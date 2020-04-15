The BOSprint is an automated EA for trading the binary options on the financial instrument of the chart it is attached to. For multi-currency trading the EA should be attached to a chart of the corresponding financial instrument.

The EA requires two account types, i.e. two MetaTrader 4 terminals on one computer.

provider. receiver.

The EA trades on the receiver account based on the advance market information of the provider.





Input Parameters

Symbol Name - name of financial instrument of the chart the EA is attached to. Account Type - type of the account: Provider - provider.

Receiver - receiver. Initial Deposit - initial deposit size. Fixed Lot Size - fixed lot size. Last Lot Size - last lot size. The parameter is required for cases of the EA reinstallation. Fixed Lot - lot type: true - fixed.

false - differentiated. Percent Lot Size - percentage of free margin of the lot Profit Target - target profit in points. Connection Control - control of disconnections with the trade server: true - enable.

false - disable. Send Mail - send an e-mail notification about disconnections with the trade server: true - enable.

false - disable. BO Comment - comment to identify the expiration time. The comment text according to a broker.

The name of the financial instrument on the accounts of the provider and receiver may differ in prefixes of suffixes. However, the names must match in the input parameters of the EA.

During the setup of the EA on the provider account only the first two input parameters are considered.





Limitations

The EA cannot be tested in the MetaTrader 4 Strategy Tester.





Recommendations

It is recommended to use the EA on the six major financial instruments: EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF. The possibility of using the EA on other symbols as well as CFD is not excluded.

The EA is designed to be used on the М1 timeframe with the expiration time of 1 minute.

It is recommended to get positive results on a demo account before using the EA on a real account. Trading must be performed on a VPS server with minimum delay to the provider and receiver accounts. It is recommended to choose a broker with the minimum execution delay when opening positions on the server.