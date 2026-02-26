Elastic Hedge System mt4

Elastic Hedge System

Advanced Z-Score Hedging EA

Smart Index Arbitrage Strategy for S&P 500 vs Dow Jones

Professional Automated Index Hedging EA

Elastic Hedge System is a fully automated Expert Advisor (EA) designed for professional traders in the Forex and Financial Markets.
It executes an advanced statistical hedging strategy between two highly correlated US indices:

  • Dow Jones (US30)

  • S&P 500 (US500)

This EA intelligently detects market divergence using a proprietary Z-Score algorithm, then opens and manages hedge positions automatically with precision.

How It Works

The system continuously measures the statistical spread between S&P 500 and Dow Jones using a custom-built Z-Index formula.

When divergence expands beyond your defined threshold:

  • The overextended index is automatically SELL

  • The undervalued index is automatically BUY

  • Positions close automatically when price returns to equilibrium (mean reversion)

This creates a market-neutral hedge, minimizing directional exposure while targeting statistical convergence.

Key Features

  • Fully Automated Trading

  • Advanced Z-Score Divergence Detection

  • 6 Adjustable Entry Levels (user-defined sensitivity)

  • Smart Trade Management & Auto Exit at Equilibrium

  • Optimized for Index Hedging

  • Designed for Professional Forex Traders

Why Dow Jones & S&P 500?

Although Elastic Hedge System can technically operate on other correlated assets, it is strongly recommended to use:

  • Dow Jones (US30)

  • S&P 500 (US500)

Because they offer:

  • 🔹 High historical correlation

  • 🔹 Deep institutional liquidity

  • 🔹 Efficient mean reversion behavior

  • 🔹 Lower structural distortion compared to other index pairs

These factors make them ideal instruments for statistical arbitrage and hedging strategies.

Why This Strategy Works

Financial markets regularly experience temporary inefficiencies between correlated instruments.
Elastic Hedge System capitalizes on these inefficiencies by:

  • 📈 Exploiting spread expansion

  • 🔄 Entering high-probability mean reversion trades

  • ⚖️ Maintaining a balanced hedge structure

  • 🛡 Reducing exposure to overall market direction

This results in:

  • More stable performance

  • Lower directional risk

  • Professional-grade index trading automation

Perfect For

  • ✔ Forex Traders

  • ✔ Index Traders

  • ✔ Hedging Strategy Users

  • ✔ Statistical Arbitrage Enthusiasts

  • ✔ Portfolio Risk Management

Elastic Hedge System transforms correlation into opportunity.

Trade smarter. Hedge professionally. Automate intelligently. 🚀


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Utilities
Note: After installation, please go to Tools>Options>Expert Advisors and add https://porsaj.com to 'Allow WebRequest for listed URL'. Still Problem?! Please check Internet connection! Sentiment is a vital gauge that provides traders and investors with valuable insights into their perceptions of the market and the broader economy. It serves as a reflection of their collective outlook, emotions, and expectations regarding future price movements and economic conditions. Porsaj is a powerful plat
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Note: After installation, please go to Tools>Options>Expert Advisors and add https://porsaj.com to 'Allow WebRequest for listed URL'. Still Problem?! Please check Internet connection! An economic calendar in the context of forex refers to a tool or resource that provides information about upcoming economic events, indicators, and data releases that can potentially impact the financial markets, particularly the foreign exchange market. It helps traders stay informed about key economic announce
FTMO Sniper 4
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Utilities
Dedicated for FTMO and other Prop Firms Challenges 2020-2024 Trade only GOOD and checked PROP FIRMS  Default parameters for Challenge $100,000 Best results on GOLD and US100  Use any Time Frame Close all deals and Auto-trading  before  US HIGH NEWS, reopen 2 minutes after Close all deals and Auto-trading  before Weekend at 12:00 GMT+3  Friday Recommended time to trade 09:00-21:00 GMT+3 For Prop Firms MUST use special Protector  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94887 ---------------------
Porsaj Signal
Jan Bungeroth
Utilities
We offer: - Every day signals on EURUSD, XAUUSD (Gold), XAGUSD, GBPUSD, CADJPY, USDJPY, USDCHF, AUDUSD, AUDNZD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, ... - We offer evaluated signals and you can see the signals with rank of signal providers based on their history Note: After installation, please go to Tools>Options>Expert Advisors and add https://porsaj.com to 'Allow WebRequest for listed URL'. Still Problem?! Please check Internet connection! More explanation: Forex and crypto signals are tools used by traders to
Porsaj AI Bot
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Note: After installation, please go to Tools>Options>Expert Advisors and add   https://porsaj.com   to 'Allow WebRequest for listed URL'. Still Problem?! Please check Internet connection! Unlock the power of cutting-edge technology with Porsaj Artificial Intelligence Bot, your trusted Expert Advisor for MT4. Designed to revolutionize your trading experience, this advanced bot combines sentiment analysis, technical analysis, and harmonic patterns, all driven by the incredible capabilities of art
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Note: After installation, please go to Tools>Options>Expert Advisors and add   https://porsaj.com   to 'Allow WebRequest for listed URL'. Still Problem?! Please check Internet connection! Unveiling the Porsaj Scalper: Your Cutting-Edge MetaTrader 4 Utility for Precision Scalping Are you ready to take your forex trading to the next level? Look no further than the revolutionary Porsaj Scalper – a MetaTrader 4 utility designed to empower scalpers with the tools they need to thrive in the fast-pac
ADAM for FTMO 40
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5 (1)
Utilities
ADAM EA Special Version for FTMO  Our 1st EA created using ChatGPT technology Trade only GOOD and checked PROP FIRMS  Default parameters for Challenge $100,000 Tested on EURUSD and GBPUSD only  Use 15MIN Time Frame Close all deals and Auto-trading  before Weekend at 12:00 GMT+3  Friday For Prop Firms MUST use special Protector  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94887 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Clean up charts
Xiao Yi Huang
Utilities
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