 모두 청산 매도 포지션 모두 청산 실시간 TP,SL 설정 실시간 추적손절매 핍 설정 추적손절매 기능 통화 손익 전체 화면 모니터링 기능 제품 사용 환경 메타트레이더 4 입력변수 설정 Language : English,Korean BUYRiskPercent : 기본 2%  (증거금에 대한 계약수 메니지먼트 설정, 입력값 1 ~ 100 정수로만 입력) SELLRiskPercent : 기본 2% (증거금에 대한 계약수 메니지먼트 설정, 입력값 1 ~ 100 정수로만 입력) Temporary_GAP : 예약 주문시 갭 설정 HandBuyLot : 기본 셋팅 계약수 설정 매수 예약 0.01 lot(로딩시 기본으로 설정할 계약수를 입력)
Prop Account Risk Manager
Perpetual Chinemerem Vincent
Utilities
Introducing "Prop Risk Manager": Your Trading Discipline Partner Are you a trader looking to adhere to prop firm rules with unwavering discipline? Look no further. "Prop Risk Manager" is your comprehensive solution for navigating prop firm guidelines and optimizing your trading success. Key Features: - Precision Risk Management : "Prop Risk Manager" aligns with prop firm principles to ensure you never trade during news events, hold trades overnight, or risk weekends. - Tailored Trading Hou
Auto Stop Loss
Nabil Oukhouma
Utilities
The "Set & Forget" Risk Manager for Multi-Asset Trading Never Leave a Trade Unprotected. Auto Stop Loss (MT4 Manager) is the ultimate background utility for traders who prioritize safety. Unlike standard panels, this tool works tirelessly behind the scenes to instantly secure every trade you place. Whether you open trades manually or via another EA, this manager ensures every position has a hard Stop Loss, Take Profit, and dynamic Trailing Stop attached immediately. The Game Changer:  Manage yo
Risk Order Panel
Aleksei Firsov
Utilities
Risk Order Panel Торговая панель для выставления отложенных ордеров при ручной торговле. Панель позволяет не задумываться о расчетах параметров ордера, типа сделки, размера лота. При необходимости выставления ордера достаточно мышью определить точки входа, Stop Loss, Take Profit, указать сумму риска и нажать на кнопку выставления ордера. Всё остальное панель сделает сама. Основные возможности: Установка точек входа, Stop Loss, Take Profit путем перетаскивания линий прямо на графике. Автоматиче
Telegram Sender Osw MT4
William Oswaldo Mayorga Urduy
Utilities
User Manual: Telegram Sender Osw Telegram Sender Osw is an Expert Assistant (EA) designed to automate the sending of trading signals from MetaTrader to Telegram. Ideal for signal providers and account management, it sends critical data (Price, Stop Loss, Take Profit, Volume) instantly and professionally. 1. Parameter Configuration General and Connectivity Enable EA: Activates (true) or pauses (false) the system. Bot Token: Alphanumeric code obtained from @BotFather. Chat ID: Identifier of th
Auto SLTPTS and Close All Button MT4
Firman Syah
Utilities
Revolutionize Your Trading with   Auto SLTPTS + Close All Expert Advisor . Take your trading to the next level with this powerful, professional-grade Expert Advisor designed for serious traders who demand excellence in risk management and profit optimization.   Key Features : ️   Advanced Risk Management Suite : - Customizable Stop Loss protection - Smart Take Profit targeting - Dynamic Trailing Stop technology - Innovative Break Even system   Professional Trading Tools : - Intell
Magic Grid
Aliaksandr Charkes
4.54 (28)
Experts
Magic Grid is an indicator-free advisor that uses a grid strategy. The strategy is based on automatic reopening of grid pending orders, after closing their market positions (by Take-Profit, Stop-Loss or manually). Pending orders are placed with a specified step from the initial prices, which can be entered manually or generated automatically ( one time at the beginning of the trade ). The robot can trade on any time frame, on any currency pair, on several currency pairs, and on any number of di
FREE
Trading Panel Easy
Jeison Escobar
Utilities
Panel that allows easy opening of orders with the option to establish Lots, Take Profit, Stop Loss and Trailing Stop at the time of opening the order, has the UPDATE button which updates parameters such as Take Profit, Stop Loss and Trailing Stop in the open orders with the panel, it only manages the orders in the chart in which it is used, to use in several charts it must be installed in each one of them.
Auto Fibo Pro m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
"Auto FIBO Pro"   Crypto_Forex  indicator  - is great auxiliary tool in trading! Indicator automatically calculate and place on chart Fibo levels and local trend lines (red color). Fibonacci levels indicate key areas where price can reverse. Most important levels are 23.6%, 38.2%, 50% and 61.8%. You can use it   for reversal scalping  or for zone grid trading. There are plenty of opportunities to  improve your current system using Auto FIBO Pro indicator as well. It has Info Spread Swap Displa
Virtual Exchange Reserve Equity Monitor
Kevin Peter Abate
Utilities
Virtual Exchange Reserve Equity Monitor In an environment where exchanges offer increasingly high leverage ratios, it is all the more important for traders to tightly regulate their level of equity .  This software is designed to be run in the background on any virtual private server that can run Meta Trader 4/5.  It implements basic equity control functions ahead of the broker---allowing users to set their own equity trailing stop, an equity limit to lock-in a certain profit margin, and a unive
FREE
Opening at bar closing
Maksim Slovakov
Utilities
По факту вы выставляете виртуальные Buy Stop и Sell Stop которые срабатывают после закрытия свечи. Данный помощник позволяет заранее выставить уровень Stop Loss и Take Profit. Так-же имеется демо режим для предварительного расчёта параметра риск/прибыль. Помощник имеет следующие настройки "Лот" по умолчанию "0.01" "Проскальзывание" по умолчанию "60"        (Значение в пунктах) "Номер Ордера" по умолчанию "0"               (Магический номер ордера) "Цвет Комментариев" по умолчанию "Black"  "Шрифт
Copy Fast
Yan Jian Luo
Utilities
To achieve mutual support between MT4 and MT5, and to purchase the MT5 version, please click here>> Main follow-up function: 1. Reverse order capability 2. Cross platform follow-up, ignoring different names 3. Proportional order, magnification and reduction order 4. Compared to a specified currency pair, not compared to a specified currency pair 5. Can be ordered one to many, many to one, any order 6. Other unclear messages 6. Other unclear messages.
Risk management Telegram Alerts and more MT4
Bashar Isam Wadeea Kagaa
Utilities
Watch your account Protect your capital with precision alerts for Balance, Equity, Margin, Margin level . Introducing: Balance, Equity, Margin, Margin level, Telegram Alerts and more expert advisor, A smart Expert Advisor for Meta Trader 4 that monitors your account in real time and sends instant alerts when critical thresholds are breached. What Makes This EA Different? Balance 1 Alerts:  When your balance drops to 75% or 50% or any percent you want. Balance 2 Alerts:  When your balance drops t
ASTA Trade Manager
Steve Kandio
Utilities
ASTA Trade Manager is a semi-automated trading tool designed to assist professional traders in Exit Strategy Management . This EA will not open trading positions automatically. This version is made to manage manual transactions on 1 chart (pair) only. For the Multipair version, you can check the product at:  ASTA Multipair Trade Manager . FEATURES: 1. Entry and Exit Panel Order Panel: Buy, Sell and Pending Orders Exit Button: Close All Order, Close All Buy, Close All Sell Can be used on strategy
SmartLot MT4
Nikita Chernyshov
Utilities
Free version for demo accounts   |   MT5  Version SmartLot   MT4  is an interactive and simple panel for quick lot calculation, placing pending and market orders directly from the chart. It does not work in the Strategy Tester.   To test the utility, download the free version for demo accounts. Instructions and the file are in the header of the description. Features: Graphical Interface:   Interactive Entry, SL, TP lines with color-coded profit and loss zones. Real-time Calculation:   When
News Scalping Executor Pro Utility for MT4
ALEKSANDR SHUKALOVICH
Utilities
News Scalping Executor Pro is an utility which helps to trade high impact and huge volatility news . This utility helps to create two opposite orders with risk management and profit protection. It moves automatically stop loss level to avoid losses as much as possible by using many different algorithms. It helps to avoid trading the news if spread suddenly becomes very huge. It can lock profit by moving stop loss or partially closing of orders. To be profitable with this type of trading you sh
Risk Commander
Adisorn Soodkanueng
Utilities
Product Name: Risk Commander: Trade Assistant & Strategy Simulator Risk Commander is more than just a trade panel—it is a complete Manual Trading Ecosystem . It serves two powerful purposes: Live Assistant: Helps you execute trades with speed, precision, and perfect risk management in real-time markets. Training Simulator: Fully compatible with the Strategy Tester (Visual Mode) , allowing you to practice manual trading on historical data without risking a cent. NEW! Built-in Simulator Mode Stop
Harvest GOLD
Sayan Vandenhout
Experts
Harvest GOLD USES THE TREND WAVE INDICATOR AND IT CAN IDENTIFY THE BEGINNING AND THE END OF A NEW WAVE TREND MOVEMENT. AS AN OSCILLATOR, THE INDICATOR IDENTIFIES THE OVERBOUGHT AND OVERSOLD ZONES. IT WORKS GREAT TO CATCH THE SHORT TERM PRICE REVERSALS AND USES A MARTINGALE STRATEGY TO CLOSE ALL TRADES IN PROFIT. USE DEFAULT SETTINGS ON H1 OR HIGHER TIME FRAME ON ANY PAIR FOR MORE ACCURATE TRADES WHY THIS EA : Smart entries calculated by 3 great strategies The EA can be run on even a $30000
Line Trade Manager
Nong Tien Cuong
Utilities
Download the free, full-featured version for demo accounts here Line Trade Manager is an advanced, high-precision visual utility tool designed for manual traders who demand absolute control over their execution and risk management. Instead of dealing with clunky order windows and manual math, this tool lets you manage complex trade logic directly from the chart using clean, interactive visual lines. Built on a true 'Set & Forget' philosophy, it empowers you to pre-plan every scenario—completely
Buyers of this product also purchase
Forex Trade Manager MT4
InvestSoft
4.98 (445)
Utilities
Trade Manager MT4 is an advanced position size calculator and trade management tool for MetaTrader 4, designed to help traders plan trades faster, control risk more precisely, and manage open positions directly from the chart. It combines order placement, risk based lot calculation, Stop Loss and Take Profit management, Break Even, Trailing Stop, Partial Close, Equity Protection, and external trade management in one panel. Whether you trade forex, indices, metals, commodities, or crypto, Trade M
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro
Vu Trung Kien
4.43 (7)
Utilities
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not b
Zone Trader MT4
Lee Samson
5 (1)
Utilities
Trade support and resistance or supply and demand zones automatically once you have identified the key areas you want to trade from. This EA allows you to draw buy and sell zones with a single click and then place them exactly where you expect price to turn. The EA then monitors those zones and will automatically take trades based on price action you specify for the zones. Once the initial trade is taken, the EA will then get out in profit at the opposite zone you place, which becomes the target
Riskless Pyramid
Snapdragon Systems Ltd
5 (1)
Utilities
Introduction This powerful MT4 trade mangement EA offers a way potentially to aggressively multiply trade profits in a riskfree manner. Once a trade has been entered with a defined stoploss and take profit target then the EA will add three pyramid add-on trades in order to increase the overall level of profit. The user sets the total combined profit target to be gained if everything works out. This can be specified either as a multiple of the original trade profit or as a total dollar amount. Fo
Grid Manual MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.71 (17)
Utilities
Grid Manual is a trading panel for working with grid strategies. The utility is universal, has flexible settings and an intuitive interface. It works with a grid of orders not only in the direction of averaging losses, but also in the direction of increasing profits. The trader does not need to create and maintain a grid of orders, the utility will do it. It is enough to open an order and the Grid manual will automatically create a grid of orders for it and will accompany it until the close. Ful
Telegram To MT4 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.95 (38)
Utilities
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal, s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to
Exp4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
Utilities
VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT4 — advanced trading panel and chart workspace for MetaTrader 4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a professional trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 4 . It helps traders open, manage, protect, close and analyze trades faster from one chart-based interface. The product was created for active manual traders who need more than a simple set of buttons. PRO SE combines one-click execution, pending orders, position control, partial close, basket profit/loss log
Custom Alerts AIO MT4
Daniel Stein
Utilities
Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
Telegram to MT4 MultiChannel Copier
Sergio Marquez Uroz
5 (4)
Utilities
Telegram to MT4 Multi-Channel Copier automatically copies trading signals from your Telegram channels directly into MetaTrader 4. No bots, no browser extensions, no manual copying. You receive a signal on Telegram and the EA opens the trade on your terminal in a few seconds. The product includes two components: a Windows application that listens to your Telegram channels, and this Expert Advisor that executes the signals on your MT4 terminal. An MT5 version is also available. Setup guide and app
PZ Trade Pad Pro MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
3.67 (3)
Utilities
Effortlessly calculate lot sizes and manage trades to save time and avoid costly errors The Trade Pad Pro EA is a tool for the Metatrader Platform that aims to help traders manage their trades more efficiently and effectively. It has a user-friendly visual interface that allows users to easily place and manage an unlimited number of trades, helping to avoid human errors and enhance their trading activity. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] One of the k
Strategy Builder plus Optimizer by RunwiseFX MT4
Runwise Limited
5 (4)
Utilities
Strategy Builder offers an incredible amount of functionality. It combines a trade panel with configurable automation (covert indicators into an EA), real-time statistics (profit & draw down) plus automatic optimization of SL, TP/exit, trading hours, indicator inputs. Multiple indicators can be combined into an single alert/trade signal and can include custom indicators, even if just have ex4 file or purchased from Market. The system is easily configured via a CONFIG button and associated pop-up
NT Trade Manager Panel MT4
Irina Nechaeva
Utilities
A professional panel for manual trading that keeps the whole trade cycle in one window on the chart, from a precise entry to protecting your account. Size every position strictly to a defined risk, build the trade with lines directly on the chart using the RR Tool, and place market and pending orders, grids and OCO. The panel takes position management off your hands: partial closing across up to five levels, six types of trailing stop, breakeven and Virtual SL/TP. Daily, weekly and monthly limit
TradeMirror Pro MT4
Hao Liu
Utilities
TradeMirror is a trade copier EA for MT4/MT5 platform. Tutorial Please click the Trademirror Tutorial link to view more tutorials. Why TradeMirror We understand the importance of security, stability and privacy for financial software, so we've gone the extra mile to harden these three elements in detail: Provides a user-friendly graphical interface that is easy to operate Focus on privacy and security, suitable for various financial scenarios with privacy requirements for order distribution Prec
Smart Channel M4
Vahidreza Heidar Gholami
Utilities
The trend in the market can be predicted using trend lines but the problem is you don’t know where exactly the price is going to touch the trend line where you can put your pending orders on. Smart Channel Expert Advisor makes it possible to put an advanced channel around the price data, which can be configured to handle placing orders, opening and closing positions, managing risk per trade, spread, slippage, and trailing stop-loss and take-profit automatically. Features Money Management (Calcul
Ultimate Trailing Stop EA
BLAKE STEVEN RODGER
4.33 (15)
Utilities
This EA Utility allows you to manage (with advanced filtering) unlimited open orders (manual or EA) with 16 trailing stop methods: fixed, percent, ATR Exit, Chandelier Exit, Moving Average, Candle High Low Exit, Bollinger Bands, Parabolic, Envelope, Fractal, Ichimoku Kijun-Sen, Alligator, Exit After X Minutes or Bars, RSI and Stochastic. The trailing stop can be either real or virtual, and you can exit fully or with a partial close percent on touch or bar close.  Moreover, you can add (overrid
Trade panel Sniper
Andrey Kaunov
5 (4)
Utilities
Простая в управлении Торговая панель обеспечит безопасную торговлю. Вычислит объём сделки от заданного уровня Stop Loss и величины убытка. Поможет рассчитать сейф, и в ноль закрыть неверную сделку. Интуитивно понятный интерфейс делает панель удобной в управлении, освобождая внимание трейдера для принятия решения о входе в сделку. Программа сделает все расчёты за вас. Поэтому работа с помощью панели Снайпер - оптимальное решение для торговли с соблюдением Мани-менеджмента. А это главный ключ к по
ManHedger MT4
Peter Mueller
5 (2)
Utilities
THIS EA IS A SEMI-AUTO EA, IT NEEDS USER INPUT. Manual & Test Version Please TEST this product before   BUYING  and watch my video about it. Contact me for user support or bug reports, or if you want the MT5 version! MT5 Version I do not guarantee any profits or financial success using this EA. With this Expert Advisor, you can: Implement your own   Zone Recovery   strategy to capitalize on trending markets. Create   Grid   trading strategies, to profit from ranging markets. Place orders easil
Forward Alert To Telegram
Trinh Dat
4.73 (11)
Utilities
The Expert Advisor will help you forward all pop-up alert with screenshot from  MetaTrader 4 to Telegram channel/ group, also forward all notifications to Telegram. Parameters  -  Telegram Bot Token - create bot on Telegram and get token.  -  Telegram Chat ID  - input your Telegram user ID,  group / channel ID  -  Forward Alert - default true, to forward alert.  -  Send message as caption of Screenshot - default false, set true to send message below Screenshot  How to setup and guide  - Telegram
EasyInsight AIO MT4
Alain Verleyen
4 (2)
Utilities
EASY Insight AIO – All-In-One Power for AI-Driven Trading Want to skip the setup and start scanning the entire market – Forex, Gold, Crypto, Indices, and even Stocks – in seconds? EASY Insight AIO is the complete plug-and-play solution for AI-powered trade analysis. It includes all core Stein Investments indicators built-in and automatically exports clean, structured CSV files – perfect for backtesting, AI prompts, and live market decision-making. No need to install or configure indicators manu
RedFox Copier Pro
Rui Manh Tien
4.7 (10)
Utilities
Time saving and fast execution Whether you’re traveling or sleeping, always know that Telegram To Mt4 performs the trades for you. In other words, Our   Telegram MT4 Signal Trader  will analyze the trading signals you receive on your selected Telegram channels and execute them to your Telegram to MT4 account. Reduce The Risk Telegram To Mt4   defines the whole experience of copying signals from   Telegram signal copier to mt4 platforms. Users not only can follow all instructions from the signa
Arrow indicator to Martingale EA
Sofiia Butenko
Utilities
If you need an advisor on any arrow indicator signals - this utility will definitely help you.  You will be able, with the help of this utility to form an unlimited number of EAs on YOUR signals , with your set of settings, with your copyright and complete source code . You will be able to use the resulting EAs unlimitedly , including adding them to the Market and other resources. Free simple version of the generation script to help you understand how it works - here What does the utility do? 
Discord To MT4 Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (4)
Utilities
The product will copy all  Discord  signal   to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up. Work with almost signal formats, support to translate other language to English Work with multi channel, multi MT4. Work with Image signal. Copy order instant, auto detect symbol. Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. How to setup and guide: Let read all details about setup and download Discord To MetaTrader
EchoTrade Telegram to MT4 Copier
Perpetual Chinemerem Vincent
5 (2)
Utilities
EchoTrade Telegram to MT5 Copier Seamless, Instant, and Reliable Signal Copying - Direct from Telegram to MetaTrader 4! The product does not run in the strategy tester but you can get free trial version   here  for testing before purchase. Tired of manually executing trades from Telegram signals? EchoTrade automates the process, instantly copying trades from any Telegram channel or group directly into your MT5 account—accurately, efficiently, and without delay. Key Features: Universal Compatib
Auto Trade Driver
Vu Trung Kien
4.6 (15)
Utilities
Auto Trade Driver is an automatic powerful tool (run as Expert Advisor) that helps you to manage risk and control orders and maximize your profit in multi-protect/trailing-stop rules. This tool is very useful for both scalpers and trend followers. It not only calculates the trade risk exactly, but also protects and maximizes your profits in real-time. With this tool, the only thing you have to do is to enter trade by your own strategy, then it will auto-drive your position with exit strategy you
FFx Hidden TPSL Manager
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Utilities
The FFx Hidden Manager panel will help you to manage easily your orders directly on the chart. Below all features described: TP, SL and TrailingStop are hidden Each order has its own lines on chart Drag & Drop any line to change the TP/SL as per your need Option to move automatically the SL line at breakeven when TP #1 is reached Option to choose the TP/SL type (by pips or price) Option to choose the TrailingStop type (by pips, MA, Fractals, PSAR or ATR) Define which order(s) you want to manage
FFx Risk Calculator
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Utilities
FFx Risk Calculator panel will help you to calculate very easily your trades size, SL or the risk directly on the chart. All features are described below: Option to select which parameter to calculate: Risk, Stop Loss or Lot Size The panel will show if the lot size is allowed according to the current account free margin Button to maximize/minimize the panel Drag and Drop the panel anywhere on the chart How to use it? Select the parameter you want to be calculated. It will be based on the 2 other
Trade Copier Pro
Vu Trung Kien
4.29 (14)
Utilities
Trade Copier Pro is a tool to copy trade remotely to MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not be able to receive t
News Trader Pro
Vu Trung Kien
4.38 (16)
Utilities
News Trader Pro is a unique robot that allows you to trade the news by your predefined strategy. It loads every piece of news from several popular Forex websites. You can choose any news and preset the strategy to trade it, and then News Trader Pro will trade that news by selected strategy automatically when the news comes. News release gives opportunity to have pips since the price usually has big move at that time. Now, with this tool, trading news becomes easier, more flexible and more exciti
Bears CD HTB Global
Igor Semyonov
Utilities
Bears CD HTB Global  (Bears Convergence/Divergence High Top Bottom Global) is an analytical bears convergence/divergence indicator (C, D or CD) between a financial instrument and 22 MT4 indicators working on all periods simultaneously. The indicator measures the power of CD for indicators and periods and is the second one out of the two possible versions (HBT and HTB). Features The analyzer is not a lagging one. It works by ticks and is able to show CD in the main window even in case the MT4 in
Bulls CD LBT Global
Igor Semyonov
Utilities
Bulls CD LBT Global  (Bulls Convergence/Divergence Low Bottom  Top   Global) is an analytical bulls convergence/divergence indicator (C, D or CD) between a financial instrument and 22 MT4 indicators working on all periods simultaneously. The indicator measures the power of CD for indicators and periods and is the first one out of the two possible versions (LBT and LTB). Features The analyzer is not a lagging one. It works by ticks and is able to show CD in the main window even in case the MT4 i
More from author
A2SR MT5 for Smarter Trading Decision
Yohana Parmi
5 (2)
Indicators
A2SR for MT5 Automated Actual Support & Resistance + Trading Instruments. --   Guidance   : -- at   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/734748/page4#comment_16532516 -- and  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/yohana/blog .. MT4 version  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/5225    Powerful, Genuine, and Time-Saving For Smarter Trading Decision     +  EA-Compatible Objects . Key Advantages Leading Actual SR Levels (Not Lagging, Not Repainting) After years of proven reliability on MT4 since 201
Automated Actual Support Resistance A2SR
Yohana Parmi
4.85 (62)
Indicators
A. What is A2SR ?   * It's a leading technical indicator (no repaint, no lagging). -- Guidance : -- at   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/734748/page4#comment_16532516 -- and  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/yohana/blog .. MT5 version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/140111 A2SR has a special technique in determining the levels of Support ( demand ) and Resistance ( supply ) . Unlike the ordinary way that we seen on the net, A2SR has a original concept in determining actual SR levels.
Traders Savior
Yohana Parmi
Experts
Hello traders :) After   12 years   of serving users on   A2SR   MT4 and MT5 products, now is the time for me to launch a flagship EA product : TRADER's SAVIOR . A Next-Generation Gold Scalping Expert Advisor Engineered for precision, stability, and consistent performance from low capital. Starting from an initial capital of $300  only:   2026 , 2025 , 2020 - 2026 . Direct use ,   no need to require a special SET file . Minimum qualifications required for your broker. Account type : RAW/Raw
The Seismograph Marketquake Detector
Yohana Parmi
5 (3)
Indicators
The Seismograph Marketquake Detector . No matter way you trade, you definitely want to avoid entry in the low liquidity market. - The seismograph will help you the right time to enter the market before market rally. However, even though you have made sure to entry at market times that should be busy, the fact is that many people are often trapped in markets with low liquidity. After several hours of waiting, the market suddenly became busy, but... it turned out that many people were now in the
True Breakouts
Yohana Parmi
Indicators
Trade Only the True Breakouts that truly matter . True Breakouts is a high-precision MT5 indicator that detects real market breakouts using a genuine and proprietary breakout pattern - a rare concept not found in conventional indicators. True Breakouts identifies real breakouts using : a unique proprietary pattern, delivering higher accuracy, clear breakout confirmation directly on your MT5 chart and can be used on all symbols in MT5 accounts. (forex, commodities, indices, stocks, crypto, bond
Market Sentiment and Sideways level
Yohana Parmi
5 (3)
Indicators
Ideally, this is we hope : The good numbers on news should make the related currency become stronger, and the bad numbers on news should make the related currency become weaker. But the fact is: The good numbers on news that has been written on the economic news calendar could not always instantly make the related currency become stronger. and vice versa, the bad numbers could not always instantly make the related currency become weaker. Before placing new position: We need to know which actuall
UEX Reader Expert Advisor
Yohana Parmi
Utilities
UEX Reader  - Expert Advisor Full Automated Trading EA that works based on  UEX indicator . UEX Reader uses two flexible trading method options: Normal and Averaging Style. Trading positions can be executed individually or simultaneously according to the market direction identified by the UEX indicator. Even though UEX Reader works with an indicator, it can still be tested in the MT5 Tester. - - - Steps to use UEX Reader Expert Advisor :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/166805/comments
FREE
SR Key Breakout and Jump Levels
Yohana Parmi
4.7 (10)
Indicators
Key Breakout and Jump/Fall levels. No lagging. No repaint. Trend line is useful for detecting pattern, which is intended for the triangle pattern, Support & Resistance lines, and as a breakout up or down line.  The trend lines are formed first before the price of the pair reach it. So it does not repaint.  Each line has a description, such as Support, Resistance, Current-Support as key breakout down, and Current-Resistance as a key breakout up.  Each broke out line turns into a new support or re
Trades Manager MT4
Yohana Parmi
5 (3)
Utilities
What Trades Manager can do for your trades . Collect all order positions into one chart (pict. 1). All orders will be grouped by pair symbol , sum of order positions, lots, running pips, and profit/losses. All orders will be summarized and displayed at the bottom of the panel. You can set target profit, stop loss and placing stop-profit automatically to each order (pict. 4). From one chart, it will be easier to monitor and manage all orders without moving to another chart. The green color is sur
The Seismograph Marketquake Detector MT5
Yohana Parmi
Indicators
The Seismograph Marketquake Detector . No matter way you trade, you definitely want to avoid entry in the low liquidity market. - The seismograph will help you the right time to enter the market before market rally. However, even though you have made sure to entry at market times that should be busy, the fact is that many people are often trapped in markets with low liquidity. After several hours of waiting, the market suddenly became busy, but... it turned out that many people were now in the o
UEX Pure USD Euro Index
Yohana Parmi
5 (1)
Indicators
* Due to the  authenticity of data for all major currencies , — use of  live charts  is  recommended . Get UEX Reader - Expert Advisor for free: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/166805 What is UEX Pure USD Euro Index : Discover the real pulse of the forex market with Pure USD & Euro Index — an innovative indicator that truly reveals the hidden strength and weakness between the world’s two most powerful currencies . Instead of relying on a single pair like EURUSD, this tool measures the
Filter:
Paulina Andrea Madariaga Figueroa
4222
Paulina Andrea Madariaga Figueroa 2023.09.26 10:19 
 

This is an incredible tool, it saves a lot of time in analysis. The author is kind and she thought of everything.

Frank Paetsch
7501
Frank Paetsch 2020.07.17 02:59 
 

Highly recommended, Thank you!!!

Muhammad Asad Zahid
588
Muhammad Asad Zahid 2020.06.25 12:26 
 

This product is another gem after A2SR. Incredible it is if you use both products together. First, it will help you mark the SR trend lines in a go and saves your time marking different angles. Second, It takes the burden off your head. You will not have to keep looking charts again and again. you can look at the charts once a day to mark the positions. they will execute for you perfectly without any major draw downs. Thirdly, it will make you more money because theres obviously no human emotions involved in automated trading. I have been using this product for nearly a month now. It takes time to understand for the week but once you get use to it, money will start flowing in. These products gives you confidence while you trade without any tension and reduces the margin for errors. p.s Use it with A2SR and give some time to adjust with the strategy. You will become a pro trader in few months time. Traders should review and make them the top products on here so that most can take advantage rather than wasting money on useless products which only makes you money once or twice before blowing your account.Their customer service is damn amazing!! Also, A big thank you to the technical support team. They are always there to help and will train you to become a professional. They will not ask you privately to give good reviews to give you a cheap product for free so that they have more reviews to thug innocent people. Buy the top rated product and also buy A2SR and trading planner and compare the results after a month. you will know the difference. THANK YOU!!

dpolifka
162
dpolifka 2019.02.21 23:58 
 

This EA in combination with A2SR has made a huge difference in my trading abilities. Even with a full time job, setup some trade plans based on A2SR, and let the EA do the rest. This has helped build consistency in my results, and boosted my confidence that is is possible to be a profitable trader. Many Thanks to the developer!

Dane Falkner
214
Dane Falkner 2018.12.01 04:07 
 

This is my favorite utility!

This makes trading so much more profitable! I can designate a set time of day and plan all my trades based on patterns or trends and this planner will do what I would have done if I had been watching. Actually, it makes more money because when I am watching my trades I tend to fidget with them, but when I plan it out and use this utility I keep hands off and make more profits.

The developer is incredibly helpful and quick to respond.

pete080368
1191
pete080368 2018.09.10 16:39 
 

Highly recommended when using A2SR.

Feyu
243
Feyu 2017.03.15 12:10 
 

Bought it in combination with "Automated Actual Support Resistance A2SR". Brilliant ! Nice and friendly support from seller

Paulus Nangoy
3545
Paulus Nangoy 2016.12.05 12:35 
 

Without any doubt this is a robust and great trading planner plus the seller is really helpful and will help you to understand how to apply this to achieve maximum result on your trading. Thank you! looking forward to your next automated EA.

Reply to review